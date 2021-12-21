How To Get Hair Dye Out Of Shower: The Step By Step Guide

The hair dye is fun and can accomplish great things on your head. However, it stops being fun and exciting when it leaves stains on your bathroom.

If you are new to dyeing, it’s usually inevitable to avoid making a massive mess before achieving the hair color you want.

After some struggle, you will surely achieve the result you were looking for, but the aftermath won’t be thrilling.

It’s great to learn how to remove the hair dye stains from the shower, counter, tubs. The article will have information on the best methods to remove hair dye from the shower.

How To Get Hair Dye Out Of Shower

1. Nail Polish Remover

The nail polish remover is undoubtedly one of almost all ladies’ beauty items. To nail polish that contains acetone is among the best and will certainly remove the dye from your shower.

Apply the nail polish remover on the shower using a cotton ball. However, do not use this product to remove stains on painted surfaces. Acetone is potent and will remove the paint too.

It would be best if you were keen when choosing nail polish removers since some contain dye. If you select one with a dye, it will stain your shower more.

When you buy the nail polish remover, test it from another surface before using it in your shower.

2. Vinegar and Baking Soda

Generally, most people use vinegar to clean their bathrooms despite its bad smell. It’s because vinegar is highly acidic, making it an effective cleaning agent.

If you add baking soda, it activates the dye, and it breaks down faster, making it more effortless to wipe away.

You can use an old toothbrush or sponge to scrub the surface; the tool you choose depends on the surface size.

After proper cleaning, rinse the surface with warm water. If you notice some stains after rinsing, repeat the process.

3. Bleach

Almost all the bathroom cleaning products have bleach. Bleach is a great cleaning agent and is known to lighten stains and kill mildew and mold that build in the bathroom.

It would be best if you only used bleach on non-porous surfaces. Mix bleach and water equally, and then apply it to the hair dye stain.

Let it sit in the shower for approximately 10-15 minutes and rinse it. Or you can wipe the bleach away; the bleach should wipe the stain with it.

Do not handle bleach with bare hands; use gloves to irritate the skin. Remember to open the windows or use the extractor to push the bleach fumes out.

4. Washing Up Liquid

The washing-up liquid is another excellent option for removing the hair dye from the shower. This option is not harsh to use; therefore, you won’t have issues dealing with it.

People mostly use the washing-up liquid to clean the kitchen marks. However, dye and food composition are entirely different from hair dye.

The washing-up liquid will surely soften the die and not be tough on the bathroom suite. Lather the liquid on the stained surface and leave it for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.

Repeat the process severally to loosen the dye. The washing up liquid will be more effective.

5. Specific dye remover

The four mentioned cleaning methods are the easiest and cheapest since the items are usually readily available. However, there’s a specific dye remover that can remove dye stains from your shower.

The popular dye removers are magic eraser and pink stuff. They come will simple instructions that you need to follow to achieve the best results keenly.

6. Dish Soap

The dish soap will work perfectly if the hair dye hasn’t been on the shower for long. Apply any liberal soap amount on the stain and slowly scrub the place using a sponge.

However, with the dish soap, you’ll have to scrub for some time before you get back that perfect look.

7. Baking Soda and Water

Baking soda is quite popular, and people mostly use it in cooking. However, baking soda can also be a great cleaning product and remove the hair dye.

It would be best to make a baking soda paste; its thickness needs to be good enough to work well. Mix the baking soda with little water and rub the mixture’s stain until it disappears.

8. Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is another product that can remove the hair dye from the shower. Apply the rubbing alcohol on cotton and rub it on the shower.

9. Lemon Essential Oil

The lemon essential oil is simply one of the best methods of removing stains. It’s because it’s gentle and natural but mild than other stain removers. It still, however, works well. You will see a noticeable difference after a few minutes when you rub it.

If you do not see any changes, the stain is probably too stubborn for the natural solution. Therefore you can use any of the above products.

10. Magic Eraser

The magic eraser sponge is also a viable option. It can easily remove the hairdryer from the shower, and it offers convenience since it doesn’t need chemicals.

If you aren’t sure about using hard cleaning products such as bleach, you can opt for the magic eraser. All you need to do is dip the eraser in water and squeeze it to remove excess water.

After this, rub the eraser on the stain for some minutes until the stain starts to lift. The magic eraser should be able to lift the stain, but if it doesn’t, you will simply have to use another more potent cleaning product.

Additional Information

Cleaning the bathroom is relatively straightforward. However, avoid tools that cause scratches or damage the cleaning area.

Check the material on your bathroom surface before using any cleaning product and methods.

Why Is Hair Dye Difficult To Remove

The permanent hair dye has both synthetic and natural pigments plus chemicals. The dye penetrates the hair and then deposits color on the hair.

There’s the semi-permanent dye that works similarly to permanent hair dye. However, it does not permanently stick on the hair.

The function of the hair dye is to intensify the hair color, even though it can stick to other things such as showers, sinks, and even fabric. Certain hair dyes are difficult to remove from surfaces through wiping, while you can remove others will a lot of ease.

Mainly the effects vary according to color. Deep red, deep brown, and black dyes are tough to remove because they are darker.

You can quickly wipe out the bright tones such as purples, pinks, etc. The hair dye sticks on the hair strand, and therefore it will have the same effect on other different surfaces or things.

The hair dye is easy to remove from surfaces while still fresh. But if it sits on the surface for some time, it will become so stubborn, but you can still remove it. However, it’ll need extra effort and any dye cleaning products.

How To Prevent Dye From Staining The Shower

It’s hard preventing hair dye from staining your shower; however, there are certain things you can do to reduce the staining to a certain level.

Pour oil in the shower

The effectiveness of this method is not yet known. However, some people say it has good results. There are different oils, such as canola oil, coconut oil, and olive oil.

Before you dye your hair pour some oil on your shower, walls, floor tile, etc. You should also apply the oils in places with crevices and cracks.

It’s because the hair dye might seep into these places and remain there. When you finish applying the dye to your hair, wipe the surfaces using paper towels or an old cloth.

You can then rinse the shower as you usually do. You should not notice any stains, or they will be fewer.

Seek professional services

It’s just another preventive measure that will guarantee you total protection. The stain will surely get to your shower and other bathroom surfaces if you dye your hair.

The best thing is to visit a professional and help you dye your hair. The person will save you from the lengthy, tiresome process of dyeing and rinsing the hair, plus cleaning the mess in your bathroom.

The person will do everything in the best way, and your bathroom will be clean from stains. Many people do not see it as a great option, but you can surely do it if the dye issue continues reoccurring.

Conclusion

As mentioned, dyeing your hair is fun and will give you a great look. But most people aren’t always prepared about staining their showers.

The article talks about various ways to remove dye from your shower. Removing hair dye from your shower is not that complicated and should not take ages.

If the stain is still fresh, it won’t take more than ten minutes to clean it. The products in this article are pretty effective and will give you the best results if you follow the application procedure well.