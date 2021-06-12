Is Animated Video The Next Big Digital Marketing Trend?  

Throughout the past decade, videos have been the number one marketing choice for big companies. The reason is simple – there isn’t a better way to reach your target market and interact with the audience than through an engaging and informative video.

Apart from social media videos and live video streaming, it is the animated form that is becoming pretty popular. The biggest advantage of it is that it can appeal to youngsters, adults and the elderly all the same. So naturally, with it becoming the next digital marketing trend, there is a plethora of styles and techniques to be adopted.

Why Are Animated Videos So Popular?

It is a fact that animated videos have been around for several decades. Still, social media vlogs and real-life explainer videos were the chosen form in the past few years.

In the past 12 months, things have changed as more than a third of surveyed marketing specialists advise companies to make animated videos a part of their strategy. As they suggest, apart from the fact that animations are pretty fun to watch, these are great for instructing your potential users on how to get the most out of a product and get a nice return on investment.

One of the coolest points about the animated video form is that it allows marketers to present what wouldn’t be possible in real life. In addition to that, it provides companies with an opportunity to build a powerful image without breaking their bank.

Tips For Creating An Animated Video

Social gatherings and physical shootings massively decreased amid the COVID19 pandemic. Such a limitation allows you to get more creative and reap the advantages of a budget-friendly animated video marketing strategy. The most important piece of advice is to keep your videos short. Marketing specialists suggest that animations shouldn’t exceed a minute or a half or two. It goes for whiteboard marketing videos and explainer videos.

Another tip is to evaluate the importance of autoplay with animation videos. It is directly related to the duration of the video and the fact that your animation should be fun and engaging, motivating the user to stay focused throughout the repeated video. Most importantly, you should figure out what your target group likes and make them feel addressed.

At the end of the day, your return on investment will largely depend on introducing different forms of animated videos.

The Most Popular Animated Videos

As mentioned above, you shall experiment and promote your product/service with several animations and throughout different social media platforms. The first step should be to bring attention to your product, and the best way to do it is through 1-2 minute instructional videos that feature imaginative illustrations and clear guidance.

If you are looking to develop a strong and emotional bond with your potential customers, 2D and 3D animated promotional videos are the way to go. These are perfect for showcasing your image and setting the ground for product demonstration.

Lastly, you can combine live motion and animation to create an immersive and realistic experience that guides the viewers to find out more about what you offer.

A good marketing campaign consists of different marketing styles and techniques. With the rising popularity of animated videos, it is only natural that you use illustrations to bring your audience closer to your product!