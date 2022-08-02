5 Alternatives for Menstrual Relief: Suppositories & CBD

Having your period is something that comes with the territory of being a female. But it is never a fun experience, especially when it comes to experiencing frequent levels of pain and discomfort. Many women have it particularly tough when it comes to the menstrual cycle and want to find relief, especially when it comes to mitigating symptoms that include inflammation, cramps, and general discomfort.

In fact, you are likely not alone if you deal with menstrual pain. A recent study even indicates that nearly three in four women experience cramps and discomfort when on their period.

But luckily you do not have to suffer in silence anymore. There are so many proven methods out there for you to find the relief you are looking for. One of the most promising is the range of CBD products designed to help women going through their menstrual cycle.

CBD in general is known to help relieve inflammation. So, it makes sense that CBD should equally be able to help you find relief and reduce the inflammation in that part of your body.

We are going to be sharing all there is to know about the various CBD products that offer a great option for menstrual relief. Sure, you can still stick to your Advil if you want. But with so many benefits that come with using CBD products such as suppositories, these alternatives should be your first choice from here on out.

How does CBD Help?

Before we get into the alternatives that are designed to help you find relief, let’s talk about exactly how CBD can help mitigate symptoms when it comes to your period.

The symptoms that come with getting your menstrual cycle can vary from woman to woman. This ranges from cramps to back pain, bloating, and even feeling sick. Sometimes it can also come with headaches and strong bouts of exhaustion.

CBD is able to offer a way to reduce the chronic and acute pain that comes with having your period. While there are many other factors at play here too, studies are showing just how strongly CBD can be when it comes to offering a way to experience some much-needed relief.

CBD Products for Menstrual Relief

So what are the various CBD products you should try if you are wanting to find some relief from your period? Here are the top ones to test out for yourself–of course also make sure you chat with a medical professional too!

1. CBD Tinctures

CBD tinctures are usually taken orally and you can just place a few drops on your tongue. This should never be in excess though—start slow and build your way up. After you figure out the dosage that is right for you, your entire body should be experiencing some much-needed relief and be able to get through the next cycle with a bit of ease.

2. CBD Topicals

If you experience a bloated stomach or painful cramps, then rubbing topical CBD balm or cream on your stomach is a great way to help it feel a bit calmer. The amount should be small at first as these topicals tend to go a long way. You should always do a bit of a test run first to make sure your skin will react ok.

3. CBD Suppositories

Another way to really get right to the source of your pain is through a CBD suppository. By inserting this into your vagina, your body will be able to easily absorb the CBD and get it directly to the areas that need it most. Many women are swearing by this option and experiencing positive results!

4. CBD Capsules

Another way to get CBD directly into the body is by taking a pill or capsule. You will want to make sure you are mindful of how many you are taking and what the percentage of CBD is within it too. Of course, another great alternative to capsules is CBD gummies, which are a bit more flavorful and fun to consume!

5. CBD Patches

If you want more long-term relief, you should also try applying a CBD patch over the part of your stomach that is experiencing the worst of the cramps. The patch can last a few days before needing to be replaced and is a great way to ensure that you are getting constant relief.

Other Facts to Know

When it comes to finding the right CBD product to alleviate the symptoms of your menstrual cycle, there is no one-fits-all solution. Each of us is different and each of us will thus need different products to get the relief we are after. For example, some people have found that CBD oil is especially productive at reducing pain caused by endometriosis; others have not noticed a difference in their symptoms.

Also, if you are in constant pain, do not just rely on CBD products to help. Definitely get medical advice as well.

But with so many great CBD products out there designed to help support you through your period pains, you should feel less anxious about the next cycle and know that experiencing relief is possible.