There’s no doubt that Tennessee is one of the most beautiful states in the US. With its stunning mountains and valleys, lovely lakes and rivers, and lush forests, it’s no wonder that so many people flock to Tennessee every year to enjoy its natural beauty. And what better way to enjoy Tennessee’s scenery than by staying at one of its resorts? Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, there’s sure to be a resort in Tennessee that’s perfect for you.

Best Resorts In Tennessee

1. Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa:

Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, this resort features a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and on-site restaurants. Guests can also enjoy activities such as horseback riding, hiking, and zip-lining.

Other facilities:

fishing,

basketball,

arcade

Exact Location: 915 Westgate Resorts Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

2.Margaritaville Island Hotel

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter, and author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Island Hotel is a paradise for both adventure seekers and those who just want to relax. The hotel offers a pool with a swim-up bar, a spa, and on-site restaurants. Guests can also enjoy kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and hiking.

Other facilities:

fitness center,

beach volleyball,

golf simulator

Exact Location: 131 The Island Dr. Suite 5118, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

3. Omni Nashville Hotel

This luxury hotel is connected to the Nashville Convention Center and offers stunning views of the city. Omni Nashville Hotel features an on-site spa, an indoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular attractions such as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Other facilities:

business center,

meeting rooms,

concierge services

Exact Location: 250 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

4. The Hermitage Hotel

Located in downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is a historic hotel that first opened its doors in 1910. The hotel features luxurious accommodations and amenities, including an on-site spa and fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular attractions such as the Ryman Auditorium and the Nashville Zoo.

Other facilities:

24-hour business center,

limousine service,

valet parking

Exact Location: 231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

5. The Omni Grove Park Inn

This luxury resort is located in Asheville and features stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn features an award-winning spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and a championship golf course. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular attractions such as the Biltmore Estate and the Asheville Art Museum.

Other facilities:

fitness center,

business center,

meeting rooms

Exact Location: 290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804

6. The Chattanoogan Hotel

The Chattanoogan Hotel is located in downtown Chattanooga and features luxurious accommodations and amenities. The hotel offers an on-site spa, an indoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular Chattanooga attractions such as the Tennessee Aquarium and Lookout Mountain.

Other facilities:

business center,

meeting rooms,

wedding services

Exact Location: 1201 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

7. Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is located in Nashville and features luxurious accommodations and amenities. The resort offers an on-site spa, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular Nashville attractions such as the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Other facilities:

business center,

meeting rooms,

concierge services

Exact Location: 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

8. The Peabody Memphis

Peabody Memphis is a historic hotel located in downtown Memphis. The hotel features luxurious accommodations and amenities, including an on-site spa and fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular Memphis attractions such as Beale Street and the National Civil Rights Museum.

Other facilities:

business center,

meeting rooms,

wedding services

Exact Location: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

9. The Hermitage Hotel Gatlinburg

The Hermitage Hotel Gatlinburg is located in Gatlinburg and features luxurious accommodations and amenities. The hotel offers an on-site spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and a fitness center. Guests can also enjoy on-site dining as well as easy access to popular Gatlinburg attractions such as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Ober Gatlinburg Ski Resort & Amusement Park.

Other facilities:

business center,

meeting rooms,

concierge services

Exact Location: 235 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Conclusion

When searching for the best resorts in Tennessee, be sure to consider the Omni Grove Park Inn, The Chattanoogan Hotel, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, and The Peabody Memphis. All of these resorts offer luxurious accommodations and amenities as well as easy access to popular attractions.