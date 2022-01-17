Top 8 Best Jogging Strollers To Choose 

Having time to exercise after pregnancy is as important as spending time with the baby. So, why let the two clash when you can have the best of both worlds?

While most parents might end up staying at home as there seems to be no way out, we strongly believe that having the best jogging stroller can be your answer and a way out.

To help you choose the best stroller, we have curated this list of the bests. So, why the wait? Pick your travel system and go get exercise and baby bonding sessions outdoors.

8 Best Jogging Strollers

Here are the top picks that we prefer to use. Hope this helps!

1. Thule Chariot Cross

Weighing about 32.1 lb, the Thule jogging stroller is a real splurge. It can be easily converted into a rolling stroller and a bike trailer that can be used as a cross-country ski sled.

Its front features a plastic shield that can be pulled independently and creates a protective bubble for safety and warmth. Although larger than most models on the list, it rolls effortlessly, is durable, and is available in a double-wide model if you have twins!

2. BOB Rambler

Best pick for avid runners, it weighs about 25.3 lb, is compact, and comes with a cargo basket. In case you have limited space, this could be your best pick, has 12-inch wheels, an origami-like fold-flat design, and is storage-friendly.

It comes with attractive features such as bump-absorbing shocks, a canopy, can be adjusted using only one-handed, and is durable until the baby is big enough to ride a bike.

3. Graco Modes Jogger 2.0

This is a budget-friendly pick that weighs 33 lb and has smooth air-filled tires. This pick costs only about half as much as the other jogging models on the list.

It features 16-inch rear wheels, rolls smoothly, has a cargo basket underneath that is the best addition to help hold a bag of groceries, is compatible with all Graco infant car seats, has parking brakes, and is super comfortable offering the best ride.

4. BOB Revolution Flex 3.0

BOB Flex 3.0 is an easy, one-handed operation best jogging stroller that weighs about 28.5 lb. It features a compact design, has extra storage for snacks and toys, and is the newest model.

It comes with a comfortable cockpit, has a new seat design that offers compression padding, a zip pocket attached to the canopy, and has quick-release wheels with Flex 3.0 bolted to the fork.

5. Bumbleride Speed

Bumbleride speed jogging stroller is a versatile pick that is best for both shopping trips and long runs. It weighs 26 lb, offers a smooth rolling experience, and can be collapsed with ease.

This stroller comes with a compact wheelbase that makes it rather easy to ride, has stable wheels, is shake-proof, is easy to collapse, and is safe to ride on.

6. Cybex Zeno Multisport Trailer

This toddler jogging stroller makes a great pick that allows you to push, pull, or tow freely. Weighing about 32 lb, these offer an enclosed cockpit, smooth ride, large wheels, and come with excellent suspension facility.

The shield on this stroller offers protection from the sun, rain, and cold weather, can be converted to multi-sport modes, comes with an optional waist attachment, allows kids freedom to move their hands, and is best to travel around your community.

7. Thule Chariot Lite

Thule Chariot Lite comes with a good value for a year-round toddler jogging stroller and weighs about 25.8 lb. It can also be used as a bike trailer, and comes with loads of features that make it worth its cost.

This is a multipurpose stroller that can be used as either a jogging stroller, cross-country ski rig, and a bike trailer. Adding on, it’s best to keep the little ones warm and has a bubble-like construction for a comfortable ride.

8. Baby Jogger Summit

These come with big wheels, soft shocks, and hand brakes that make it the best pick for running on-road or off. With weight 28.4 lb, the rear wheels are big enough (16-inches), come with a suspension, and are easy to maneuver.

Although its high cost due to the X3, the added features like the hand brake, huge retractable sun canopy, easy pop on and off of the rear wheels, and foldable frame makes it worth every penny.

To Conclude:

We hope the quick guide above has helped you pick our best jogging stroller for an informed purchase. However, we’d recommend you to also have a list of “needed” features to make sure you buy the stroller of your need and comfort.

FAQs:

What to look for when buying a jogging stroller in 2022?

Here are a few things that you must make sure to check before purchasing your jogging stroller:

The weight of the stroller

Five-point harness

Safety

Storage

Travel-friendly

Smooth ride

Reclining seats

Are jogging strollers the same as the normal stroller?

No, they aren’t. Just as you might have guessed, a jogging stroller is specifically designed for jogging, whereas the normal strollers are heavier and come with a different wheel set up.

Why are five-point harnesses important?

A five-point harness comes with two straps that are placed over the shoulders, have two thigh straps, and a crotch strap that helps keep the little one secure.