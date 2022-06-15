3 Reasons To Leave Manhattan And Move To Brooklyn

One of the most fascinating facts about Brooklyn is that it is not a city. Yes, you heard that right. It once was but after ‘the great mistake of 1898’ it was merged with New York City.

If Brooklyn were a city by itself, it would be the fourth largest in The United States with 71 square miles of land. Of all the boroughs in New York, Brooklyn is flourishing and growing at the fastest pace.

Out of the five boroughs of New York City, Manhattan is the most densely populated. With an estimated population density of 72.033 people per square mile, this area is considered among the most peopled-over places in the world.

If people all over the world lived as densely as they live in Manhattan, the whole world would fit in New Zealand. Wild, right?

So, are you currently living in Manhattan and thinking of moving to Brooklyn? Here are three reasons we think you should do it.

Views For Days

If you are looking for uninterrupted views of the night sky every day, then Brooklyn is the borough you need to move to. Manhattan has spectacular views no doubt but the numerous skyscrapers make it difficult to see them in full breadth.

Did you know that Manhattan is the home to the tallest skyscraper in The United States? One World Trade Center is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and the 7th tallest in the world.

In Brooklyn, all you need is to make your way to a rooftop bar or terrace and you will be treated to breathtaking and most importantly uninterrupted views of the night sky.

Want to wake up to even more amazing views? Consider renting an apartment on the East side of the East River, maybe in Williamsburg or GreenPoint.

Better Accommodation Facilities

According to research done by Rent Café, it will cost you about $3,010 per month to rent an apartment in Brooklyn compared to $4,072 in Manhattan. Rent in Brooklyn is slowly increasing but the cost of living in Manhattan is higher.

This probably explains why a lot of people choose to look for roommates when renting furnished apartments in Manhattan. Now there is nothing wrong with living with a roommate or two but we all know that it is not always easy.

Living with someone can be limiting. From lack of privacy to deal with annoying habits like leaving the toilet seat up.

Moving to Brooklyn might be the solution to your problems as rent is cheaper here. The average price per square foot is $47 compared to $67 in Manhattan.

Food Haven

Brooklyn is known as the ultimate foodie heaven as it offers not only fine dining but also casual foodie staples. Places like Dekalb market hall and Smorkasburg offer high-quality cuisines at reasonable prices. Manhattan outnumbers Brooklyn in the number of Michelin-starred restaurants. But as we all know, Michelin stars do not give the full picture of the quality of food or services. Relying on Michelin stars will have you missing out on excellent cuisine as most of these restaurants focus on a specific type of classical French cuisine.

Indeed, it is not uncommon to see chefs who have won Michelin stars handing them back as they feel that the system stifles creativity and takes away the joy that comes with cooking.

Manhattan Or Brooklyn? It’s Up To You To Decide

Manhattan is the most famous out of the 5 boroughs of New York. It is a preferred destination for many celebrities, professionals, and people who are looking to settle and start a career in NYC.

However, if you are looking to live a relatively slow life while still being close to Manhattan, then Brooklyn might be your best bet. There is less traffic, less pollution, and a higher safety net compared to Manhattan.

Time To Move To Brooklyn!

Have you finally decided to move out of your studio apartment to something bigger? Or rent a house by yourself and not have a roommate? Brooklyn is without a doubt a better place to move to than Manhattan.

Rent is higher in the latter which means you must be well-prepared especially if looking for a furnished apartment. As with everywhere else, rent and any other cost of living in Brooklyn vary depending on location and unit size so weigh your options before making the move.

One thing is for sure, though; whatever neighborhood or unit size you choose, we bet that you will thoroughly enjoy living in this Big Apple borough.

We hope you enjoy your stay in Brooklyn!