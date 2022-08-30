Are you looking for the best resorts in North Carolina? If so, you have come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best resorts in the state. Whether you are looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a fun-filled adventure, we have the perfect resort for you! So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your North Carolina vacation today!

10 Best Resorts In North Carolina

1. Bald Head Island Club, Bald Head Island

Bald Head Island Club is one of the most popular resorts in North Carolina. The island is home to a championship golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools, and miles of pristine beaches. Guests can stay in luxury suites or villas, or opt for more affordable accommodations in the club’s inn. Bald Head Island Club also offers a variety of dining options, from casual beachfront cafes to fine dining restaurants.

Other facilities:

Chapel,

event lawn,

croquet & bocce,

fitness center & spa,

kids’ club

Exact Location: 301 S Bald Head Wynd, Bald Head Island, NC 28461

2. The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill

The Carolina Inn is a historic hotel located in the heart of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The inn was built in 1924 and has been host to many prestigious guests over the years, including Presidents Eisenhower and Reagan. Today, the Carolina Inn features elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, a championship golf course, and a full-service spa. The inn also offers a variety of dining options, from casual American fare to fine French cuisine.

Other facilities:

wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

outdoor pool,

fitness center

Exact Location: 211 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

3. The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary

The Umstead Hotel and Spa is a five-star luxury hotel located in Cary, North Carolina. The hotel features 150 guest rooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. The Umstead also offers a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

outdoor pool,

fitness center & spa,

business center

Exact Location: 100 Woodland Pond Dr, Cary, NC 27513

4. The Fearrington House Inn, Pittsboro

The Fearrington House Inn is a AAA Five-Diamond rated hotel located in Pittsboro, North Carolina. The inn features 34 guest rooms and suites, each with a unique décor. The Fearrington House Inn also offers a full-service spa, an award-winning restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a variety of other amenities.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

outdoor pool,

fitness center

Exact Location: 2000 Fearrington Village Center, 230 Market Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312

5. The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville

The Omni Grove Park Inn is a historic hotel located in Asheville, North Carolina. The inn was built in 1913 and features 479 guest rooms and suites. The Omni Grove Park Inn also offers a full-service spa, an indoor/outdoor pool, a golf course, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

indoor/outdoor pool,

fitness center,

golf course

Exact Location: 290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804

6. The Westin Charlotte, Charlotte

The Westin Charlotte is a AAA Four-Diamond rated hotel located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hotel features 643 guest rooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. The Westin Charlotte also offers a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

outdoor pool,

fitness center

Exact Location: 601 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

7. The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

The Ballantyne is a AAA Five-Diamond rated hotel located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hotel features 170 guest rooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. The Ballantyne also offers a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a championship golf course, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

outdoor pool,

fitness center,

golf course

Exact Location: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

9 . The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville

The Inn on Biltmore Estate is a AAA Four-Diamond rated hotel located in Asheville, North Carolina. The inn features 233 guest rooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. The Inn on Biltmore Estate also offers a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a championship golf course, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

outdoor pool,

fitness center,

golf course

Exact Location: 1 Antler Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

10. High Hampton Inn & Country Club, Cashiers

High Hampton Inn & Country Club is a historic inn located in Cashiers, North Carolina. The inn was built in 1892 and features 102 guest rooms and suites. High Hampton Inn & Country Club also offers a full-service spa, an outdoor pool, a golf course, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy American, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a wine bar and a cigar lounge.

Other facilities:

Wedding venue,

meeting & event space,

full-service spa,

outdoor pool,

fitness center,

golf course

Exact Location: 1525 Highway 107 South, Cashiers, NC 28717

The Final Words

These are the best resorts in North Carolina that offer luxury accommodations and world-class facilities and services. If you are looking for a luxurious and relaxing vacation, then any of these resorts would be a great choice.