If you’re looking for the best resorts in South Carolina, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best resorts in the state, complete with all the information you need to make your decision. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed adventure, South Carolina has something to offer everyone. So read on and find the perfect resort for your next getaway!

Best Resorts In South Carolina

1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island Golf Resort is one of the premier resort destinations in South Carolina. The resort offers five championship golf courses, world-class tennis facilities, luxurious accommodations, and a wide variety of dining and shopping options. Kiawah Island is also home to some of the best beaches in the state, making it the perfect place to unwind and relax.

Room Types:

Guest Room

Deluxe Room

Junior Suite

one Bedroom Suite

Two Bedroom Suite

Presidential Suite

Exact Location:

1 Sanctuary Beach Dr, Kiawah Island, SC 29455

2. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island is a luxury oceanfront resort located on one of the most beautiful barrier islands in South Carolina. The resort features 5 championship golf courses, world-class tennis facilities, a luxurious spa, and miles of pristine beaches. Guests can enjoy an array of dining options, from casual beachside cafes to fine dining restaurants. There are also plenty of activities for kids and families, making The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island the perfect place for a vacation.

Room Types:

Deluxe Oceanfront Room

Deluxe Partial Ocean View Room

Golf View Room

One-Bedroom Villa

Two-Bedroom Villa

Three Bedroom Villa

Four Bedroom Villa

Five Bedroom Villa

Presidential Suite

Governor’s Suite

Exact Location:

3. Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

If you’re looking for a resort that offers both relaxation and excitement, Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is the perfect place for you. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, this resort offers stunning views of the harbor and city skyline. You can enjoy a variety of activities such as fishing, kayaking, and sailing, or simply relax on the beach. And when you’re ready to explore the city, you’ll be within walking distance of all the best shops and restaurants.

Room Types:

Deluxe Harbor View King Room

Deluxe Harbor View Two Queen Room

One Bedroom Suite

Presidential Suite

Exact Location:

20 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

4. Isle of Palms Resort

Isle of Palms Resort is a beachfront resort located on the Isle of Palms, just minutes from Charleston. The resort offers an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a variety of beach activities. Guest rooms feature private balconies with ocean views.

Room Types:

Standard Room

Deluxe Room

Premium Room

Suite

Exact Location:

1126 Ocean Blvd Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

5. Wild Dunes Resort

Nestled on the shores of Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort is a luxurious oceanfront retreat that offers something for everyone. The resort features two championship golf courses, tennis courts, a spa, and several restaurants. Guests can also enjoy miles of pristine beaches, or take advantage of the many activities and amenities available at the resort.

Room Types:

Luxury Oceanfront Rooms

One Bedroom Villas

Two Bedroom Villas

Three Bedroom Villas

Exact Location:

1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

6. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is one of the most popular golf resorts in South Carolina. This resort features a world-class golf course, luxurious accommodations, and plenty of leisure activities.

Room Types:

Deluxe Room

Premium Room

Junior Suite

Executive Suite

Presidential Suite

Exact Location:

1000 Ocean Course Dr, Kiawah Island, SC 29455

7. The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing beach vacation. With stunning views of the Charleston harbor, this resort offers everything you need for a perfect getaway. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and kayaking. There are also several restaurants and bars on-site, as well as a spa and fitness center.

Room Types:

Standard Room

Deluxe Room

Premium Room

Suite

Exact Location:

8. Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island

The Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway. With its beautiful beaches, world-class golf courses, and incredible restaurants, this resort has everything you need for a perfect vacation. The resort also offers a variety of activities for families, couples, and singles, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to relax or have some fun, the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is a perfect choice.

Room Types:

Deluxe Room

Premium Room

Executive Suite

Presidential Suite

The Club Level

Exact Location

130 Shipyard Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the best resorts in South Carolina, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of some of the most luxurious and popular resorts in Palmetto State. From beachfront properties to golfing getaways, these resorts have something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next vacation today!