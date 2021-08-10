Three Trends For Remote Work In 2021

2020 changed history with the numerous changes and adjustments brought out by the pandemic. While the changes enormously impacted our lives, the professional side was equally affected. Many businesses around the globe were forced to shut down; the pandemic also allowed many inspiring entrepreneurs to launch their businesses and make effective use of offshore recruitment process outsourcing.

With the global lockdown being imposed, we witnessed the emergence of a new remote work trend, which is more likely to continue in 2021 and beyond. If we look at statistics, we see that back in 2018, only 7% of the American civilian employees had the permission to avail the option of remote work.

Understanding this significant shift in company policies around the globe, many universal companies, such as Twitter and Dropbox, integrated several changes to ensure from-home setups. If you are currently remote-working, you might want to know about the following three trends related to remote work that are more likely to continue in 2021 and beyond.

Hybrid Work Shifts

With the global vaccines being introduced globally, it might take some time to have the entire population vaccinated. While many businesses are e-considering the re-opening of their office premises, others are thinking about integrating hybrid work shifts.

A hybrid work shift refers to a mix of remote work and in-house work shifts, in case you don’t know. Since it might take some time for public commutes to become operational, it is estimated that many people will prefer to skip public commutes entirely. In contrast, they prefer to work from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Simultaneously, some employees will be eagerly waiting to retain the office building and feel “normal” again. Resultantly, many organizations have decided to integrate hybrid work shifts to boost the productivity of their employees.

A Decrease In Video Calls

With remote work being the new norm, many companies have realized that they can do better without conference video calls. Understandably, at the start of the pandemic and the newness of the globally imposed lockdowns, people worldwide faced loads of stress and anxiety over the reduced human interaction and minimal existence of socialization.

The only way to contact people and compensate for the decrease in human interaction was with the help of video calls, which is why we witnessed a massive boost in the number of Facetime, Skype, and Zoom users. However, now we have gotten used to the new norm of social distancing and have adapted our minds and behaviors to blend in with the new norms.

Besides, many companies have started to realize the futility of video conferences by comprehending the waste of time and decreasing productivity brought out by it. That said, you can expect a significant decrease in video conferences in 2021 and beyond.

An Increase In Quality Time

Suppose the pandemic has taught us one thing. In that case, it is about the uncertainty of life and the importance of family and outdoor activities, which is why you can expect the emergence of a new trend that focuses on a healthy work-life balance.

In other words, since people have started to spend more time on their tech devices to stay in touch with work, family, and friends, we can expect an increase in the urge to get some quality time off and away from the screens.

As people will be settling in their roles as remote workers, they will pay more attention to spending their time at home. That said, we can expect a boost in the use of set timers and app-blockers to avoid receiving work-related emails and phone calls after the work shift is over.