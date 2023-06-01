What Are Bridal Ring Sets? Meet The Popular Trends

If you want to buy a new bridal ring then you may be interested to see how the current trends are influencing what is available – and you may want to follow the trends to be fashionable. If you want to find out more then the only thing you have to do is take a look below

Rings That Have Coloured Stones

Stones that do not have a diamond in the middle have climbed in popularity quite a lot over the years. Experts have said that this trend is going to keep growing as time goes on. Coloured stones are going to be going strong for a very long time and jewelers have been receiving more requests than ever before. Coloured stones can be in the middle or they can be used as accents. At the end of the day, using coloured gemstones is a great way for you to get a unique look and you would be surprised at how easy it is for you to make your ring stand out from the rest when you opt for this. If you want to find out what bridal ring sets are out there then one thing you can do is visit Best Brilliance (https://bestbrilliance.com/collections/bridal-set), so you can browse through all of the options that are available. This is a great way for you to get inspiration for your ring.

Yellow Bands

The trend of having a yellow-gold band has increased as the years have gone by. This choice in terms of setting is going to stay strong, purely because of the contrast between the gold and the diamond. This helps the whole thing to pop. If you want to opt for something unique then why not think about mixing silver or gold metals? You can also choose a wedding band that compliments your engagement stone as well so make sure that you are mindful of this.

Thick Bands

Even though dainty and delicate rings have been in favor for quite some time, it’s safe to say that the pendulum is starting to swing in the other direction now. It’s safe to say that bolder pieces are going to be growing in popularity and this is going to have a major impact on the future of ring styles. Metal and chunky styles are going to be the in-thing now and it’s safe to say that if you adopt this trend now, you are going to be choosing something that is going to look great for years to come.

Unique Designs

Bridal ring sets are also now widely available in a huge range of unique designs. It has never been easier to find something that reflects your personality and style, not to mention that it is now very easy for you to choose a different metal. Jewelers are stocking a huge range of options so if you want to expand your horizons then now is the time for you to start looking into the wide range of bridal sets that are available online.

White Gold

Another really popular option would be for you to opt for white gold. White gold is now more popular than ever, and the great thing about it is that it has a lot of shine. Many people perceive white gold to be shinier than yellow gold, but at the same time, it’s just as durable. One thing to know about white gold is that you have to get it refinished over time, because it often has a coating which gives the white gold its sheen. You will soon find that a jeweller can do this for you and it doesn’t cost a lot. Most of the time you will get the ring done every few years to make sure that you are taking good care of the metal. If you do not want to maintain your ring then opting for yellow gold could be the better option. White gold is also softer, so although it is durable, if you have quite a hands-on job then you may find that yellow gold is the better option as it won’t dent if it comes under intense pressure or if you happen to damage it while at work.