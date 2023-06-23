High Investment Potential Of Real Estate In Dubai Marina: Factors And Prospects 

Today, not only holidaymakers enjoy Dubai but those who want to live in a modern metropolis with all the advantages of a chic seaside resort are welcome as well. Luxury real estate continues to be in demand in Dubai, especially in Dubai Marina. Due to the growing demand, investors with large capital prefer to buy investment flats in Dubai Marina, expecting a good profitability and steady growth in the value of objects.

What factors make Dubai Marina profitable for foreign buyers in 2023? What are the real prospects of premium properties in Dubai Marina?

About Profitability In A Few Words

Investments in real estate in Dubai Marina are gaining in popularity for a reason. The most frequently bought objects are apartments and commercial premises. When purchased with the purpose of renting them out, they become a permanent source of income. More and more people are choosing this solution, noticing that it is much more profitable than other ways of investments.

However, to decide on such an investment, it is recommended to evaluate the risks and calculate the profitability of the desired object. Profitability, or yield, or rate of capitalization, is nothing but the expected profit from the object. Therefore, profitability is not only a key characteristic of the premises, but undoubtedly the most important selection criterion.

Factors That Conclude Profitability Of Real Estate In Dubai Marina

The cost of the property has the greatest impact on the profitability of the real estate, which is expressed, among other things, in the cost of rent. In turn, the value of the property is influenced by many different factors.

While it is impossible to accurately predict the ultimate rate of return on the purchase of residential property, and thus its profitability, knowing the main factors, it is possible to estimate the likely value. Therefore, if we want to get the highest possible income from renting out the apartment, we must carefully consider the decision to buy it.

The most significant factors that influence high demand on real estate in the neighborhood are the following:

Extreme Popularity Of The Neighborhood.

Foreign investors with experience of buying Dubai`s real estate know about Dubai Marina. The same is about expats and tourists who come to work or vacation in one of the most popular places in the world.

Dubai Marina Offers A Variety Of Attractions.

The neighborhood offers everything you can imagine. You can chill here, single or with the family, as well as work and get a good salary. Yacht and helicopter cruises, numerous fun places – all these are available in Dubai Marina.

Real Estate In The Area Is Definitely Worth The Money.

High liquid property has reliable prospects. Investing in real estate more than AED 1 million, the buyers can expect about 15% ROI. Premium quality and luxury design contribute to the price of housing while convenient location will play a crucial role in case of reselling.

Easy To Find A Reputable Real Estate Agency.

Dubai-Property.Investments is a source to address if you need professional help. They will assist in selection of the suitable housing unit in the new residential complexes in Dubai Marina and follow a buyer at each stage of the deal.

Great Projections On Real Estate In The Future.

According to statistics, there is no decrease in price or demand foreseen in the near future. Investing in properties now, you get a guaranteed payback in a few years.

Absolute Safety In Residential Complexes And On The Streets.

The government of the UAE takes the issue of security seriously. You should not be afraid to walk alone as all the streets are lit up and heavily policed.

Robust, Constantly Growing Economy.

Purchase of real estate in Dubai means owning a part of the most tourist place in the world. As a part of the business, you also get the exclusive benefits of doing business in the Arabian market and an opportunity to meet more internationals than anywhere else in the world.

Prospects Of Real Estate In Dubai Marina In 2023

Not only the real estate market changes but the attitude towards investments in the sphere of real estate transforms. Global uncertainty and rising tax burdens around the world are likely to lead to a steady inflow of people and capital to the UAE. This is because the government continues to pursue innovative policies aimed at attracting the best talent and foreign capital.

Dynamically increasing demand for real estate in the metropolis will no doubt attract more and more foreigners every year, which means that real estate prices will grow permanently. This trend provokes foreigners to purchase properties as the UAE policy and the constant modification of the country’s laws demonstrate the safety of investments in the country.

Comfortable Technological Housing In Dubai Marina

New residences in Dubai Marina are popular among foreign investors and expats. The developers often offer buyers lucrative promotions that allow you to save money. Affordable price definitely correlates with exceptional design of housing. For the reasonable cost a buyer gets a legally clean housing of premium quality.

New residential complexes are more technologically advanced and provide more facilities for comfortable life. Therefore, they boast of higher popularity among tourists and expats looking for modern housing to live in.

The Bottom Line

Purchase of real estate in the new residential complexes in Dubai Marina in 2023 is a profitable and reasonable investment due to a number of reasons. The main reasons to buy real estate in the neighborhood are reasonable prices, lack of taxation on real estate income from the sale and lease and a reliable legal framework. High liquidity and considerable ROI of the apartments contribute to the opportunity of an investor to get a stable income and build a wealthy future.

Do not delay purchase of housing in Dubai as the number of highly beneficial units decreases. Ask for certified help and take advantage of new apartments in the heart of Dubai.