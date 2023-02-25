How To Run RV A/C Without Generator-You Need To Know The Fact!

Summertime is a great time to hit the open road in your RV! But what do you do when it gets hot outside and you don’t have access to a generator? In this blog post, we will teach you how to run your RV A/C without a generator!

Invest in Solar Panels: Installing a solar panel is the most cost-effective and efficient way to power your RV A/C without a generator. Solar panels collect free energy from sunlight, store it as DC electricity in deep-cycle batteries, and then convert it into AC electricity when needed.

Opt For a Battery Charger: If you don’t have access to a generator and can’t afford solar panels, you could get a battery charger. Battery chargers use AC power from an external source (like campgrounds or public outlets) to charge your RV’s batteries. As long as the voltage is compatible with your RV A/C unit, this will be enough to power it.

Install a Second Battery: Installing a second battery can also help to run your RV A/C without a generator. This will give you access to more DC electricity, allowing you to power the air conditioner and any other electrical gadgets in your RV for longer periods of time.

Buy an Inverter: An inverter converts DC power from the battery into AC power, which is what your RV A/C requires. This will allow you to run your air conditioner without having to connect it to a generator or other external source of power.

Check Amperage Rating: Before buying an inverter, you should check the amperage rating of your RV A/C unit. This is important as it will determine how much power the inverter has to provide and what kind of inverter you should get.

Consider Efficiency: When looking for an inverter, you should also take efficiency into consideration. An inverter with a higher efficiency rating will be able to convert more power from the battery into usable AC power for your RV A/C unit.

Use Propane: If your RV is equipped with a propane-powered air conditioner, you can use it to cool your RV without a generator. Propane-powered air conditioners usually come with their own fuel tank, making them a great option for RV owners who don’t have access to a generator or other external source of power.

Insulate Your RV: If you only need a bit of cooling, you can try insulating your RV. This will help reduce the amount of heat that enters your RV and make it easier to cool down.

Look Into Alternatives: If you don’t have access to any of the options above, there are still some alternatives you can consider, such as window AC units or portable evaporative air coolers.