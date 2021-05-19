Do Smokeless Fire Pits Really Work?

When spending time around a fire pit, you constantly worry about evading smoke, which can quickly become very annoying. It’s this issue that the smokeless fire pits seek to address, and these two solid stoves are great examples. The design of the smokeless fire pit involves it running without producing any smoke. Therefore, you enjoy a heat source and greater ambiance while in the outdoors. They do this despite being fielded by wood. In addition, these fire pits are easy to maintain and durable.

But if you’re the skeptical kind, the main question running through your head is, do these smokeless fire pits work? If you’re searching for insights on this issue, you’re in luck as you’ll be taken through every crucial detail you need to know.

How Does The Smokeless Fire Pit Work?

Smokeless fire pits incorporate a smoke-free technology that allows them to produce minimal smoke while being used. This is possible thanks to their mechanical and structural features, which regulate airflow and burns a hotter flame. As a result, they allow the efficient functioning of the combustion system to complete the burning process. It also burns a hotter fire

However, you shouldn’t take the term smokeless in literal terms because it instead means not a lot of smoke gets produced. This means you’re comfortable even when around the fire pit due to less smoke irritating your eyes and saving the environment from pollution. Smokeless fire fits achieve this by addressing the main reasons why smoke is produced, and these are;

Using the wrong fuel

Lack of oxygen

Lack of heat

Some zero smoke fire pits feature secondary combustion systems or double combustion. This type of burning system separates the heat release into two distinct reaction furnaces with cooling at the center. Inside the first reaction furnace, the operating temperatures are extremely high to destroy any hydrocarbons and ammonia while remaining lower than the refractory restrictions. Consequently, the fire is transformed to become almost smoke-free in the secondary combustion.

Why Should You Buy A Smokeless Fire Pit?

After understanding how the smokeless fire pit operates, the next thing to answer yourself is the reasons why you should invest in one. Here are some of the notable benefits you’ll enjoy for investing in a smoke-free fire pit.

1. Improved Fuel Efficiency

Smokeless fire pits have better combustion and burn at higher temperatures, making them very efficient than traditional fire pits. This is despite them using a similar amount of fuel as the conventional fire pit. Therefore, it helps greatly in helping to conserve the environment by using less resources in addition to still producing less smoke.

2. You Don’t Have To Worry About The Wind

If you’ve spent a substantial amount of time outdoors, you must understand how wind can greatly impact the fire pit. Due to this, it almost becomes impossible for you to have a relaxing ambiance and enjoy the outdoors as you wanted around the fire pit. But with a smoke-free fire pit, you don’t have to worry about such an issue. This means you can go ahead with relaxing around the fire pit and have a great time regardless of how strong or unpredictable the winds become.

3. Produces Less Smoke And Smell

The efficient burning process allows the smoke-free fire pit to generate less smoke. This happens because most of the chemicals are combusted inside this pit, making the smokeless acrid and thinner. Therefore, your clothes won’t be smelling as bad even after leaving the campfire and can even get close to someone else without worrying about any pungent smell.

The reduced smoke produced by the smoke-free pit is also very helpful in preventing sinus and eye irritation that’s triggered by smoke. Therefore, it would make an excellent investment if you or your friends or family have allergy problems.

4. Reduced Mess

After enjoying time camping outdoors, you don’t want to spend a lot of effort and time tidying up the area around your campfire. The smokeless fire pit helps you with this issue as it uses up a lot of its fuel and produces fewer sediments, charcoal, and ash.

The efficient burning of the smoke-free burner means that less soot is produced to stain the burner. In addition, it helps prevent the staining of the textiles and wood nearby, making your cleaning task a lot easier. It will also be a lot easier for you to clean the burner once you’re done using it as it won’t have too much stain.

Takeaway

With the smokeless fire pits being a relatively new innovation, it’s quite acceptable to have some reservations on whether it’s effective in producing less smoke. You needn’t have such worries after reading this post highlighting how the smoke-free fire pits work and the benefits of using one.