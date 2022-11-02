Trollishly: 8 Cool Hacks To Promote Your Online Course Via TikTok

In the social media marketing world, TikTok has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. And now, it stands as a go-to platform for individuals, brands, and businesses to promote their products or services.

It doesn’t stop there! From promotion to conversion, a TikToker can attain any goal through engaging content. Further, the user can buy tiktok views to increase visibility and take content in front of millions of audiences in a matter of minutes. Still, there are plenty of perks you can reap from this visual platform.

And now it’s time to discuss promoting your online courses with the power of the TikTok application. Are you ready? All right! Let’s get started with the article without further delay.

How To Use TikTok For Promoting Online Courses?

Still, many people believe that TikTok is just an application to watch and entertain through fun videos. But it’s not true! In reality, TikTok plays a prominent role in almost all industries. So then, why not for course promotion?

#1 Create / Switch to TikTok Pro Account

Do you own a TikTok account already? If yes, ensure the account you use is a Pro account. Otherwise, switch from a personal to a professional account for better benefits later. Are you a newbie to the TikTok platform? No probs! Download and install the TikTok application on your preferred device and follow their instructions to complete the setup process.

The main difference between a personal and professional TikTok account is that you will get access to more features, such as analytics, that help you promote your course online. Apart from this, you also prefer Trollishly to boost engagement and level up your TikTok profile.

#2 Optimize Your TikTok Profile

A tikTok profile should be in such a way that it conveys your presence to the audience.

Make sure your TikTok profile is up-to-date with an attractive profile picture, a precise yet brief bio, and a URL / link that redirects the audience to the respective page for further actions.

As you are aiming to promote your course, it is better to include your industry type, course category, and how it will help buyers. For instance, mention ‘Shape up your life in 30 days, ‘Simple course to enhance your career, ‘Experts guide to make money online, etc., as per your requirement. Also, you can add links to other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to increase your audience base.

#3 Find Out Your Target Audience

Randomly posting content on your TikTok profile will not be effective for your course promotion. Your main aim is to promote your course, enhance awareness and bring in clients to make money from it. So, it is necessary to spend time and discover who your audiences are and what they expect from creators like you. Hence, listing out the certain ideas that help you to define your target audience.

Know what your course is all about

Go through your competitor’s profile

Search for an audience related to your niche

Pick audiences who show interest in content related to yours.

#4 Craft Content & Marketing Strategy

Once you have found your target audience, then it’s time to curate content strategies for proceeding with the promotion activities. First, know whether you want to spread the word about your course or convert your audience into clients.

Then, plan what type of content you will use and when you are about to post. It is good practice to create a content calendar and mark all your plans. So that you never miss out on anything that impacts the growth of your profile and course sales.

#5 Employ In-App Features

There is no restriction to posting videos on the TikTok platform. So, you shall try different content formats and built-in features that can spice up your content. Look out for videos similar to your niche and do a ‘Stitch’ or ‘Duet’ video.

Use the live streaming option to promote your course in real-time and let your audience take further action. Apart from these, discover trending songs, hashtags, and effects that enrich the quality of your content. This way, you can reach more TikTok profiles and inform the audience about your course.

#6 Host a TikTok Challenge

An exclusive feature that makes TikTok stand out from the competition is ‘Challenges’. TikTok users show more interest in participating in interactive Challenges and posting them on their profiles.

Either you can create a challenge dedicatedly for your course or involve in the trending challenges. These ideas will help you to gain better engagement and draw the audience’s attention. In addition, you shall try Trollishly to gain more followers and strengthen your profile effortlessly.

#7 Take Advantage of TikTok Advertising

If you feel that organic results take more time to achieve your business goals, then paid advertising technique is a handy option for you. Similar to all other social networking sites, TikTok presents various ad options to show within the application.

Top View Ads

In-Feed Ads

Branded Effects

Branded Hashtags

Brand Takeover and more.

Analyze what your profile needs to gather clients for selling your online course and opt for the ideal ad that best suits for you.

#8 Seek the Support of TikTok Influencers

Influencer marketing is one of the finest choices for aspiring TikTokers to promote their products among the newer audience. Simply search for good performing influencers, especially in your niche, and join hands with them. So that the specific influencer will mention your account on their content or create a dedicated video to review your online course.

The set of audiences who are interested in your digital product will land on your profile to learn more details about the course or purchase it right there. Since there are loads of TikTok influencers, collaborate with nano, micro, or macro influencers based on your budget.

The Bottom Line

To sum up, these are the best ways to use the TikTok application to promote your online course and drive sales. In addition, you will generate more leads for your online course if you invest a little more time and effort than before.

Good luck gathering more clients and garnering a heap of money via TikTok promotion!