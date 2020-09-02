How Do CBD Gummies Work?

CBD gummies are practically a household name by now. As the third most Googled food in 2018, chances are high that you have heard of them or have even tried them yourself.

Is there any truth behind this brightly colored gummy bear that may work for anxiety, pain, and relaxation without altering your mental state?

Whether you believe the hype or are skeptical about the true effects of cannabidiol, knowing the science behind it will help you make the most informed decision on whether CBD products are for you or not at all.

What Do CBD Gummies Do?

The main ingredient of CBD gummies is cannabidiol or more popularly known as hemp. It is one of the most prevalent compounds naturally found in cannabis and increased research in recent times is providing scientific basis for its therapeutic effects.

In particular, the benefits of hemp oil are being explored due to widespread reports of its anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and pain-relieving properties.

Such a wide range of uses with seemingly tolerable side effects have appealed to people looking for alternative ways to possibly manage their symptoms.

How Are CBD Gummies Made?

To create CBD gummies, cannabidiol is first extracted from hemp and infused into carrier oils which are then incorporated into the regular gummy bear production process. Common ingredients include CBD oils of various concentrations and sweeteners like corn syrup to mask the otherwise bitter taste.

There are many formulations of CBD gummies including vegan options and recipes that do not use artificial colorings or sweeteners. Other formulations can also include other herbs like lemon balm and known antioxidants for even more wellness effects.

As mentioned, hemp grown CBD is offered in different concentrations. Full-spectrum CBD includes all the compounds of cannabis including THC and the full range of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids naturally found in cannabis.

This interaction of compounds creates an “entourage effect,” a synergistic reaction that produces heightened effects.

Next, broad-spectrum hemp is extracted in a similar process with the notable exclusion of THC. Some people would rather be THC free so broad-spectrum CBD is a great middle-ground as it provides a similar entourage effect too.

Lastly, CBD isolates contain no other active ingredient but cannabidiol. These formulations have no other impurities and compounds in them to provide the most concentrated dose of CBD. Take note that isolates cannot offer an entourage effect.

In the end, choosing the CBD gummy for you is a purely personal decision that depends on your desired effects.

How Long Do CBD Gummies Last?

CBD gummies need to be digested first before you feel its calming effects. This means it would take some time or about 90 minutes before it can be fully absorbed by your bloodstream.

As a rule of thumb, the effects of CBD gummies will last for about eight hours. Taking more or less will also affect its potency and duration of effect.

And like other edibles, other factors including when you last ate and your own metabolism will dictate how long gummies will last in your system. At the moment, there is no standard dosage for hemp.

This means it would be best to consult a physician or determine your own personal tolerances before increasing dosages.

Where To Buy CBD Gummies

CBD is available for purchase online. If your state has released guidelines on hemp, then you can likely purchase your choice of CBD from a dispensary or shop near you.

It is best to do your own research first to determine where to buy CBD gummies near me and you.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take?

Not all CBD gummies are created equal. Some contain lower dosages or about 10 mg of CBD to more substantial amounts like 25 mg per gummy. This cannabis substance is generally safe to take so you can steadily increase your dosage every few days if you are still determining the best dosage for you.

It would be best to trust only lab-tested CBD that comes with a certificate of analysis. These documents prove the purity of the product as well as reflect the commitment of the CBD company in providing you the safest and best possible effects.

Cannabidiol is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any kinds of medical ailments, conditions, and symptoms.