The Quickest Ways To Make A Cup Of Coffee

If you’re a coffee lover, you know that there are many times when you need a cup of coffee, and fast. Whether you are rushing to get out of the door in the morning or need to brew a quick cup between getting home and starting dinner, there are times when you can’t wait for a slower brew.

3 Ways To Make A Quick Cup Of Coffee

Luckily, you can make a great cup of coffee quickly, and it doesn’t involve stirring instant grounds into hot water. Read on for three ways to make a quick cup of coffee.

1. Use a Keurig

A Keurig is a coffee brewer designed for brewing single cups of coffee. The coffee (or other beverages, such as tea or hot chocolate), comes in small K-cups that brew one serving of coffee.

There are several benefits to using a Keuring. The machines are moderately priced, and K-cups are affordable and easy to find. You can also find a wide variety of flavors and can brew other beverages like iced coffee, hot chocolate and tea.

You cannot brew an espresso with a Keurig, the way you can with some other brands. Some coffee connoisseurs complain that a cup of coffee brewed by the Keurig is less than palatable, but other coffee drinkers find it enjoyable.

To use a Keurig, you will need to either fill the water reservoir to the minimum fill line or if using one of the smaller models, put in the amount of water you want for your coffee. Push up on the top handle, let the water go down, insert the K-cup, and close the top. Put a mug under the spout.

Make sure the machine is on, choose the size of cup you want, and press brew. The machine will usually take two to three minutes to heat the water and just 30 seconds to brew.

2. Use a Nespresso Machine

A Nespresso machine is another brand of single-serve coffee brewer. Its main feature is that it brews espresso, where the Keurig does not, but some of its models can brew a regular cup of coffee, too.

The Nespresso is often said to brew a better cup of coffee than the Keurig, and with the ability to brew espresso, it is more versatile.

However, it is one of the more expensive single-cup coffee makers. Nespresso pods are also a little harder to find and cost a good deal more than K-cups. There are also not as many flavor varieties.

To brew a coffee or espresso, turn on the machine and put a mug in the tray. Make sure the water reservoir is at least half full and lift the lever to insert the coffee capsule. Close the lever and choose the size cup you wish to brew. It takes less than a minute to make an espresso and around two minutes to make a regular cup of coffee.

3. Use an Aeropress

An Aeropress is similar to a French press, and the coffee is pressed through a paper filter into a cup. It is a relatively new device, and many coffee fans rave that it brews an exceptional cup of coffee. Note that you will need a grinder to use your Aeropress properly.

The Aeropress is much cheaper than many other single-serve machines, but you do have the added cost of a grinder. It is also reasonably easy to use, but much more complicated than the pretty foolproof Keurig and Nespresso machines. If you need to make several cups of coffee, it can take you a while to go through all the steps to make each cup.

First, you will need to boil enough water for your cup of coffee. Measure out your beans, based on taste, and grind to a fine texture. Put a paper filter in the Aeropress and use some of the hot water to wet the filter. Put the Aeropress together, turn it upside down, and add the grounds. Pour in twice the amount of hot water as coffee, tamp the coffee, and let sit for 30 seconds. Put the extra water in the chamber.

Wait one minute and stir ten times. Put on the cap and quickly flip the Aeropress over onto your mug. Start pushing until you hear a sound like a hiss; that means your coffee is ready.

A steaming mug of coffee is only minutes away. These devices can save you time while still letting you have a satisfying cup of coffee.