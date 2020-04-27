What Is CBD Oil And How Can It Affect Your Health

Cannabidiol oil (CBD oil) seems to be growing in popularity as of late. More and more people seem to be using this organic compound for its therapeutic benefits. But, is it a “cure-all” drug? How does it work in the body? What are the benefits of consuming CBD oil? You can find the answers to these questions as you go through this post.

What Is CBD Oil?

First, you should know more about CBD oil. This naturally-occurring compound comes from the Cannabis sativa plant. It also shares the same source as another chemical compound called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

So, does that mean that CBD can make you high? No, CBD can’t make you high. THC, the common component in many marijuana strains, is the compound responsible for giving users psychoactive effects called “highs”. Conversely, many CBD oil-infused products don’t have THC. Hence, you shouldn’t worry about getting “stoned” when you consume CBD oil.

Now you might be wondering about the different products infused with CBD oil. You can check it out by searching for reliable suppliers on the Internet.

How To Use CBD Oil?

CBD oil might be widely available as a tincture. But, you can find other products infused with this organic substance. Some of these forms include:

Edibles

Topicals

Vapes

Cigarettes

You may also choose to use CBD oil in food and beverages as an additional ingredient. For example, you can create CBD tea as opposed to drinking conventional afternoon tea. On the other hand, you may sprinkle a bit of CBD oil in your food recipe to help add an extra health “kick” to your dish.

Be wary about using CBD as an ingredient, though. Too much of this organic substance may lead to some adverse effects, like dry mouths and digestive issues.

How Does CBD Oil Work In The Body?

CBD oil works with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). This psychological network is responsible for maintaining normal human health. It comprises numerous receptors to produce normal functioning in the body.

Imbalances in the ECS may cause adverse effects, which may include insomnia, intense pain, and loss of appetite. When CBD enters the body, it works with specific receptors in the ECS. This natural compound attaches to the receptors to “tell” the body to return to normal. The phenomenon leads to users experiencing different health benefits.

What Are The Health Benefits Of CBD Oil?

Several health benefits are in store for consumers of CBD oil. Some of these advantages are:

Anxiety Relief

Consume CBD oil for anxiety to relieve yourself from the symptoms associated with that psychological disorder.

A 2015 review in the Neurotherapeutics journal states that CBD provided potent anti-anxiety effects to animals experiencing anxiety-related symptoms. The study mentions that a low dose of CBD oil of about 10 milligrams per kilogram or less can help treat anxiety symptoms.

CBD, in many cases, works as an agonist, which means this organic compound triggers the opposite response when binding to ECS receptors. A person experiencing anxiety or panic attacks might have overwhelming responses in the brain, causing the individual to overthink, along with experiencing other symptoms.

As an agonist, CBD works to revert the overwhelming responses to normal. Therefore, anxiety patients may feel at ease after consuming CBD oil.

Pain Relief

One study shows that CBD oil may help reduce chronic pain in patients. This natural substance impacts the receptors in the ECS to reduce inflammation in the body.

A combination of CBD and THC may also help treat severe cases of pain, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis. But, interested users should consult a doctor before consuming CBD-infused products with THC.

The mixture of these two chemical compounds may present adverse effects to specific individuals. For example, THC may aggravate anxiety for people who already have symptoms of this psychological disorder.

Helps Treat Type 1 Diabetes

CBD oil can be an excellent anti-inflammatory solution. Hence, it may help combat the symptoms related to specific disorders, including Type 1 diabetes.

A study by Clinical Hemorheology and Microcirculation journal found that CBD oil consumption may alleviate inflammation in the pancreas. Continuous use of this organic compound in the correct dose might help relieve and potentially eliminate Type 1 diabetes in the bodies of patients.

CBD Oil Can Be An Effective Natural Solution For Better Health

CBD oil can impart many positive effects to its users. Use it correctly, and you may gain benefits like treating Type 1 diabetes, along with anxiety and pain relief. Still, you should consult your doctor for advice before consuming any CBD-infused product to reduce or even prevent the risk of adverse effects surfacing.

