Common Wildlife Found In Maine And The Damage They Can Cause

Maine is home to all kinds of wildlife, making it a haven for those who love to spot these critters. While it's fun to watch these animals, they'll be looking to get into your home and garden. Your home offers all kinds of goodies, from shelter to a source of food and water.

Here are some of the most common creatures you’ll see in Maine, and what damage they can cause if they’re not kept away from your home.

Squirrels

Squirrels are some of the most common animals in Maine. You’ll see them everywhere, from public parks to your backyard. They’re adorable to look at, but squirrels can cause a lot of damage if left unchecked. As they’re good climbers, they can easily climb trees or your house itself to make their way into your attic. Once they’re there, they will chew into the materials that hold your home together. This can lead to them chewing into electrical cables, or damage to your roof itself.

Beavers

Beavers are crucial to the environment, as they play such an important role. They engineer intricate dams and slow the movement of water, making habitats for all kinds of wildlife. If they make their way onto your property though, they can do a lot of damage. They’ll chew through plant life in order to construct their dams, and as they’re herbivores, they may eat their way through your plants too. If they’ve chosen to make their home near your driveway, septic system, or landscaping, you may see damage to these areas.

Skunks

Skunks are another common animal that you need to watch out for. Normally, they like to nest under homes as it’s a quiet and sheltered space to breed in. If a female skunk has a male visit her and she’s not ready for breeding though, she’ll repel them by spraying them. This spray will then send the scent into your home. If you’re unlucky, the smell will persist for about six months as it gets into the soil. You’ll also see skunks may tear screen vents and chew through wood, in order to gain access under your home.

Raccoons

Raccoons are another common animal in Maine, and you’ll often find them around your home. Again, they like to gain access to your attic as it gives them an excellent place to shelter. Because of this, they’re known to tear off shingles and ventilators in order to get into your home. Once they’re in the attic, they’re likely to tear up insulation for their nest. You’ll usually see them in the yard, as it’s full of food sources for them. They’ll happily get into your garbage if they can get the lids off the garbage cans.

Deer

Deer are beautiful animals, and they are a sight to behold if you see them on your property. As beautiful as they are though, they can wreak havoc on your garden. Being herbivores, they’ll happily munch away on any vegetation in your garden. If it’s deer eating your plants, you’ll see that the damage looks torn or uneven, rather than cleanly clipped. Deer are creatures of habit and will return to the same places again and again. You’ll need to deter them early on to avoid any damage.

Birds

Birds are a very common sight in most gardens. Many homeowners like to install bird feeders, to encourage birds to come into the yard. If you’re not careful though, some birds will take up residence in your home and cause all sorts of damage. For example, their droppings are acidic, and so will cause damage to masonry and paintwork. Their nest can block up ventilation systems, which in the worst-case scenario will cause carbon monoxide to build up in your home. Those nests can even cause fires, as they’re made of flammable material. If they nest too close to electrical equipment, they could start a fire.

These are just some of the most common wildlife that you’ll see in Maine. These animals all see your home as the perfect place to nest, so it’s a good idea to look into preventing them from gaining access. Protect your home now, before the damage is done.