Which Streaming Service Offers The Best Features In Canada?

In today’s digital age, the Canadian streaming landscape offers a multitude of choices for entertainment enthusiasts. From popular options like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to homegrown offerings like Crave and Disney+, each service presents unique features and content that cater to the preferences of Canadian viewers.

One streaming service that has gained significant popularity for its amazing content is Hulu. With a diverse range of shows and movies, including exclusive originals, Hulu offers a captivating streaming experience. While initially limited to the United States, the good news is that there are several ways to stream Hulu in Canada.

With a wide array of platforms available, selecting the right streaming service can be a challenging endeavor. Thus, in this blog we will delve into the features and offerings of various services to help you choose a service which best fit your taste.

Best Streaming Platforms In Canada

Hulu:

Hulu, a well-known streaming service in the United States, has expanded its reach to Canada, offering a compelling lineup of features. One of its standout features is its extensive collection of current and past TV shows from major networks, including popular titles like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Hulu also offers a variety of add-ons, such as Hulu + Live TV, which allows users to stream live TV channels, including sports and news. The pricing for Hulu in Canada starts at $10.53 CAD per month for the basic plan and goes up to $92.23 CAD per month for Hulu + Live TV.

Netflix:

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services worldwide, and it continues to dominate the Canadian market. One of its standout features is its extensive content library, which includes a wide range of movies, TV series, and documentaries from various genres. Netflix also invests heavily in original programming, producing critically acclaimed shows like “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and “Narcos.”

Netflix offers three subscription tiers in Canada: Basic at $9.99 CAD per month, Standard at $14.99 CAD per month, and Premium at $18.99 CAD per month.

Amazon Prime Video:

As part of the Amazon Prime subscription, Amazon Prime Video offers an attractive package for Canadians. One of its standout features is the ability to access a vast library of movies and TV shows, including exclusive content such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Boys.” Prime Video also offers the convenience of offline downloads, allowing you to watch your favorite content without an internet connection.

The pricing for Amazon Prime in Canada is $7.99 CAD per month or $79 CAD per year, which includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and other benefits.

Disney+:

Disney+ quickly gained popularity after its launch, thanks to its impressive lineup of beloved Disney classics, Pixar films, Marvel superhero movies, and Star Wars content. One of the standout features of Disney+ is its family-friendly programming, making it an excellent choice for households with young children. The service also offers a variety of exclusive original content, including “The Mandalorian” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Disney+ is priced at $11.99 CAD per month or $119.99 CAD per year in Canada.

Crave:

Crave is a popular streaming service in Canada that offers a diverse selection of content from various networks and studios, including HBO, Showtime, and Starz. This makes Crave an excellent choice for fans of premium cable shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “Homeland.”

Additionally, Crave offers live TV channels, allowing you to watch your favorite shows in real-time. Crave pricing starts at $9.99 CAD per month for the basic plan, while Crave + Movies + HBO is priced at $19.98 CAD per month.

Apple TV+:

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that has gained recognition for its growing catalog of original content, including highly acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” Compatible with a wide range of devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and Apple TVs, Apple TV+ sets itself apart with its emphasis on quality over quantity, ensuring that every show or movie released meets high standards. Subscribers to Apple TV+ in Canada can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience on these compatible devices, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of their favorite content.

With a competitive pricing of $5.99 CAD per month, Apple TV+ offers an affordable option for accessing premium, exclusive programming.

Paramount+:

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) provides access to a vast library of content from the CBS network, including popular shows like “NCIS” and “The Good Fight.” Compatible with a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles, Paramount+ offers the flexibility to enjoy its extensive collection of content on your preferred device. It also offers exclusive original programming and live sports events, making it a comprehensive streaming service.

Paramount+ pricing in Canada starts at $5.99 CAD per month for the limited commercials plan and $9.99 CAD per month for the commercial-free plan.

YouTube Premium:

YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience on YouTube, along with access to YouTube Originals and YouTube Music. Compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, YouTube Premium ensures that you can enjoy your favorite videos without interruptions and also provides the convenience of offline playback.

The pricing for YouTube Premium in Canada is $11.99 CAD per month, offering a premium and device-flexible streaming experience.

Sportsnet Now:

Sportsnet Now is a streaming service dedicated to sports enthusiasts in Canada, offering live streaming of various sports events, including NHL, NBA, MLB, and more. Compatible with a range of devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices, Sportsnet Now ensures that you can catch all the action on your preferred device.

It provides convenient monthly and annual subscription options, with prices starting at $19.99 CAD per month or $199.99 CAD per year, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite sports on the go.

Crux

Choosing the best streaming service in Canada ultimately depends on your personal preferences, viewing habits, and budget. You must consider the features, content libraries, and pricing of each service to find the one that best suits your entertainment needs in Canada.