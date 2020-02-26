Forget the Meds: 9 Natural Stress Remedies to Curb Anxiety

There’s no denying that Americans are becoming more anxious.

Even with the news that life expectancy is increasing and we’re curing new diseases every day, 40 million adults in the US experience anxiety.

Are you stressed and anxious? As well as speaking to a mental health professional, consider these natural stress remedies.

1. Go For a Long Walk

It may sound like something your mother would say, but the endorphins that you get from simply going for a walk will seriously reduce anxiety.

Start by taking a trip around the block during lunchtime. Then, start wearing exercise clothing and incorporate a jog. In no time, you’ll be enjoying a steady run.

Do you hate running? Why not join a sports team instead? From basketball to synchronized swimming, there is a sport that will suit you and boost your confidence.

2. Try CBD Oil

If you’re an anxious person, it’s likely someone has mentioned CBD oil to you. Although there is still limited evidence as to whether this method works, some people swear by it.

If you believe the anecdotes, then CBD oil could change your life. But, make sure you speak to your doctor before you start self-medicating.

Why not try this sample of CBD oil to figure out whether you’re one of the people whose anxiety it can help!

3. Brew Yourself a Cup of Chamomile Tea

There is evidence that suggests that chamomile tea can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

Although it won’t cure your anxiety, it may help you calm your racing thoughts and experience the moment peacefully.

Some mental health professionals believe that the benefits of tea come from the process of making it. You’re forced to slow down while you wait for the kettle to boil.

But, it is certainly a natural remedy and, once you get used to the taste, is a very pleasant bedtime routine.

4. Write Your Journal

While you’re drinking your tea, why not sit down for ten minutes and scribble in a journal.

There are many different ways to record your thoughts and feelings. But, one of the best ways to reduce your anxiety symptoms is by writing down everything that comes to mind.

Don’t concern yourself with an order. Embrace the chaos and get all of your worries down on paper. In theory, you will then be free to move on with the rest of your day, safe in the knowledge that your worries are written down.

5. Walk Your Neighbor’s Dog

Do you have a friend or family member who needs help with their furry friend? Offer up some of your time and you may notice your anxiety symptoms reduce.

People who have pets are happier than the rest of us. But, the responsibility of owning an animal shouldn’t be taken lightly. Feeding and stroking a neighbor’s cat may be all we need to boost our mood!

Not an animal person? Why not spend more time with your friend’s children? These little people will teach you how to smile and laugh at the silliest of things!

6. Start Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

If you don’t want to consider medication yet, then talking therapies may be a good way to work through your stressors and anxieties.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy or CBT encourages you to reflect on how your behavior is affected by your thoughts and feelings. All three can catch you in a cycle of anxiety or depression.

By breaking out of this cycle, you can move forward. CBT takes work and time. If you don’t have the funds to pay for a therapist, look out for local funding.

Alternatively, you may want to consider buying a CBT workbook to try out the therapy alone in a notebook. This isn’t always encouraged but can be a natural anxiety remedy.

7. Learn How to Relax

It’s been proven that relaxing can help us reduce stress. Everyone has their own way of relaxing. Do you love watching TV? Are you someone who prefers to pick up a book?

But, how do you relax in a moment of high stress? By learning relaxation techniques, such as box breathing, you can control your thoughts in the moment.

Consider visualizing techniques. By doing this, you focus on the place that makes you happiest in the world. Alternatively, try tensing and relaxing each of your muscles in turn.

Don’t expect all of these techniques to work for you right away. Once you’ve decided which is your favorite, keep doing it for a few months. It will take practice!

8. Get Enough Sleep

The best remedy to a lot of our problems is sleep. In a world that is increasingly speeding up, it can be hard to find the time for what feels like a luxury.

But, remind yourself that sleep is a necessity! Getting around 8 hours every night will help reduce your anxiety symptoms.

In order to try and nod off, listen to meditation podcasts or hypnosis YouTube videos. You may also want to consider bringing a small bowl of lavender into the bedroom which can help you relax.

Don’t worry about not falling asleep straight away. Simply lying in bed and being quietly mindful can help you drift off.

9. Do Some Arts and Crafts

When was the last time you picked up a paintbrush and did some art just for fun? Children often know how to enjoy the arts much more than adults.

Getting stuck into an art or crafts project can help you unwind, take your mind off your stressors, and give you a sense of accomplishment.

Amazingly, even though artists are always told they won’t make much money, they’re much happier than many other working professionals.

By creating art, you’ll be processing your feelings and even boosting your self-esteem. Both are great ways to reduce your anxiety.

Natural Stress Remedies are Free and Fantastic

As well as these natural stress remedies, make sure you speak to your doctor about your mental illness.

They may be able to help you move forward and make strides to reduce your symptoms.

If you’ve found this article useful, check out the health section on our website for more content about wellbeing.