How To Deliver A Great Digital Employee Experience?

An organization that values its human capital will build a strong workforce that is committed to the company’s goals and comes up with visionary innovations that make a difference in the world. The teams that build the product and the ones that interact with the clients will work in unison to create and serve with a sincere and diligent attitude.

Entities value their employees by creating the best experience at the workplace. The entire journey of an employee includes their day-to-day routine at the workplace, interactions with other colleagues, how they feel about their job description, and the type of support system they value concerning their workspace, role, challenges, and overall well-being are part of an employee experience. Since employees use technology to complete their tasks, all the touchpoints that an employee interacts with during their life-cycle at a workplace comprise the digital employee experience.

Importance Of DEX Platforms At The workplace

Most tasks of any enterprise that has scaled its operations to reach a wider audience, use technology in some form or another. Be it a manufacturing or service-oriented industry, technology plays an important role in the deliverables.

Employees working in an organization use numerous digital tools to collaborate, communicate, and interact with other team members and vendors outside the organization who support workflow management through outsourced services.

If the digital experience of an employee or a team is not good, then the problem has every possibility of ballooning in the future. It is important to empower every employee with the best set of functions that allow the workflow process to be smooth, accurate, and time-saving.

In case, the DEX is sluggish and takes time to process the system, it will waste the time of the employee and reduce their productivity. Every employee is measured for their efficiency and performance based on the results. It will lead to frustration for all the stakeholders as the output is affected.

To remove anomalies in the digital system and help employees like their work environment better, it is the responsibility of the leadership to establish a digital employee experience platform that is reliable and efficient.

Here are a few points that will help an organization review and improve its digital environment to provide its employees with the best-in-class toolkit that will entrust them to do well at their job.

Train employees as per profile

Every employee is not tech-savvy and it takes a while for new incumbents to comprehend the technical aspects of their work. Training and retraining, whenever there is an important update, is necessary, so that employees don’t feel left out in the workplace.

Establish a system to assess the comfort level of every employee with systems usage periodically. Conduct refresher camps and quizzes to ensure that everyone is comfortable using the technology and are not feeling it is cumbersome to use. Create walkthrough videos that are interactive and easy to understand for all the employees.

Establish an inclusive system

With the rise of hybrid workplace models, an increasing number of establishments have workforces working from remote locations. While in-person employees may have the agile systems established in the physical space of the office, it is imperative for virtual employees also to have an equally competent framework to complete their daily tasks.

Teams working remotely should not feel left out from their in-person counterparts. They should access digital tools or communication related to their process flow just as easily as other employees.

Dexterous and adaptable

If the digital tools cannot handle an overall replacement in the process, then handling the change management will be a difficult task. It can create a lag in time and overall productivity will be affected in such cases. If the system is not competent enough to handle the load of any change, then first work on tech upgradation. Once that is done, roll out changes in a sequential and phased manner.

Cross-functional communication

Division of labor creates focused areas of expertise that are referred to as different departments or functions in an organizational setup. But all of them need to integrate, communicate with each other and follow a systemic approach to process work in a seamless method.

The communication channels between different teams should be quick, real-time, and integrated within the project management solution that the organization uses.

Lack or delay in communication can delay the job and create duplication of efforts. To help employees understand and prioritize the work as per the urgency of the task, clear and precise communication tools are pressing needs of any DEX system.

Rewards and recognition

Rewards as against benefits are easy to assess. However, the method used needs to be fair and include not just an outcome-driven but also a process-driven mechanism. For instance, two equally qualified people working on a project can be judged on the same parameters. But pairing a recruit against an experienced team member and awarding them the same rewards is a little lopsided in terms of judgment.

Establish a clear system for rewards and recognitions that is fair and also spells out all the clauses that will affect the annual appraisal of the employee.

Take feedback

The employees of the organization are the best people to let you know about the experience. They will have third-party platforms where the company reviews and ratings are based on their journey with the company.

However, instead of just looking at the social media pages to check how employees feel about working in the company, take their feedback periodically and assess their insights with due respect. If an organization listens to its workforce and implements changes that they have requested, then they know it is not lip service that is offered.

Conclusion

A good digital tool in the age of information is indispensable for developing a thriving work culture offering the employees a great experience that helps the organization scale the growth multiplier in all segments. Employees who are taken care of are less likely to feel burnout and show up for their work with stress-free minds.