How Fast Does Chewy Ship? Your Pet’s Dietary Guardian

Humans appreciate companionship, and more often than not, we have pets to keep us company when people are not around.

Some people grow closer to pets than others, so they are like family members; they eat and live in the house with the family.

As such, most people look for the best food to give their pets, and one of the best choices for a pet food company is Chewy.

Chewy is a big company that supplies pet food for all animals, and you can place an order online. Let us take a deeper look at this lovable company;

How Fast Does Chewy Ship?

You can expect to get your pet’s toys or food between 1 to 3 days, depending on your location for general orders. For those with specialized orders that need prescriptions or approvals, you might have to wait an extra day or two before you get your package.

Chewy Shipping And Return Policy

Chewy has quite a reputation for being timely in their deliveries, especially during the Coronavirus when other retailers were much slower. Let us look into their policies to see the rules around this progress;

Chewy has one of the fastest deliveries of all online retailers, and you could get your package as fast as 1 or 2 days. This is advantageous since you won’t risk going without your pet’s food for days.

You will have to pay a 4.95 dollar shipping fee on purchases below $49, but anything above that will be free.

You can log into your account and track your product 24/7 if you need to know precisely when it will get to you.

When the package gets to your home, you don’t need to sign for it, so you don’t have to be at home when the driver gets there.

The driver will try your door several times, and if you don’t answer, they will leave the package at your door.

The driver could also leave the package at your door or with your building manager if you live in an apartment.

You can also give specific instructions on where you want the package so the driver can put it somewhere you feel safe.

This is the best thing to do since Chewy will not replace the food if someone takes it off your door.

However, if you get the package and the food is damaged, you can call customer service, and they will give you a new package without taking the old one.

Chewy only ships in the US, and people in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Alaska will have to find another way to get their shipments. Chewy will be a good option for someone with several pets who need quick shipments.

The return policy is straightforward and friendly; if you are dissatisfied with a product, you can take it back within 365 days of the purchase.

If having a whole year isn’t good enough, you will also get a full refund, and you don’t have to pay for the return shipping.

How Chewy Used The Pandemic

Chewy has sent tens of thousands of surprise pet portraits to its customers over the last eight years.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, their customer shared these pictures across social media, increasing Chewy’s publicity.

This caused a boom in Chewy’s business, and they gained over 5.7 million active customers during the 2020 pandemic.

Let us take a keener look at how Chewy took advantage of the pandemic to ignite investor enthusiasm;

When the pandemic took hold in 2020, millions of people were at home and had more time on their hands. As a result, Americans adopted more than 11 million pets during the pandemic in 2020.

Since there was a lockdown, most people had to order their food online, and there was about a $5 billion increase in online pet spending.

This increase was a significant benefit for retailers, and it is going to remain that way for a long time.

The pet industry is in a better position to retain the gains they got during the pandemic since most people will keep the pets even after the pandemic. Pet owners themselves tend to be very loyal to a given brand or retailer.

With the increase of pet owners, retailers like Target and amazon gained more shoppers, but Chewy was at the top.

Chewy currently has the top market share position for online pet products because of the recent customer spike.

Chewy’s success was not all because of timing; it had more to do with how the company managed the demand from the pet boom.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Chewy, like other companies, was overwhelmed with orders which caused shipping delays for up to a week.

Chewy made a strategic decision; they hired thousands of new workers to secure shipments for their customers. They also invested in shipping packages by air which ensured timely delivery.

This was an expensive change, but it is one that paid off. Over the past year, Chewy developed new products focusing on pet health. In October 2020, they released a telephone pet health service to help with the demand for vets.

Chewy kept leaning into the healthcare business, and the company announced that it would produce its own compounded medication for pets.

This is a competitive advantage, but rolling new products is expensive, and it takes a toll on the profit.

These new products are why Chewy hasn’t shown any profit in the past year despite its increase in customers.

Some plans are long-term focused, so you will not see the profits immediately; instead, it takes a few years.

Despite these challenges with the pandemic, the company’s future looks positive. On March 30th, 2021, Chewy reported a positive net profit and a 47$ increase in sales. This growth is most likely going to be permanent or increase in the coming years.

Chewy.com Review

If you aren’t familiar with Chewy, chewy offers a website to buy dog, cat, bird, reptile, and all other pet products. It is an online store for all your pet needs, and it is a favorite for most people.

There are several big brands in pet supplies, and you might have a problem choosing which one to use.

Chewy happens to be one of the fastest-growing companies in this regard so let us review their operations, see how good they are so you know if they are a good choice for you;

1. Their Price and Quality

You will love Chewy because its prices are friendlier than any other store you will go to. You have to choose between price and quality most of the time, but with Chewy, you get a good deal with high-quality food.

They use nutritious raw products in their pet foods, so your pet will love the food and get nourishment from it.

You can also order a particular food or prescription meals for your pets if they have a unique medical issue and can’t eat regular food.

2. Shipping

Most online retailers use the postal service to deliver your products to you, bringing up several issues.

The products will take between 4 to 7 days to get to you, and they might get damaged since the companies handle a lot of goods.

Chewy, on the other hand, has its shipping line. This line deals with their products only so you get significantly faster delivery times, about two days.

The company will get your products to you in time, and they won’t be damaged since the goal is customer satisfaction.

You have to pay a shipping fee of $4.95, which is worth it for that quick delivery. If you purchase over $49, Chewy will give you free shipping, so it might be an advantage for people with many pets.

3. Quality of services

If you know how often you will need your pet food, you can use Chewy.com’s auto-enroll feature.

You can enter a date and set up intervals so your shipments will come on time without you having to wait till you run out before ordering.

If you have a problem with their products, you can call customer care. You will have a wonderful experience with their customer service team, and you will get to keep the food, and they will send a new bag free of charge.

Chewy is a fantastic company, and you will not find something to complain about in their products or service. If you are a new pet owner looking for a good food source, Chewy is your best plan.

Conclusion

Chewy is one of the best pet supplies companies, and they have a record shipping of 2 days. It is best to order the new batch of food before you run out, so you don’t risk missing your pet’s food for even a day.

There are many good things about Chewy both in their business strategy and service delivery. They offer good products, fast shipping, good customer service, and many additional services either free of charge or at a fair price; Chewy is worth a look.