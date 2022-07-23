Toner is an after-shampoo treatment that helps neutralize the pH level of your hair and remove any remaining traces of shampoo and natural oils. It helps balance the pH level of your hair so it stays clean for longer, intensifies the color, and leaves your locks soft, smooth, and healthy. Toner is also a must-use product if you want to achieve that ‘just stepped out of the salon’ look that everyone craves for. However, one question most people ask about the toner is whether or not it can be used on wet hair? Even though toners are formulated to be applied on dry hair, some brands like Matrix, Redken and Tigi recommend using their conditioners on damp strands instead. Let’s take a look at why this is the case.

Can You Put Toner on Wet Hair?

Toner is a product that is applied after shampooing, to add shine and freshness to locks. Toner can be used on wet hair, but it is best to wait for the hair to dry first. When applying toner to wet hair, you run the risk of damaging the hair shaft. If you must use toner on wet hair, apply it sparingly and allow the hair to dry completely before styling.

Why Should You Use Toner On Wet Hair?

1. Hydrating and conditioning

Toner is a product that hydrates and nourishes the hair. When applied to wet hair, it helps keep the hair shaft healthy, preventing breakage and damage. The added moisture makes the hair soft, smooth, and shiny.

2. Strengthening

The nutrients in toner help strengthen the hair shaft, making it easier to style. It also makes the strands more flexible so you can ahieve that sleek hairstyle without any hassle.

3. Protecting your color from fading

Toners are formulated with ingredients that help protect your color from fading or washing out over time. The sulfate-free formula is added to toners to help prevent the oxidation of color pigments in your locks. This is especially crucial when you use chemical dyes on your hair every other week or so (especially if you’re a brunette). Your locks need all the protection they can get! Remember to use a product with a high level of sulfates for better results when using toner on wet hair.

4. Preventing damage

The sulfates in toner help repair dry, damaged hair. When applied to wet hair, it helps minimize split ends and prevent breakage. This is why it’s so important to apply a conditioner before applying toner to wet hair! You can also use a deep conditioning treatment after shampooing to help repair and strengthen your hair.

5. Boosting the volume of your hair

This one is for all you volumizers out there! Using toners on wet hair will give you that extra oomph that you need for those big, bouncy curls or waves!

How To Use Toner On Wet Hair?

1. Apply toner on dry hair

When applying toner to wet hair, you can either apply it to dry hair or apply it to wet hair and then dry the strands. The latter is more effective, but it isn’t practical since you’ll have to wait for your hair to air-dry before styling.

2. Apply toner on damp strands

If you want to use toner on wet hair but don’t have time for styling, you can try applying toner directly on damp strands. Make sure your blow-dryer is set to a low temperature so that your locks won’t get too hot while drying. This will help prevent damage and keep your color fresh!

3. Apply toner after shampooing

If you shampoo and condition your hair every other day, this is the best way to use toner without causing harm to your locks! Just apply a small amount of toner after shampooing and conditioning and style as usual. If there are any issues with the condition of your locks (i.e., split ends), use a deep conditioning treatment after shampooing so that any damaged areas can be addressed immediately! Be careful not to over-treatment though; make sure not too much product gets into the ends of the strands or else it will make them stiff! You might need a few tries before finding out how much product works best for you, so don’t give up too easily if this happens!

4. Apply toner after blow-drying

If you blow-dry your hair every other day, this is the best way to use toner without causing harm to your locks! Just apply a small amount of toner after blow-drying and style as usual.

5. Apply toner before styling

If you have oily hair, this is the best way to use toner without causing harm to your locks! Just apply a small amount of toner before styling and style as usual. If there are any issues with the condition of your locks (i.e., split ends), use a deep conditioning treatment after shampooing so that any damaged areas can be addressed immediately! Be careful not to over-treatment though; make sure not too much product gets into the ends of the strands or else it will make them stiff! You might need a few tries before finding out how much product works best for you, so don’t give up too easily if this happens!

What You Need To Know Before Using Toner On Wet Hair

1. Wash your hair before applying toner

As always, make sure that you wash your hair thoroughly and allow it to dry completely before applying toner. This is especially true if you are toning your hair on wet hair! If you apply toner on wet hair, it will only make the strands look oily and dirty and cause more damage than good. Use a gentle shampoo for oily hair to remove any excess oil in the strands before using a conditioner or leave-in conditioner instead.

2. Apply a generous amount of toner on wet hair

This is especially true if you are using a leave-in conditioner or deep conditioning treatment!

3. Style as usual after applying toner on wet hair

If there are any issues with the condition of your locks (i.e., split ends), use a deep conditioning treatment after shampooing so that any damaged areas can be addressed immediately!

Pros of putting toner on wet hair

Keeps the color of your hair fresh Prevents damage to the strands Prevents hair from getting too dry Keeps the strands shiny and smooth

Cons of putting toner on wet hair

This process is time-consuming It can damage the color of your hair It can make your hair too dry This process is not recommended for people with oily hair

Conclusion

