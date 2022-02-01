How Often To Change Brita Filter; Filter Maintenance Guide

One of the most important things to a human being is water, and it seems like there is a ton of it everywhere.

Most of the planet is water, and we go swimming in it, so it might seem ridiculous to imagine that some people have problems getting water.

The water in oceans is too salty to drink, the water in lakes has too many pollutants to drink directly, and the rivers also have pollutants.

To safely drink water from any source, you need an excellent filter to clean it. For a filter to work, you need to maintain it so let’s see how;

How Often To Change Brita Filter

The exact time frame will depend on how much water you use, but the standard time is about two months, 40 gallons of water for most people. You may need to change your filter sooner if you use more water in your house or office or if the source is foul.

Why You Need Brita Filters

Every day you turn on your tap, and clean water gushes out, and you drink it; you use it for cooking, cleaning your dishes, and showering.

You might have had your plumber install the Brita filter in your house, but you don’t know how it works.

Knowing how something works will help you gauge its efficiency; thus, you will understand how it keeps you safe and why it is crucial to maintain it. Let us get into the details of Brita filters and break it down;

The water coming into your house could contain many unhealthy substances like germs, bacteria, and heavy metals like lead, limescale, and copper. Water moves for long distances in pipes, and it can pick up a lot of harmful substances.

The insides of pipes accumulate dirt over the years, and they mix it in with the water as it passes. The water supply plants will use chlorine or other chemicals on the water, but this is not enough; this is why you need Brita filters in your house.

Maxtra plus and Maxtra plus limescale filters have activated carbon pearls and ion exchange pearls.

When water passes through the filter, these compounds combine and trap any heavy metals in the water like lead and other impurities.

The water we use in our houses comes from reservoirs, and they have to treat it with chlorine to kill most germs.

Chlorine will do its job, but its presence in the water affects its taste, and the water might have a strong scent.

The filter will reduce the compounds that impair taste, so your water will not have any scent or odd metallic taste that results from its contact with the pipes.

The Maxtra plus limescale filter is premium, and it will offer nearly double the limescale reduction power.

Heavy metals like lead and copper can cause severe illnesses like cancer, so you must get them out of your water.

Once you get rid of all impurities, you will have clean water that tastes amazing, better for everyone.

The Brita On-Tap Filtration System

Most homes have an inbuilt filtration system for the taps, and it can be hard to install, maintain and replace.

It also doesn’t offer you flexibility in using filtered and unfiltered water, which is why Brita came up with their on-tap filtration system.

This unit might be what you need to upgrade your kitchen and make more innovative use of your filtered water.

This is a new filter that you fit onto your tap instead of inside the piping, and it offers you more advantages than you think.

The filter is easy to install, and you don’t need to dismantle your sink or use any tools. Simply fit the upper end of the tool into your faucet or tap and tighten it with your hand to prevent leakages then you will be ready to go.

One of the best features the on-tap filter has is the switch between filtered and unfiltered water. Filters go obsolete not based on time but on the amount of water that goes through them. You need only filter water for drinking, washing vegetables, and cooking in a house.

The water companies will treat the water, and it will be safe for other house chores like cleaning. In-built filters will filter all the water and go obsolete faster. With this on-tap filter, you can switch between filtered water and unfiltered.

This will allow you to use the same filter for longer since you can pass water without filtering it. The Brita on-tap filter has different outlets for filtered and unfiltered water to make sure the water is separate, so you don’t risk contamination.

The filter works just as well as inbuilt filters, and it will give you clean water that is safe to drink and perfect for cooking. This edition also comes with several functions depending on what you want the water for.

You can have a regular flow to wash your hands, fill a cup, or switch to the shower function when you want to wash vegetables. It will remove chlorine and other substances that might affect the scent and taste of your water.

It will also eliminate 99% of bacteria from your water, pipes pass a lot of water, and they accumulate bacteria and pass them in the water.

Brita on taps filters ensure that your water doesn’t have any herbicides, pesticides, or microplastics; thus, it is safe to use.

The scientists created this product to remove all the dangerous substances and leave healthy minerals like calcium and magnesium in the water. Each unit can filter 600 liters of water before you have to replace it.

Traditional filters don’t have a way of letting you know how low you are running. So sometimes, you might have issues with blockages or poorly filtered water, but this isn’t something you need to worry about when it comes to the on-tap filter.

This advanced on-tap filter has an LCD to show you the countdown for your filtration cartridges, so you know precisely when to change it. If you want safer drinking water, Brita on-tap filter is your best choice.

How To Set Up The Brita Water Filter

You need to know how to set it up for anything to work correctly, which applies to a water filter. The Brita filter comes with a jug and an instruction manual that might be hard to follow since it has a lot of content. Here is a quick setup guide;

To start, clean the jug and filter container with soapy water and rinse them off thoroughly. Next, fill the jug with tap water about three-quarters way up and put the cartridge inside the water. Push it under and hold it down while shaking, so all the water bubbles get out as the water goes in. Allow the cartridge to settle and sit in the water for a few minutes, then take it out and tip the water out. Place the filter container into the jug and insert the filter cartridge firmly into the container, so there isn’t any space on the sides for a leak. Add tap water into the filter container and give it time to filter all the water through, then take the water out and filter more water. You have to do this filtration twice for every Brita cartridge installation. Fill up the jug a third time, and the filtered water will be okay to drink.

The top lid has a memory timer that lasts for a month, so you know when to change the cartridge. This timer is not accurate, and you don’t necessarily need to change the filter each month depending on water usage.

When your water starts tasting different, you will know for sure it is time to change the cartridge. To reset the timer, hold down the start button, and it will go back to 100 to help you figure out your replacement time.

The Brita water filter jug can be a fantastic addition to your house to help filter small amounts of drinking water.

Its size allows you to carry it around for camping or to remote places that don’t always have clean water.

It is crucial to follow the correct procedure when replacing cartridges to ensure the whole system works correctly.

Introduce enough water to the filter to make it wet so that the chemicals and fibers in it can work efficiently on your drinking water.

Conclusion

You need to change your filter after about two months, but you can wait longer if you don’t filter a lot of water. The best way to know is to wait until your water tastes different, then you can replace it, but this puts you at the risk of drinking unfiltered water.

A better option will be to use the on-tap filter that is more digital so you will know precisely when to replace it. You need to be keen on water filters since small mistakes could leave you with serious illnesses.