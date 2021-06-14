Marketing Ideas To Promote And Drive Traffic To Your Website

Just like any other business, you need to find ways to promote your chiropractic practice and drive traffic to your site. But don’t you fret – no matter how competitive it gets, chiropractic marketing websites can offer you a slew of effective tips to help you gain success. But before we dive in, let’s look at some of the challenges often encountered when marketing your chiropractic practice.

The Challenges:

Stiff competition – the chiropractic market is highly competitive. Over the years, chiropractic care has increased in popularity as more people seek out a drug-free pain management program to maintain their spinal health and address their everyday aches and pains. In 2017, the country’s chiropractic market was valued at $12.26 billion and is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.32% from 2018 to the year 2025. Increasing prescription pain drug abuse and awareness about this treatment are among the key factors responsible for global market growth, along with the cost-saving advantages associated with it.

Staying up-to-date with new ideas and methods that make chiropractic more effective – while the practice relies on hands-on spinal manipulation and other alternative treatments, it’s also a good idea to share any developments or breakthroughs related to the practice. This will help in educating the general public about the many benefits one can gain from chiropractic therapy.

Lack of organizational skills – not to say that one is unorganized, but with so many things in mind from starting your practice to marketing and everything in between,it can be difficult sometimes to be organized.

Lack of time in creating an effective marketing strategy – as you are busy doing your best to get organized and jump start your practice, the marketing strategy often has to take a backseat. Luckily, there are marketing agencies who have the talent and experience to help you out on this.

The Tips:

Know your audience and target them

Ask yourself – ‘who is my audience?’ – why, they are going to be your patients. Rather than creating a general marketing campaign, create one that’s specific to your target audience by using data and insights. You can make marketing campaigns based on data such as location, fitness and wellness, and even education and income level. By precisely choosing your audience with the help of insights and data, you can effectively keep them informed about your practice.

Be unique

Create a unique value proposition that gives value to your services and makes you stand out from the competition. Highlight your winning assets such as accessible location, payment plans, after-care services, and the like and you’ll be sure to win more clients.

Create awareness – start local

By geo-targeting the area where most of your prospective clients are, you’ll be able to create an effective local campaign. Show your contact details along with directions to your clinic and have a click-to-call button in place via organic local listings. Be sure to clean up all information related to your practice (have contact details updated if your address was previously associated with another business) to get the most out of Google’s search rankings.

Use search advertising – paid and organic

Create relevant and relatable content to communicate your expertise and services while with pay-per-click (PPC), you can use vital keywords to target people needing a chiropractor’s services. Make sure to link your PPC campaigns to landing pages that have a strong call to action message in order to convert to actual results.

Have a great website

Your website serves as your calling card so it better make a good impression. A smartly designed website will be able to showcase your services along with other valuable information like staff background and credentials and years in the business. Your website also shouldn’t just look good – visitors to your site must be able to easily navigate through.

And it must have a sitemap

Having a sitemap helps search engines index your pages easily and having a well-designed sitemap boosts your search engine optimization efforts (SEO) efforts, thus enhancing your site’s rankings. The better the ranking, the easier it is for clients to find you.

And make it mobile-friendly!

Having a responsive, mobile-friendly is a must these days as most people rely on tablets and smartphones. Creating a mobile app is also another way for potential and existing clients to get in touch with you.

Make use of email marketing

Newsletters and email marketing are a great way to attract new patients. They are cost-effective and can easily give you a wide reach. You can send out emails with the latest news about your services, promos and special offers, and updates about the industry keeping them connected, informed, and engaged with your business.

Get social

Make use of the readily available social media platforms out there. They are practically free, easy to use, and even have analytic tools to help you target the right audience. Social media helps you show different facets of your practice – from thought leadership to fun promotionals – create the content for the platform you choose to help reach your business goals.

Welcome guests

Guest blogging is another effective way to increase brand awareness. It’s also a good way to build up a solid reputation by having credible guest bloggers come onboard plus guest blogging itself can generate high-quality backlinks and leads for conversion. You’re already hitting two birds with one stone – improved SEO rankings and credibility.

Sponsor

Another great way to introduce and establish yourself in a community is by sponsorship. You can sponsor health and wellness lectures, sporting events, and other similar events like community lectures where you share information on chiropractic care. You can share your thoughts, your practice, and what techniques you use to treat your patients. By informing and education, you build your credibility as an expert in your field and easily gain the trust of your prospective clients.

We hope that by presenting to you these ideas, you now have a clearer picture on how to effectively market your chiropractic business. All the best!