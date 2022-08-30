Looking for the best resorts in Tucson? You’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best resorts in the area and what makes them so special. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious resort with all the amenities or a more budget-friendly option, we have you covered. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Best Resorts In Tucson
1. The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa is a beautifully landscaped oasis that offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Featuring luxurious accommodations, world-class amenities, and impeccable service, this AAA Four Diamond resort is a true desert gem.
Other facilities:
- 27 holes of championship golf
- Tennis courts
- Spa services
- Five on-site restaurants
Exact Location:
3800 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718
2. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
Nestled in the stunning Santa Catalina Mountains, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort is a true desert oasis. This AAA Four Diamond resort offers luxurious accommodations, championship golf, and world-class amenities in a truly breathtaking setting.
Other facilities:
- Two championship golf courses
- Tennis courts
- Spa services
- On-site restaurants and lounges
- Outdoor pool with cabanas and a waterslide
Exact Location:
7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750
3. Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is a luxury resort located in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona. The resort features world-class accommodations, amenities, and activities. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities such as horseback riding, tennis, golf, spa treatments, and hiking. The resort also offers a variety of dining options and is home to a nationally acclaimed cooking school.
Other facilities:
- Racquet Club
- Wellness Center
- Fitness Classes
- Aquatic Center
- Business Center
- Childcare Services
Exact Location:
5000 East, E Vía Estancia Miraval, Tucson, AZ 85739
4. JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa
The JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa is one of the top resorts in Tucson, Arizona. This resort features gorgeous desert views, an on-site spa, seven pools, and three championship golf courses. Guest rooms and suites at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Tucson Resort & Spa offer luxury amenities such as marble bathrooms and balconies with sweeping views of the city or mountains. The resort also offers a variety of dining options, including the award-winning Paiute Grill.
Other facilities:
- On-site spa
- Championship golf courses
- Pools
- Dining options
- Guest rooms and suites with luxury amenities
Exact Location:
3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
5. Omni Tucson National Resort
The Omni Tucson National Resort is a luxurious resort that offers plenty of amenities and activities for its guests. The resort has two championship golf courses, eight tennis courts, five pools, and a spa. There are also several restaurants on-site, as well as a bar and lounge. The rooms at the Omni Tucson National Resort are spacious and comfortable, with views of the golf course or the mountains.
Other facilities:
- Omni Kids Club
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Wedding and event facilities
- Free Wi-Fi
- Complimentary shuttle service to Sabino Canyon
- 24-hour room service location
Exact Location:
2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, AZ 85742
6. Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort
The Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort is a luxurious option that offers everything you could possibly want in a resort. From stunning accommodations and world-class amenities to championship golf courses and tennis courts, this resort has it all. And if that wasn’t enough, the Hilton El Conquistador is also home to a water park, making it the perfect place for families with young children.
Other facilities:
- Pools- 4 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, and a kiddie pool
- Water slide
- Restaurants- 6 restaurants and bars on site
- Golf- 27-hole championship golf course
- Tennis- 8 tennis courts
- Fitness center
- Spa
- Kids Club
- Arcade
- Horseback riding
Exact Location:
10000 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
7. The Lodge at Ventana Canyon
The Lodge at Ventana Canyon is a beautiful resort located in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The resort offers stunning views of the surrounding canyon and mountains, as well as plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay. There are two 18-hole golf courses on-site, along with a tennis court, swimming pool, and fitness center. The resort also has its own restaurant, serving up delicious American cuisine.
Other facilities:
- Golf course
- Tennis court
- Fitness center
- Swimming poo
Exact Location:
6200 N Club House Ln, Tucson, AZ 85750
8. El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort
El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort is a luxurious resort that offers its guests plenty of amenities and activities. The resort has three pools, a golf course, tennis courts, and multiple restaurants. Guests can also enjoy the on-site spa or take a dip in the hot tub.
Other facilities:
- Two outdoor pools
- Two hot tubs
- A water playground for kids
- Nine restaurants and bars
- An on-site spa
- A golf course
- Tennis courts
- Wi-Fi is available throughout the property
- Self-parking is complimentary
Exact Location:
10000 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
9. Canyon Ranch Tucson
Set amid the stunning Sonoran Desert landscape, Canyon Ranch Tucson is a world-renowned wellness resort that offers an array of health and fitness programs, spa services, and more. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations, including spacious suites and casitas. Canyon Ranch also features several restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a variety of outdoor activities.
Other facilities:
- Three outdoor pools
- 54,000-square-foot spa
- 18-hole golf course
- hiking and biking trails
- Full-service salon and barbershop
- Art studio
- Complimentary valet parking
- High-speed WiFi throughout the resort
Exact Location:
8600 E Rockcliff Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750
Conclusion
If you’re looking for a luxurious escape in Tucson, look no further than the resorts on this list. With world-class amenities and stunning surroundings, these resorts will make your vacation unforgettable. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your getaway today!