Looking for the best resorts in Tucson? You’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best resorts in the area and what makes them so special. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious resort with all the amenities or a more budget-friendly option, we have you covered. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Resorts In Tucson

1. The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa is a beautifully landscaped oasis that offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Featuring luxurious accommodations, world-class amenities, and impeccable service, this AAA Four Diamond resort is a true desert gem.

Other facilities:

27 holes of championship golf

Tennis courts

Spa services

Five on-site restaurants

Exact Location:

3800 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718

2. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

Nestled in the stunning Santa Catalina Mountains, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort is a true desert oasis. This AAA Four Diamond resort offers luxurious accommodations, championship golf, and world-class amenities in a truly breathtaking setting.

Other facilities:

Two championship golf courses

Tennis courts

Spa services

On-site restaurants and lounges

Outdoor pool with cabanas and a waterslide

Exact Location:

7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750

3. Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is a luxury resort located in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona. The resort features world-class accommodations, amenities, and activities. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities such as horseback riding, tennis, golf, spa treatments, and hiking. The resort also offers a variety of dining options and is home to a nationally acclaimed cooking school.

Other facilities:

Racquet Club

Wellness Center

Fitness Classes

Aquatic Center

Business Center

Childcare Services

Exact Location:

5000 East, E Vía Estancia Miraval, Tucson, AZ 85739

4. JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa is one of the top resorts in Tucson, Arizona. This resort features gorgeous desert views, an on-site spa, seven pools, and three championship golf courses. Guest rooms and suites at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa offer luxury amenities such as marble bathrooms and balconies with sweeping views of the city or mountains. The resort also offers a variety of dining options, including the award-winning Paiute Grill.

Other facilities:

On-site spa

Championship golf courses

Pools

Dining options

Guest rooms and suites with luxury amenities

Exact Location:

3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

5. Omni Tucson National Resort

The Omni Tucson National Resort is a luxurious resort that offers plenty of amenities and activities for its guests. The resort has two championship golf courses, eight tennis courts, five pools, and a spa. There are also several restaurants on-site, as well as a bar and lounge. The rooms at the Omni Tucson National Resort are spacious and comfortable, with views of the golf course or the mountains.

Other facilities:

Omni Kids Club

Fitness center

Business center

Wedding and event facilities

Free Wi-Fi

Complimentary shuttle service to Sabino Canyon

24-hour room service location

Exact Location:

2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, AZ 85742

6. Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort

The Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort is a luxurious option that offers everything you could possibly want in a resort. From stunning accommodations and world-class amenities to championship golf courses and tennis courts, this resort has it all. And if that wasn’t enough, the Hilton El Conquistador is also home to a water park, making it the perfect place for families with young children.

Other facilities:

Pools- 4 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, and a kiddie pool

Water slide

Restaurants- 6 restaurants and bars on site

Golf- 27-hole championship golf course

Tennis- 8 tennis courts

Fitness center

Spa

Kids Club

Arcade

Horseback riding

Exact Location:

10000 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

7. The Lodge at Ventana Canyon

The Lodge at Ventana Canyon is a beautiful resort located in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The resort offers stunning views of the surrounding canyon and mountains, as well as plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay. There are two 18-hole golf courses on-site, along with a tennis court, swimming pool, and fitness center. The resort also has its own restaurant, serving up delicious American cuisine.

Other facilities:

Golf course

Tennis court

Fitness center

Swimming poo

Exact Location:

6200 N Club House Ln, Tucson, AZ 85750

8. El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort

El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort is a luxurious resort that offers its guests plenty of amenities and activities. The resort has three pools, a golf course, tennis courts, and multiple restaurants. Guests can also enjoy the on-site spa or take a dip in the hot tub.

Other facilities:

Two outdoor pools

Two hot tubs

A water playground for kids

Nine restaurants and bars

An on-site spa

A golf course

Tennis courts

Wi-Fi is available throughout the property

Self-parking is complimentary

Exact Location:

10000 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

9. Canyon Ranch Tucson

Set amid the stunning Sonoran Desert landscape, Canyon Ranch Tucson is a world-renowned wellness resort that offers an array of health and fitness programs, spa services, and more. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations, including spacious suites and casitas. Canyon Ranch also features several restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a variety of outdoor activities.

Other facilities:

Three outdoor pools

54,000-square-foot spa

18-hole golf course

hiking and biking trails

Full-service salon and barbershop

Art studio

Complimentary valet parking

High-speed WiFi throughout the resort

Exact Location:

8600 E Rockcliff Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a luxurious escape in Tucson, look no further than the resorts on this list. With world-class amenities and stunning surroundings, these resorts will make your vacation unforgettable. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your getaway today!