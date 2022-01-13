How To Hang Heavy Objects On The Wall Without Drilling; Interior Design Tips

Interior design is one of the most critical parts of building a house, and getting this part right will make your house that much better.

One of the things you need to think about is how to hang items like mirrors, portraits, and TV on the wall without drilling into it.

Some people might be comfortable drilling into the wall, while others prefer to keep them intact. Some walls can’t take the drilling and could break off, so you have to figure out how to add heavy objects onto it without risking damage. Let’s get into the details;

How To Hang Heavy Objects On The Wall Without Drilling

This is a complicated topic since what you do depends on the wall you have in your home. Some processes will work on drywall and others on brick walls. Let us break this down into their categories and help you figure this out;

1. On a brick wall

If you have a brick wall, you can use a brick clip to hang most items to the wall without drilling into it.

A brick clip holds onto the sides of a brick on the wall without making holes. You can order it online or search for one at a convenience store close to you.

This small apparatus can support up to 25 pounds which is 11 KG, and it is a good deal for about $3.They will be best for someone with a brick ledge since they fit into the bricks perfectly. Brick clips come in different sizes, so most standard bricks will have clips.

You can use it to hang mirrors, portraits, decorations, and other relatively heavy objects in the house.

The brick clip will stay behind the object you want to hang so it won’t affect your décor, and you can remove it whenever you need to, even without tools.

2. Dry or plaster walls

Plaster and dry walls don’t have grooves onto which you could hang clips. You, therefore, have to use something that will hold onto the smooth wall and support other objects. One of the best choices, in this case, is mounting tape such as Powerbond Ultra strong.

You can use the tape to hang hooks onto which you can hang your items. You need to get a hook with a wide flat surface to attach the mounting tape for this to work.

The bigger the surface, the more weight a mounting tape can hold, so estimate it correctly and get the correct sized hook.

For instance, with the Powerbond, you will get 6KG support from every 10 cm of tape. This means you need 20 cm of tape to hang a 12 KG item on the wall without risking it falling.

The tape is double-sided, so you have to remove the cover on one side and put it on the hooking platform. Extend the tape end to end to get as much grip as possible to support more weight.

Press onto the platform, make sure the tape is holding, remove the upper cover, and put the platform on a designated wall. Press on the platform to get it to stick firmly on the wall before using it.

Top Picture Hanging Tips

You might move into a house and have substantial empty walls that you need to fill with pictures.

Sometimes it can be frustrating since you could fail to balance the picture correctly or place them in the wrong places. Let us help you figure this out in a few simple tips;

1. Toothpaste

This tip will work well for someone that needs to hang a picture or frame with two hooks or D-rings.

It might be hard to get exact measurements of where to put the nails, and you could end up damaging your wall if you miss the spot.

Having to force the nail into the rings or remove it and put it closer to the first hole will weaken the area, and the portrait could pull the nail out and fall.

Put a little toothpaste on the hooks, then take the frame, balance it on the wall, and squeeze it to leave marks.

Put only a tiny dot of toothpaste on the hook so you don’t make a mess, make the dot as large as the nail you want to put into the wall to increase accuracy. Remove the picture, and you will see two toothpaste dots; that is where the nails need to go.

2. Removable adhesive strips

This is a good choice for apartments, seasonal décor, or temporary housing where you don’t want to put holes in the wall.

Several sizes of strips support different weights, so you need to figure out which ones to use for your home.

You can get a small piece if you want to hand something light or a more prominent option that will be steadier on the wall to hang heavier objects.

Check the weight of whatever you want to hang since you need to get the right size to keep it on the wall.

3. Painter’s tape

This works well for the same thing as toothpaste; it helps you align your photos and get the holes in the right place.

Take a long piece of painter’s tape and place it at the back of your frame to see where the nails need to touch the frames.

Take a nail or pen and mark where the nail will go; take off the tape, and put it on the wall where you need to hang the picture. Depending on your skills, you can use a level to keep the tape flat on the wall or eyeball it.

Take the nails and hammer them into the walls where you marked them on the picture frame. Peel off the tape, and you should get a comfortable fit on your picture.

DIY Drywall Repair

Suppose you need to hang something like a TV; you might have to drill into the wall since other methods would be too risky in this situation, and the TV could be too heavy for them to support. After drilling, you realize you don’t want the TV there.

Now you have a hole in the wall that you don’t like, you can fix this in about 7 minutes, and your wall will look good as new. You need paint, a drywall solution, a spatula, and a surface to mix the solution.

Go to a local hardware store and get some sheetrock 45, a quick-drying drywall compound that comes in powder form. Take enough of the sheetrock, depending on the size of the hole, and put it on a flat mixing surface.

Make a volcano with a space in the middle and sheetrock. Pour the appropriate amount of hot water into the volcano and mix. You can add cold water, but it will take longer to cure; heat makes the reaction faster.

The easiest way is to take your spatula, lift some loose powder, and sprinkle it into the volcano, like icing on a cake. Work your way around the volcano until the pool becomes a paste, and the water can’t flow out, then mix it into a fine paste.

Take more of the compound than you need to cover the hole and put it over it. Pass a putty knife or tool over the compound to squeeze as much of it as possible into the wall.

You can do several passes if the hole is deep to ensure that more sheetrock goes in so it doesn’t bring up a problem later.

Make sure the wall is flat after doing this since the point is to get the compound into the hole, not the wall around it.

You can then use a wet sponge to rub off the wrinkles on the sheetrock that could make it hard to paint on the wall. Pass the sponge over a few times, and you will be ready to paint the wall after the water dries off.

After this, depending on your wall, you could have some discoloration at the repair site. You need to get some paint and apply it at the site to match the rest of the wall so you don’t have patches that could be worse than the hole itself.

Conclusion

You can hang some rather heavy objects on the wall without damaging them with screws or nails. This can be a good option if you live in a rental or an apartment with rules against drilling the walls.

Check the weight limits of the options you chose since most won’t hold objects too heavy. For something like a TV, it is better to put it on a TV stand or table if you can’t drill the wall since it can be heavy and fall off from the wall if the attached hooks aren’t strong enough.