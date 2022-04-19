How 5G Home Internet Stacks Up To Wired Broadband

Since 5G internet is fairly new compared to wired broadband, there isn’t a lot of information available to make a determination as to whether it’s better than the other type of service. However, there are several differences to keep in mind about 5G compared to wired broadband that could help you make a decision about which type of connection you might want in your home. One of the key differences is that cable internet requires a wired connection while 5G relies on a wireless signal that delivers your internet service. In most instances, a wired connection only reaches up to about 1 Gbps while 5G can reach speeds well above 1 Gbps. Even though there isn’t a lot of information available to compare the two types of service, if you find a provider in your area that’s offering a good deal, then it’s worth your time in looking into the new technology, especially if there are a lot of people in your home that use the internet at one time.

Details Of Cable

When cable internet is installed in your home, there’s a cord that’s connected from the internet source to the modem and router. Unfortunately, cable services aren’t available in all areas quite yet because the wires haven’t been laid down. However, more providers are working to get access to rural communities so that they can have wired broadband. Speeds are about 25 Mbps in most areas where wired broadband is available, and you’ll usually pay about the same price or less than satellite due to the type of connection being widely available.

5G Service

A wireless network is used to deliver 5G broadband to your home. The signal comes from cell towers or nodes with more towers being built all the time in order to provide service to more people. There’s no need to bury lines in the ground, which makes 5G a better option and also allows for more people to obtain this type of service. One of the things to keep in mind about 5G is that there aren’t many providers offering the service since it’s so new. However, there could be a rapid expansion as more funds become available to build the towers and nodes that are needed for the service. AT&T, Hughesnet, and Verizon are at the top of the list of providers offering 5G. Since there will be a few providers offering the service, the price will likely be competitive, which means that you could save money by negotiating with multiple companies. Providers will likely begin looking at ways to reach rural areas as well, which could mean that you might pay less or about the same as you would for wired broadband. The speed is a benefit of 5G to consider on top of everything else.

Installation

You’ll need to use a modem and a router in your home with wired and 5G broadband in order for each device to receive internet service. A downfall of cable is that there could be some areas in your home that don’t have a strong connection due to their distance from the main source. Since there’s no wire used with 5G, you likely won’t have these dead zones, which means that there won’t be as many disruptions for activities that are performed online in the home.

One of the things that you want to look for with cable is that wires need to be placed in your area. If there are no wires, then you won’t be able to connect. You’re going to need a router and modem if you go with cable. A technician can install your service if you’re unsure of how to connect everything, but most connections are self-explanatory with the equipment coming with instructions. Depending on the size of your home, you might need multiple routers so that the signal reaches all areas.

If you want 5G internet in your home, you need to make sure there’s a tower or nodes that have been placed. A router is needed, but these usually have a modem already in them so that you don’t need multiple pieces of equipment. A technician needs to look at the coverage in your area, so you likely won’t be able to install the equipment on your own. If there are areas in your home where the signal isn’t as strong, you can get an extender instead of another router.

Speed

The type of cable used to provide internet service to your home often determines the speed that you’ll see as well. If there’s an older system, then you might see speeds that are up to 100 Mbps while new cables and fiber-optic lines can usually provide speeds that are about 1 Gbps. The speeds associated with 5G are sometimes impacted by the strength of the signal and the overall availability of the network. While you’ll usually see speeds that are over 1 Gbps, you could see a decrease to about 500 Mbps if the tower is farther away from your home. When more towers or nodes are placed, you will probably see your speeds increase.

Benefits And Downfalls

Cable is available in more areas compared to 5G. The price of cable internet is usually affordable, and you can get plans that are bundled with your TV and phone, making the price even lower. Most cable broadband plans have speeds that are up to 1 Gbps. A downfall of cable is that there could be outages if the weather is bad. If there are no wires where you live, then you won’t be able to connect to the service. As more people join the network at one time, the overall speed can decrease. Another thing to consider is that you might need to wait for cable if you live in a rural area.

A benefit of 5G is that it’s affordable and fairly easy to install since a technician usually has to do the work. It’s a faster option than cable and satellite, which is beneficial if there are a lot of people in your home or if there are gamers who rely on the internet to play. It’s not as widely available, and there aren’t as many plans as there are with cable.