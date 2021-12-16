What Is DevSecOps and How It Helps Your Organization?

DevSecOps is a new software development and operations paradigm that emphasizes communication, collaboration, integration, and automation.

The DevSecOps definition includes a plethora of terms. But in simple words, it means that organizations should treat their information technology (IT) infrastructure as products that should be continuously developed and improved.

Understanding DevSecOps

The goal of DevSecOps is to improve the flow of information between developers and operators to quickly and seamlessly deploy bug fixes and new solutions. The paradigm is instrumental in the modern world, where organizations must rapidly adapt their technology infrastructure to changing market conditions.

DevSecOps can help organizations improve communication between developers, IT, security professionals, operational staff, and other stakeholders because it emphasizes collaboration across different functional groups.

The goal of DevSecOps is to improve communication and collaboration between these different groups so that the organization can more effectively defend itself against attacks.

How Can DevSecOps Help Your Organization?

The point of DevSecOps is to make sure that security is not an afterthought but rather an essential part of the software development process.

There are a few critical ways that DevSecOps can help your organization:

Improved Communication and Collaboration

As mentioned earlier, the DevSecOps definition broadly means focusing on improving communication and collaboration between different organizations.

One significant benefit of improving communication is that developers will now be aware of threats within their particular areas of expertise and act accordingly to enhance security throughout the organization. For example, if your organization creates web applications, the developers working on these projects should understand how OWASP can guide them on staying secure.

Improved Security

DevSecOps helps improve security by making it an integral part of the software development process.

In addition, DevSecOps can help organizations automate the deployment of security solutions, making them more quickly and easily deployable. For example, your organization might automatically use a tool to deploy security patches on a predetermined timeline.

Improved Compliance

By improving collaboration and communication between different groups, DevSecOps can help your organization improve compliance with industry regulations for security. For example, suppose one part of the organization implements a security program based on ISO 27001. In that case, it will be simple for other parts of the organization to understand what is required.

Improved Organization-Wide Collaboration

According to reports, around 84 percent of organizations have said that traditional security systems do not work on cloud computing which can be very time-consuming.

DevSecOps can help your organization establish team-building activities to improve company culture and morale across all departments by encouraging collaboration between different stakeholders such as developers, security professionals, and operational staff.

It is essential in smaller organizations where the different departments may not interact with each other regularly.

Reduced Costs

DevSecOps can help reduce costs by automating the deployment of security solutions and improving communication between different groups within the organization.

The improved communication can help prevent costly miscommunications, which can often occur when different teams are focused on other parts of the same project.

Improved Ability to Recover from A Security Incident

One of the top benefits of DevSecOps is that it can help an organization quickly recover from a security incident. This is possible because DevSecOps encourages collaboration and communication between different groups, which can help streamline the whole process of responding and recovering from a security incident.

In addition, automation can help speed up responding to and recovering from a security incident.

How To Choose A Platform That Facilitates DevSecOps?

Not all DevSecOps platforms are created equal, and not all of them will be suitable for your organization’s needs.

So, when deciding which platform to choose from, it is crucial to ensure communication and collaboration between different groups within the organization. It is also necessary to ensure that the platform is secure and help automate the deployment of security solutions.

How To Implement DevSecOps?

Implementing DevSecOps within your organization can be a challenging endeavor. It would be best to start by training developers on how to write secure codes.

Next, encourage collaboration between different groups by establishing regular meetings where security professionals can share threats and vulnerabilities with development teams, who will then use this information to improve the security of their code.

Finally, it would help to automate the deployment of security solutions to secure your applications and infrastructure.

If your organization is struggling to implement security measures, perhaps it’s time to implement DevSecOps.

DevSecOps can help improve collaboration and communication between different groups and streamline the deployment of security solutions. With cybercrimes and cyber security threats ever-increasing, ensuring your company has the best security infrastructure has become even more essential.