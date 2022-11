There are many things that can cause an oil stain on your couch, whether it’s from cooking oils splattering while you’re making dinner, spillage of olive oil, or even just the natural oils your skin leaves behind after a fun-filled day. It is quite challenging to remove oil stains from any fabric, especially for those who have zero knowledge about removing oily stains. However, there are some simple and effective methods to tackle this problem. Here is a detailed article on How to Get Oil Stains Out of the Couch?

Mix one part hydrogen peroxide with three parts water.

Pour this mixture over the couch, then leave it for at least a few hours before rinsing with water.

Repeat the process twice more if needed, and then dry with a soft cloth.

Rub in some furniture polish if not already included in the mixture.

Wash the fabric of your couch thoroughly with a mild detergent (such as Woolite or Dreft), and rinse well to get rid of all the soap residue and grime that may be left behind by the cleaning solution you used to clean your couch with, such as gasoline or kerosene, and bleach or other bleaches that may have been used in cleaning it previously before you bought it from a used furniture store or garage sale.

If you still have oil stains on your couch after using these steps, then there is one more step that can be done: using either white vinegar or ammonia (which is also called “Woolite” for those who are familiar), pour about two cups of either one into a bucket, add about half a cup of warm water (or hot tap water ) to it, mix well to dissolve any oil that may remain on your couch’s fabric during your washing process after using these other methods above (and/or adding some elbow grease). Then use a non-abrasive scrub brush to apply this solution directly onto the sofa fabric where you believe there may be still some oil stains left. Then leave it for a few hours before rinsing it off with water. Repeat the process three more times if necessary, and then dry with a soft cloth to finish removing any remaining oil stains from your couch’s fabric.

