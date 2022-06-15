7 Hacks To Get Your Resume Noticed 

It’s no secret that the job market is competitive. With so many qualified candidates competing for a limited number of positions, it can be tough to stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a way to get your resume noticed, look no further! Today, we will discuss seven hacks that will help you get your resume noticed by potential employers. Follow these tips and you’ll be one step closer to your dream job!

1. Use A Creative Format – Like A Table Or Infographic

In today’s job market, it’s not enough to simply submit a traditional resume – you need to stand out from the competition. One way to do this is to use a creative format, like a table or infographic. By using an eye-catching format, you can grab the attention of hiring managers and make your resume more memorable.

However, it’s important to use these formats judiciously. If your resume is too difficult to read or understand, it could backfire and cost you the job. Therefore, only use a creative format if you’re confident that it will showcase your skills and experience in the best possible light. When used correctly, a creative resume can help you land the job of your dreams

2. Use Keywords Throughout Your Resume To Increase Your Chances Of Being Found In Online Searches

You need to make sure you will be easily found by potential employers. One way to do this is to include keywords throughout your resume that match the skills and qualifications that employers are looking for.

For example, if you’re applying for a position in accounting, be sure to use keywords such as “Quickbooks,” “accounts payable,” and “reconciliation.” By including these keywords, you increase the chances that your resume will come up in an employer search.

In addition, many online applicant tracking systems use keywords to rank resumes, so including relevant keywords can help you get noticed by recruiters. So don’t be afraid to sprinkle a few key words into your resume- it just might help you land the job of your dreams.

3. Quantify Your Accomplishments Whenever Possible

As anyone who’s ever written a resume knows, it can be tough to make yourself sound impressive without sounding arrogant. You want to highlight your accomplishments, but you don’t want to come across as a bragging. So how can you strike the right balance?

The trick is to be specific and quantify your accomplishments whenever possible. For example, instead of simply saying “managed a team of people,” you might say “managed a team of 10 people.” And instead of just saying “increased sales,” you might say “increased sales by 25%.”

By providing concrete evidence of your successes, you’ll be able to demonstrate your accomplishments without coming across as full of yourself. So next time you’re updating your resume, remember to include some hard numbers. It’ll make all the difference.

4. Proofread, Proofread, Proofread! Typos And Grammar Mistakes Will Get You Passed Over Every Time

Typos and grammar mistakes are an instant turn-off, and they’ll make it look like you don’t care about the details. But more than that, they’ll also make you look unprofessional. If you can’t be bothered to proofread your own resume, why would a potential employer think you’ll be any different on the job?

So before you hit “send,” take a close look at your resume and make sure it’s error-free. Then double-check with the best resume writing service you can find to ensure you’ve proofread everything. While this might seem like a small thing, it could be the difference between getting your foot in the door or getting passed over.

5. Customize Your Resume For Each Job Application

Here’s a scenario for you: You’ve been searching for a job for months now and you’ve finally landed an interview with your dream company. The only problem is, the job description doesn’t exactly match up with your experience. Do you:

A: Change a few words around on your resume and hope they don’t notice, or

B: Create a whole new resume that is tailored to the specific job?

If you picked A, I’m sorry to say, but you’re out of luck. In today’s competitive job market, it’s more important than ever to make sure your resume is customized for each and every job you apply to. This means taking the time to review the job posting, highlight the key requirements, and then showcase how your experience and skills match up.

By tailoring your resume to each individual job, you’re showing that you’re truly invested in the opportunity and that you have the skills they are looking for. So when it comes down to it, option B is really your only choice.

6. Highlight Relevant Experience And Skills

Another key point is to highlight your relevant experience and skills. But what if your experience is mostly in irrelevant fields? And what if your skills are mostly in invisible things like time management and emotional intelligence?

In order to get your resume noticed, you’ll need to get creative. Start by thinking about the transferable skills that you’ve acquired from your various experiences. For example, if you’ve worked as a barista, you might highlight your customer service skills. If you’ve worked as a nanny, you might highlight your ability to deal with children. And if you’ve worked as a personal assistant, you might highlight your multitasking skills.

Once you’ve identified your transferable skills, try to find ways to highlight them on your resume. For example, if you have great customer service skills, make sure to list them prominently on your resume. If you’re good at multitasking, consider listing that skill under “Skills” or “Key strengths.” By highlighting your relevant experience and skills, you can ensure that your resume gets the attention it deserves.

7. Do Research On The Company

Finally, one of the best ways to get your resume noticed is to do your research on the company. This includes things like reading their website, following them on social media, and even reaching out to people you know who work there.

By doing your research, you’ll be able to learn about the company’s culture, values, and mission. And you’ll be able to use this information to customize your resume and make it more likely to stand out.

Conclusion

So there you have it! These are just a few of the many ways you can make your resume stand out from the crowd. By following these tips, you can be sure that your resume will get noticed and that you’ll be one step closer to landing your dream job. Thanks for reading! We hope this was helpful.