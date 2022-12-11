Ease Your Streaming Expenses Via These Clever Tricks

Whether you’re a cord cutter or not, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Roku or read Netflix New Zealand Reviews. These are one of the most popular streaming devices on the market and for a good reason.

They are affordable, easy to use, and have many content options. But there is one slight downside: the cost of using Roku or any other streaming platform can add up over time.

Luckily, there is a clever way to reduce those costs without sacrificing functionality. Please keep reading to learn how to do it!

Cancel Your Subscription, And Avoid Getting Charged

Put reminders for your favorite TV program or movie premiere dates and your billing cycle in your calendar. Then, allow adequate time for you to resume or cancel a subscription.

You can keep track of the release dates and locations of TV shows and movies on streaming services with apps like JustWatch, TV Time, and Hobi.

Snag A Discount

Look for streaming service savings. For instance, Starz offers a discount of 5 USD/month for three months, which is over half of the $9 regular monthly rate.

A Disney Bundle offers access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus at a discounted price. Additionally, qualifying Hulu users can add Disney Plus for 3 USD.

Figure Out Which Services You Can Cancel

Cut ties with one of your streaming providers. Decide which one you use the least and let it go.

For instance, there is no purpose in maintaining your Apple TV Plus subscription if you subscribed last year but have already watched all of the network’s passable original programming.

Even if it’s just $5 a month, it’s a start. Also, remember that you can always resubscribe when a new season is released.

Pick A Few Default Streamers

Only choose up to two additional services to match your monthly budget once you’ve signed up for your essential ones for the year.

Rotate the bonus service(s) in line with your viewing preferences to avoid missing your favorite programs while staying within your budget.

Take Advantage Of Free Trials

Nearly every major streaming service, except Netflix, provides a free trial, so if you schedule your viewing carefully, you might be able to binge a few shows without spending a dime.

Remember to make a reminder on your calendar to cancel if you want to avoid being charged after your trial ends.

Stick To Monthly Billing

Instead of yearly subscriptions, go for monthly billing, and be mindful of the payment deadlines for auto-renewal. Even if you’ve merely signed up for a free trial, your payment plan might help you decide when is a good time to stop using a service.

Don’t Cancel. Use Pause

You can stop your Hulu membership for 12 weeks or less, and Sling offers a similar feature with restrictions. Contact them if you can pause your subscription without canceling your streaming service.

Plan Your Binges

The best thing about Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and similar services is that you can cancel your membership whenever it’s convenient and continue when you’re ready, such as when a favorite show is back on the air.

You can take time off and save money because many shows have seasons spaced out by a year or more.

Create a rotation schedule for significant cost savings. Instead of paying for many services at once, you could pick just one, watch all your favorite episodes, cancel, and then switch to a different provider.

Ditch Live Tv (Or Use An Antenna)

The startling monthly fee for YouTube TV is $65 per month. $70 for Hulu Plus Live TV. Even “cheap” services like Sling cost a minimum of $35. So it’s time to give up your subscription to a live TV streaming service if you currently pay for one.

A free service can fill in the gaps if you’re a news junkie because there are currently very few sports events to watch. Numerous services, such as Pluto, ABC News Live, and CBSN, offer free live news streaming.

At the very least, think about a less expensive option like Philo, which provides over 60 channels for a more agreeable $25 monthly.

Finally, think about installing an antenna to pick up nearby TV stations. You won’t be able to record without additional hardware, but at least the airways are free.

Share Subscriptions With Friends And Family

Regarding password sharing, different streaming providers have different regulations, but those policies can be ambiguous and challenging to police.

Just to be the devil’s advocate, does it matter whether all of those users reside in my home if I’m paying $20 for a Netflix Premium plan that allows five profiles and streaming on up to four devices?

So perhaps an Uncle pays for Hulu, you pay for Netflix, and you split the accounts between you. That’s a practical approach to cutting costs, right? However, you should know how streaming services are stepping up their efforts to combat password sharing. You can also check out how to get HBO Max at the cheapest price.

Conclusion

Have you tried any of the methods mentioned in this post for saving money on your streaming expenses? If not, what are you waiting for? There’s no need to wait until the new year to start making changes; all these tips can be implemented immediately.

Once you see how much money you can save by streamlining your entertainment budget, you may even want to start putting some of that extra cash towards a rainy day fund or savings account.