4 Ways To Stay Safe When Riding A Motorcycle 

There is something about motorcycles that makes people feel free; the wind in your hair, the sun on your face, and the freedom of the open road. But with that freedom comes an increased level of risk as the bike lacks the stability and safety features that vehicle occupants enjoy.

That means you can easily end up in a tragic accident and suffer serious injuries if you are not careful when riding a motorcycle. But you don’t have to if you follow these safety tips, whether you are a beginner or an experienced motorcyclist.

1. Gear Up

As a motorcycle rider, having the right gear, including a helmet, jacket, riding pants or suit, boots, and gloves, is imperative. The right gear does not only protect you in the event of an accident, but it also helps you stay comfortable and visible on the road.

However, you must always look for items specifically designed for motorcycle riding and those recommended in your state. For example, Florida riders under the age of 21 years must wear DOT)-approved helmets while riding.

Riders in the Sunshine state must also wear approved eye-protective devices when riding.

2. Watch The Weather

Motorcycles are a great way to enjoy the freedom of the open road. However, they can also be very dangerous, particularly in bad weather. That’s why knowing what to expect and preparing for any weather before you hit the road is important.

For example, if there is a chance of thunderstorms, high winds, or heavy rain, it’s best to stay off the road. Similarly, you may want to dress appropriately and be prepared for slick conditions if you are riding during winter.

3. Be Visible

Because of their small sizes, motorcycles are often hard to spot, especially at night or in poor weather conditions. While wearing bright colors or reflective gear can help make you more visible to other drivers, ensuring your motorcycle’s headlights are on can help increase your visibility.

Additionally, you may want to restrict your riding to daylight hours. But if you must ride at night or in low-light conditions, ensure the headlight and brake light modulator are in good working condition.

Reflective tape to your helmet, jacket, or gear can also help increase visibility, especially at night.

4. Stay At A Safe Distance

One of the ways to stay safe when riding a motorcycle is to ensure you always maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

According to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), the ideal following distance for motorcycles should be at least two-second. That should be equivalent to one vehicle length or roughly five meters, assuming your speed remains constant at five mph.

Maintaining a safe following distance helps increase the chances of avoiding an accident if another car suddenly swerves into your lane or cuts you off.

If You Are Injured, Seek Legal Advice And Compensation

No matter how careful you are on the road, you cannot completely eliminate the possibility of an accident. After all, you cannot control the actions of other road users.

Even though a motorcycle crash can result in serious injuries, you may be eligible to recover compensation, especially if the accident happened due to someone else’s negligence.

However, you must ensure that you hire experienced and knowledgeable lawyers, such as Bruning’s motorcycle accident attorneys, to maximize your chances of recouping what you rightfully deserve.

How Does A Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Help?

The best thing about having a motorcycle accident lawyer is that they conduct independent investigations to establish liability.

Lawyers also help determine the claim’s value, handle settlement negotiations with the insurance providers on your behalf, or even represent you in court if your case makes it to trial.