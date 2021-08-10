How To Turn Your Businesses Fence Into A Billboard?

A business, regardless of the market sector it addresses or the services or products it offers, will undoubtedly require the greatest possible exposure to the target audience to achieve a steady flow of money. The success of your business will depend on the number of customers who recognize the goodness you have to offer and can emotionally connect with your company as an influential brand. There is a concept called market share that reflects in a general way the access to customers that a company has thanks to the quality of its services and good advertising management.

However, there is another, slightly deeper concept called emotional market share. This not only refers to the ability to access the right prospects, but also to the number of people who identify your brand, remember it, become loyal to it, and pass on the experience. To achieve the above, it is necessary to partner with an advertising company with professionals trained beyond the classic advertising techniques, in mastering neurological marketing. These techniques, when applied in the right way, will be able to healthily seduce the unconscious minds of the target prospects to take action in favour of your product or service by means of formidable advertisements.

One way of displaying ads, which is still surprising for its pleasing results, is the use of billboards in strategic places of the city with good pedestrian and vehicular confluence. But there is another way that is neglected by many brands, and it is the fence around your business location or workplace. It is convenient to take advantage of such fences and add printed fence mesh for promotion. The mesh banner for your business fence should follow the highest quality standards and make use of some of the techniques mentioned below.

1. Focus

This is the neurological marketing technique most widely used by experts. Its function is based on making the prospect’s eyes focus on the product or service offered. In general, the design usually carries the image of a model that can be a man, a woman, a pet, or any humanized object whose eyes can be seen looking in the desired direction.

Several studies in neurological science itself, which is then later applied to marketing, have been able to show how our eyes almost automatically seek to connect with the gaze of others in search of information. One of the aspects that our brain captures in the gaze of others is the direction in which they intend to move us to look towards the same object. In this sense, it doesn’t matter if the look is from a real person, an animal, or any attractive object with eyes, this is going to work incredibly well in all advertising designs.

2. Raise Awareness

Touching the emotions of consumers is the perfect way to reach quality customers who will become favourite users of the brand. There is a phrase that says “If you sell me your feelings with passion, I will buy even the air you breathe.” It is incredible how this phrase is ideally suited to the advertising context where we find ourselves, but that’s how the human brain works, we are moved by pleasure or pain. Hence, business fences that can be used as billboards, must exploit feelings in a versatile way, such as fear and tenderness, among a multitude of emotions that lead to the desired objective.

The application of this technique is oriented to tell a precise story that recreates situations associated with feelings, through which the observer can become part of the context by feeling identified. This is possible as long as an adequate market study has been carried out and the profile of the target customer has been defined in detail.

3. Be Minimalist

The way neurological marketing works best is by creating stimuli that capture the consumer’s mind. One of the most appealing characteristics that should be present in any advertising environment is simplicity. The reason for this is due to the fact that, in general, the human brain always seeks to simplify things to avoid using up internal resources necessary for the survival of the individual. For this reason, the message, the story, and the context presented must be clear and subtle while remaining emotional.

4. Be Suggestive

Our brain has been programmed by millions of years of history and evolution to make sense of shapes and complete unfinished fragments of images and data in order to respond to specific stimuli. For this reason, when we look at the sky and appreciate clouds even though they have random shapes, we find that they are similar to something we have seen before in our everyday environment. A classic example of this technique can be found in beverage advertisements, where a model holds the corresponding container attractively close to the lips. That image provokes memories in the consumers’ mind of its taste if they have consumed it before, the gratifying sensation of having drunk it, and the desire to enjoy the same taste again. Therefore, the craft you add to the business fence wrap can definitely turn it into a creative and clever billboard.

5. Make Use Of Humour

We all enjoy having fun and having a good time. Making use of this element manages to conquer the prospects and, in practice, it has achieved the greatest success in targeted advertising. The effectiveness of this technique lies in the ability of good humour to relax the brain, oxygenate it, and considerably reduce stress. In this way, the capacity to respond to stimuli is increased, allowing the ideal moment to receive the advertising and the idea of acquiring the offer to gestate. Surprise your audience, add some pun that is worth using, or exaggerate a bit will make your business fence wrap work as an attention-grabbing billboard.

The use of a business fence is an incredible opportunity to capture the attention of multiple prospects and achieve a good flow of conversions. The techniques described here are only a small part of the great potential that can be used to turn your business fence into a traffic-stopping billboard.