Ceramic Vs. Porcelain Tiles For Shower: Your Perfect Shower Tiles

Tiles are popular interior design materials manufactured from different materials such as glass, clay, metal, ceramic, etc. The tiles do perform multiple functionalities when it comes to both interior and exterior design.

The standard functions of tiles are covering walls, floors, rooftops, etc. Tile’s beauty and exquisite look and design make it famous for home furnishing.

Porcelain and ceramic tiles are famous and have some notable similarities. People interchangeably use the terms ceramic and porcelain.

However, they have slight differences, making your home project excellent. Whether you use ceramic or porcelain depends on the type of project. Let’s look at some of their differences and use them best.

Ceramic vs. Porcelain Tiles for Shower

In showers’ designs, porcelain and ceramic are the most common materials. The surface of tiles made from ceramic and porcelain have a similar appearance.

But they have significant differences in durability, cost, and water absorbability.

Generally, most people use porcelain tiles in showers. It’s because they are water-resistant. The shower is always damp; therefore, you need tiles that aren’t porous.

Several slip-resistant tiles in the market won’t offer more durability than porcelain. Therefore homeowners prefer installing porcelain tiles.

Construction

Ceramic

Ceramic tiles’ construction is straightforward. The tiles are filtered under low temperatures, making the tiles denser, more porous, and softer.

The clay used in ceramic tiles is less refined, making it more affordable. Therefore it’s less durable.

Most homeowners in places with warm climates use ceramic tiles for flooring. It has a natural coolness that is quite great during the summer months.

Porcelain

Porcelain tiles consist of refined materials and other extra natural elements. First, the tiles are fire kiln and then left in their natural state.

Sometimes the manufacturers transform them to look like wood, stone, concrete, or other materials. Because of clay construction, porcelain tile is somehow similar to ceramic, but its structure is more complex and durable.

The tiles are either glazed or unglazed, giving the homeowner options. The unglazed type is full-bodied, and color runs through their thickness.

The unglazed type is more durable and resistant to chipping.

Density and Durability

The porcelain tiles are usually denser than ceramic, making them less porous. It means they are harder, durable, and do not absorb much water.

The tiles are great for footfall areas with heavy use. However, ceramic is still a great option; less dense makes it less brittle and easy to work with.

The DIYers who do not love work can surely use ceramic tiles.

The Benefits Of Ceramic Tiles

Ease of Maintenance

The ceramic tiles are known to be easy to maintain. You can easily wipe off the liquid, dirt, or dust that rests on its surface. You can use a mop or vacuum cleaner.

Color Permanence

Floor tiles meet different disasters such as chemicals, sunlight, and other liquids. The ceramic tiles have a color retention feature that ensures the color doesn’t fade.

The ceramic tiles have been able to maintain their aesthetic for decades.

Durability

The ceramic tiles are more durable than other materials covering the floors and walls. They are the best for areas with wet floors.

Disadvantages of Ceramic Tiles

Longevity

The ceramic tiles are a safe and excellent investment in durability. However, changing the tiles is not easy.

Daily new styles and trends are coming up, and as a homeowner, you might want to upgrade to the latest trend.

You should know that replacing or changing the ceramic tiles can somehow be pretty expensive and messy.

Temperature

The ceramic tiles can become unbearable under extreme conditions because of their thickness. The heating and cooling of this flooring material take more time than other flooring materials.

Expertise

The ceramic tiles require professional installation service. There will be breakages in case of any slight unevenness or imbalance in the arrangement.

Again incorrect assembly will expose the sharp edges of the rectangular tiles, and this might cause injuries to the home occupants.

Porcelain Tiles

The Benefits of Porcelain Tiles

Population

The porcelain tiles are ideal for places with high foot traffic, such as theatres, clubs, and companies.

Their thickness will perfectly handle the weight and pressure of the porcelain tiles than other flooring materials.

The porcelain tiles do not need routinely pampering or maintenance. They can effortlessly withstand all the everyday life toughness.

Durability

The porcelain tiles usually last longer than ceramic tiles. It’s because it has denser clay, few air pockets, and its modification is more rigid, plus it’s thicker.

Moisture Resistant

The climatic changes often affect many homeowners. The cold climate cracks or breaks ceramic tiles because of freezing.

The porcelain tiles are resistant to this issue because they are less porous, plus they are more uniform than other types of tiles.

Their efficiency even makes them better for outdoor decorations. But they are more efficient and will offer more life when used for interior designs.

Decoration

The porcelain tiles are luxurious and make the interior look more exquisite. It’s because they are from a combination of high-quality materials.

The thickness of ceramic tiles makes them better with several designs than ceramic tiles.

The Disadvantages Of Porcelain Tiles

Costly

The tiles are more costly and thus not affordable like other flooring materials. Price is crucial in selecting tiles.

If you are on a tight budget, the tiles are not an ideal choice for you. On cost, you will have to deal with the sales and installation costs which are not affordable to average households.

Installation

The ceramic tiles are more rigid, making them difficult to install. The porcelain tiles will need cutting and trimming to ensure they perfectly fit.

However, they have a thickness that makes them hard to shape correctly. Therefore installing the tiles by yourself will surely be tricky.

You’ll have to hire the most experienced tile professional to do the installation for you.

Replacement or Repair

The porcelain tiles are almost impossible to repair because of their toughness. Therefore it’s better to replace the porcelain tiles other than fixing them.

The cost of replacing the porcelain tiles is also relatively high and is something you have to consider seriously.

Is It A Must To Seal Porcelain Or Ceramic Tile In A Shower?

Whether you are using porcelain or ceramic tiles, you need to note that you do not have to seal any of them. The sealing isn’t necessary if the tiles have a water-resistant feature.

However, there are instances where sealing is essential. For example, people choose to seal tiles that have an unglazed finish.

You will find more information on whether to seal or not seal your porcelain or ceramic tiles from various websites.

The Upkeep And Maintenance Of Porcelain Tile

The good news is that porcelain is quite dependable for scratches and spills. The porcelain tiles are damage-resistant and easy to clean.

You can clean this flooring tile using a vacuum or by sweeping. The cleaning method you use depends on the amount of traffic it experiences.

You can use vinegar and water solution once a month. Plus, several tile-friendly commercial cleaners will remove the daily dirt build-ups.

The best way to clean the textured or unglazed tiles is a scrub with soft bristles. The mop will do perfectly on glazed tiles.

Avoid using waxes, products with oil, and abrasive scrubbers, plus any ammonia or bleach product. After cleaning the floor, rinse it with hot water and thoroughly dry it with a microfiber cloth or towel.

The Upkeep And Maintenance Of Ceramic Tiles

Keeping ceramic tiles clean and looking great only needs a little discipline. Always vacuum or sweep the ceramic tiles before moping; this will give the tiles a great look.

You should also clean the tiles using mild dish detergent and mix it with hot water. Slowly work your way from the end on one tile to the other until you are sure there’s no dirt left.

After cleaning, the entire tiles, dry the floor using a microfiber cloth or towel.

Can Ceramic Or Porcelain Tiles Have In-Floor Heating?

The ambient heating is something that almost all homeowners want in their shower. Ambient heating is more important during the cold or chilly winters.

The ceramic and porcelain tiles are perfect for the underfloor heating technology and will offer your toe what they need.

However, both porcelain and ceramic are good heat conductors, but homeowners prefer using porcelain in the shower instead.

The main reason behind this is that porcelain is water-resistant, which will reduce technical malfunction.

Conclusion

The floor is an essential part of the bathroom, plus it significantly adds to its aesthetics. Generally, bathrooms are humid places and are usually wet.

Therefore it needs water-resistant flooring. Several flooring options in the market repel moisture, but the porcelain tiles are the top choice for your bathroom.