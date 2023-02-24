Can I Put My Converse In The Washing Machine? A Definitive Guide

Converse sneakers have become a popular footwear choice for people of all ages in recent years. Not only are they stylish and comfortable, but they are also incredibly durable, so you can wear them for years without them wearing down. But what happens when your Converse sneakers look a bit worse for wear? Can you put them in the washing machine to get them looking as good as new? This guide will provide you with a definitive answer to this question, as well as provide some tips on how to care for your Converse sneakers properly. So, if you’re looking for a way to keep your sneakers looking their best, read on to find out how you can safely clean your Converse sneakers in the washing machine.

Can I Put My Converse In The Washing Machine?

Yes, you can put your Converse in the washing machine! To do so safely, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, always check the care instructions on your shoes to ensure they can be washed in a machine. If they can, then you’ll want to use a cold water setting and a gentle cycle. Additionally, make sure to use a mild detergent, as too much of it can damage the material of your shoes.

What You Need To Know Before Putting Converse In The Washing Machine

Check the care label: Before you put your Converse sneakers in the washing machine, you should always check the care label to make sure that it is safe to do so. If the label says not to machine wash, it is best to stick to hand washing or spot cleaning instead. Use a protective bag: If you decide to machine wash your Converse sneakers, ensure they are placed in a protective bag. This will help reduce any damage that may be caused by the washing machine’s agitator and will also help keep them looking their best. Use a mild detergent: When it comes time to wash your Converse sneakers, you should use a mild detergent such as Woolite or a specifically designed shoe cleaner. It is also essential to use cold water when washing your shoes, as hot water can cause damage and discoloration. Air dry only: After washing your Converse sneakers, it is essential to let them air dry only. Do not put them in the dryer, as this can cause shrinkage and damage to the fabric or leather. Clean regularly: The best way to keep your Converse sneakers looking their best is to clean them regularly. This will help remove any dirt and debris that can build up over time and will also help keep the fabric or leather looking its best. Spot clean when needed: If your sneakers get particularly dirty or stained, it is best to spot-clean them with a damp cloth or sponge. This will help remove any stubborn stains without putting your shoes in the washing machine.

What Type Of Washing Machine Should You Use?

Front-Loading Washing Machine

The best type of washing machine to use when cleaning your Converse sneakers is a front-loading washer. These machines are designed to be gentler on fabrics than top-loading ones, making them less likely to damage your shoes. Additionally, they use less water than top-loaders and have a smaller capacity, allowing you to clean several pairs at once.

Gentle Cycle Setting

When using a front loader, select the gentle cycle setting on the machine. This will ensure that the water pressure and spinning speed of the machine are gentle enough not to damage your shoes. Additionally, consider using a delicates bag for extra protection.

Cold Water Temperature

It’s essential to select cold water when putting your Converse sneakers in the washing machine, as hot water can shrink or warp them and cause permanent damage. Cold water will also help protect any logos or designs on the shoes.

Mild Detergent

When it comes to detergent, you should opt for a mild or delicate formula. Avoid using harsh detergents as they can damage the fabric of your sneakers. If you’re not sure what type of detergent to use, check the care label on your shoes for instructions.

Air-Dry

Once you’ve washed your shoes, you should never put them in the dryer. The heat from the dryer can cause them to shrink or warp, so it’s best to air-dry them. Place them in a warm spot where they can get some indirect sunlight, and turn them over periodically so that both sides can dry evenly.

Cleaning Tips

If your Converse sneakers have stains or other marks, you can use a soft brush or cloth to scrub away any dirt or debris gently. You can also use a mild cleaner like diluted soap, baking soda, or vinegar to spot-clean any tough stains. Just make sure to test the cleaner on a small area of the shoe before applying it to the entire surface.

How To Properly Place The Shoes In The Washing Machine

Start by removing the laces and insoles from the shoes.

Place the shoes in a mesh laundry bag or pillowcase, then tie them shut. This will help keep the shoes from banging around inside the washer and prevent any damage to them.

Place the bag in the washing machine on a gentle cycle, using cold water and mild detergent.

When the cycle is finished, remove the bag from the washer and untie it. Take out your Converse sneakers and place them on a towel to air dry (do not put them in the dryer).

Once they are completely dry, place your laces back into your sneakers, and you’re good to go!

If you want to give your sneakers a quick shine, use a soft cloth and some shoe polish.

How To Dry The Shoes After Washing

Place the shoes in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water. Once the cycle is complete, remove the shoes and turn them inside out to let them air dry. Place a fan near the shoes to help speed up the drying process. After they are completely dry, put them back on and enjoy your freshly washed Converse sneakers! If you want to add a bit of extra shine, use a shoe brush or cloth to buff the leather and canvas material.

Tips For Keeping Your Converse Shoes Clean

Spot-Clean: The best way to keep your Converse sneakers looking their best is to spot-clean them whenever necessary. This means using a damp cloth or brush to gently remove any dirt or stains from the surface of the shoes.

Air Dry: After you’ve spot-cleaned your Converse sneakers, make sure they are completely dry before putting them away. You can air dry them by placing them in a warm, well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight.

Avoid Direct Sunlight: Direct sunlight can cause your Converse sneakers to fade and discolor over time, so it’s important to avoid exposing them to too much sunshine when possible. Keep them stored in a cool, dark place when not in use.

Use a Shoe Brush: If your Converse sneakers are looking a bit dull, you can use a soft-bristled shoe brush to buff them up and bring back the original shine.

Wash with Care: If you do decide to wash your Converse sneakers in the washing machine, make sure you follow the instructions carefully to avoid any damage.

Conclusion

Converse sneakers are a popular choice for people looking for stylish footwear, and they come in a variety of different styles, so there’s probably one to fit your style. Additionally, they come in a range of different materials, so you can find a pair that’s durable and easy to care for. They’re durable and easy to care for, so you can wear them for years without damage, and they’re also fashionable and easy to clean, so you can make sure they stay looking great. So, if you’re looking for a new pair of Converse shoes, you can rest assured knowing that they’re durable and easy to care for, so you don’t have to worry about damaging them while you wear them.