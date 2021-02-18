Coffee Cocktails: List Of The Most Popular Types

Are you looking for the most delicious recipes for coffee cocktails? Discover the most popular coffee drinks right here.

Coffee has been popular in hundreds of different countries for years. You can create lots of various cocktails from coffee that can just blow your mind. If you would like to try new drinks and are ready for experiments, this post is right for you. Find out the best recipes of coffee drinks shared by professionals.

Types Of Coffee Cocktails

Before we start, it is important to know that coffee drinks are usually divided into two main groups. These are alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. Both types are easy to prepare, so feel free to choose any recipe according to your particular preferences. However, don’t forget to use the best coffee beans for cold brew for making a perfect drink.

Non-Alcoholic Coffee Cocktails

These drinks might be a perfect solution to rocket launch your morning. Choose any recipe to make an amazing drink, wake up in seconds, and have a brilliant start of the day. Still, you can consume these cocktails anytime during the day, too.

Le Colombe Coffee Cocktail

The recipe for this cocktail is as simple as 1-2-3. You will just need to have .5 can of Pure Black La Colombe Coffee and .5 cup of lemonade. You will get an incredibly tasty sip that will elevate your mood and give you more energy in minutes. You can also add some ice to your cocktail to make it even more refreshing when planning to drink on a hot summer day. Although the recipe for Le Colombe Coffee cocktail is amazingly easy, it has a unique and delicious taste.

Snowy Plover

This cocktail is very tasty and has a perfect look. You will need to pour a shot of espresso on a spoon of brown sugar. After that, you will get a pleasant caffeinated syrup. Add the blend to cold water, and then cover the cocktail with whipped cream that will look like snow. This cocktail is incredibly popular among hundreds of baristas, so you might have already enjoyed its taste before.

Coffee Mint Julep

If you like mint, this recipe for a non-alcoholic coffee cocktail is right for you. You will need 3oz cold brew coffee concentrate, 4-5 mint leaves, and 1oz simple syrup. Don’t forget to add ice when your cocktail is ready. Coffee Mint Jelup is also a perfect choice for a hot day since it is fresh, easy to cook, and exhilarant. If you need to cool off, the mint in the cocktail and its mild taste is ready to help. How to cook a cocktail? Just place your mint leaves into the glass (make sure not to tear them.) Mix the syrup, concentrate, and add some ice.

Alcoholic Coffee Drinks

Of course, drinking an alcoholic coffee drink before a hard working day is not a good idea. Fortunately, you can consume alcoholic cocktails after hours and on weekends. These amazing recipes will help you create astonishing alcoholic cocktails for you and your friends or loved ones.

Café Correcto Con Coco

Originally, this cocktail was made from coconut milk. However, the recipe was improved by Chicago baristas, and now it is incredibly popular all over the world. To make this delicious cocktail, get 1 oz of brewed coffee, 1 oz of almond milk, ¾ oz of rum, and ¾ oz of whiskey. The taste of the cocktail is not very sweet. The recipe is also very easy. Pour whiskey, rum, and brewed coffee into a heated mug. Then top the drink with almond milk. That’s all! Now, you can enjoy Cafe Correcto con Coco and feel like a pro barista.

Negroni

This is a world-known alcoholic coffee cocktail you might have already tried or heard about. It has a unique recipe. You will not need to add coffee as an ingredient to your cocktail but infuse it directly into the liqueur. So, what are the ingredients for preparing Negroni? Make sure you have 1 ounce of cold-brew-coffee-infused Campari liqueur, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, 1 ounce of gin, and an orange twist. Place all these ingredients into a glass with ice. Strain into a glass over a large ice cube. After all, add an orange twist. Negroni is a tasty and refreshing drink you will surely like.

If you don’t know how to make a cold-brew-coffee-infused Campari liqueur, here is a secret recipe for you. Fill the jar halfway with coffee grounds and add Campari. Wait for 10 minutes, and then strain the coffee out with a standard coffee filter. By the way, this liqueur can be used for preparing dozens of other popular cocktails. For example, an incredibly popular Boulevardier.

There are hundreds of other alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails that contain coffee you can prepare. Most of them are easy-to-do and very delicious. Moreover, you can experiment with ingredients to discover new tastes and invent your own unique recipes of coffee cocktails.