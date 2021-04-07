5 Road Safety Tips For Truck Drivers

Driver safety is always of paramount importance whenever you’re on the road, whether you’re driving an ordinary vehicle or a large truck. Especially for the latter, all the more extra precautionary care is required. After all, you’re considered one of the monsters on the road. Not only is your size intimidating versus that of other vehicles, but most often than not, truck drivers are more under stress and pressure.

A truck driver doesn’t just have the duty to stay safe on the road. They’ve got deadlines to meet, and often this means working very long hours. It can get exhausting staying behind the wheel for an extended period. Hence, it’s not a surprise that many vehicular accidents often include trucks.

Every truck driver is expected to take extra precautionary care every time they drive. While each state in our country has its own road safety guide, there are a number of tips that should be considered as general safety guidelines. These are:

1. Stay Within The Speed Limit

No matter how much of a rush you may be in to reach your deadline, never even try to go beyond the speed limit. Many accidents happen because drivers are moving at an excessive speed. This is one of the key players that complete the formula of an accident.

Along with staying within the speed limit, be sure that you observe common traffic rules like the following:

Slow down at intersections;

Always stop on red lights;

Keep an eye on your side mirror, especially when making a turn.

If you keep within the speed limit, you’re guaranteed higher safety when on the road. You could try here to learn more about swerving and the possible accidents that could happen when you don’t stay within the speed limit.

2. Always Have Your Seatbelt On

Among the road safety tips for truck drivers that may seem most obvious is the use of the seat belt. Seat belts are designed to restrain the body in case of an accident. While this may seem like a very obvious requirement, however, there are still so many drivers who choose to turn a blind eye to this. Particularly when they feel they may have gotten away with not wearing a seatbelt, and not having an accident at all.

The truth is, however, that your seat belt can often be that very thin line of defense that makes the difference between life and death. In minor accidents, the seat belt may prevent possible injury to the neck and the back. This is serious, as spinal cord accidents can be anywhere from internal bleeding to bruising, and for others, permanent injury damage.

Seats can also move during an accident, so a seat belt can help you stay in place. It can prevent you from literally flying off your seat during a collision.

3. Never Use Your Cellphone While Driving

Another all-too-obvious tip, but also frequently taken for granted is using the cellphone when driving. You might not have gotten caught yet. But, if you keep on doing that, not only do you become a candidate for fines and penalties, but you might just get into a life-threatening accident.

You’re a very careless driver if you even take the risk to use your cellphone when driving. If there’s something absolutely important you’ve got to attend to, then pull over. It’s not worth having the cellphone actively cause a distraction and make you lose focus, in exchange for your life or that of somebody else’s on the road.

4. Always Have Handheld Radio With You

A handheld radio is essential for truck drivers. Especially when you’re driving in a wet weather condition, using a handheld radio can help you communicate safely with other drivers. In these situations, sometimes, the visibility can be anywhere from difficult to zero. Hence the need to communicate to other truck drivers that you’re passing through.

In many instances, having a handheld radio can also save lives during an emergency. It can help alert you or get acquainted with other truck drivers who may be in the area that can give assistance in your emergency.

5. Practice Basic Road Courtesy

Finally, one of the most important road safety tips for truck drivers is the use of courtesy. When possible, drivers should always stop for pedestrians and allow them to cross safely. Never block pedestrian crossings or other intersections.

Apart from courtesy to pedestrians, truck drivers should always be courteous to other drivers on the road. This means looking out on both sides of the road, and always using the signal light before making a big move or swerve. Such actions can prevent accidents from occurring.

Conclusion

Whether or not you’re a seasoned truck driver, you can always learn a thing or two about the best safety tips while you’re out on the road. While accidents are often unpredictable, there are things you can do to become a more cautious driver. That way, you become one of those drivers that are less of a nuisance on the road. You can do your part, even in simple ways, to help avoid small and big accidents.