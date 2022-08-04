How To Get Curry Stains Out Of Clothes: The Simple Guide

Did you know that apparently there are over 600 million people across the globe who claim to love curry? The strength of this love for the spice, however, does not appear to extend to their clothing. Curry is a notoriously stubborn stain. Try as we might, it’s almost impossible to remove from our clothes – especially when it’s red and comes from a particularly spicy vindaloo! Suffice to say, most of us have been there before. But do not despair! It is perfectly possible to get curry stains out of your clothes, without sacrificing the integrity of your garment (or burning it in an attempt at salvage). Here are some useful tips on how you can successfully remove curry stains from your clothes with ease.

How To Get Curry Stains Out Of Clothes

1. Use a stain stick

The first and best way of removing curry stains from your clothes is using a stain stick. This is an inexpensive product that can be bought from any supermarket, pharmacy or even some supermarkets like Costcutter. Instead of using it as a normal stain remover, however, you should use it to soak up the curry stain. You should apply the stain stick directly to the stained area and leave it for around 20 minutes. The product will then remove the grease and oil that has stuck to your clothes, helping them to come out of the stain completely.

2. Use a laundry detergent with bleach

The next best way of removing curry stains from your clothes is by using a laundry detergent with bleach. This type of product will help break down any stubborn stains on your clothing that may have been caused by oil (such as those caused by cooking). It will also help you to remove any smell that may have been left behind by the oil itself, which can cause some clothing to smell after they have been washed in this detergent! To apply this type of product, simply mix it with some water in a separate bowl before washing your clothes with it. Make sure you wash all of your clothes in this detergent before rinsing them out or else they will not come out completely clean!

3. Use a stain remover that contains stain-fighting enzymes

The final and most effective way of removing curry stains from clothes is by using a product that contains stain-fighting enzymes. This type of product works by breaking down the grease and oil that has stuck to your clothing, helping them to come out completely clean. It also helps to break down any stains that have been caused by food or leftover food particles! You can use this product in the same manner as you would use a laundry detergent with bleach. Simply mix it with some water in a separate bowl before washing your clothes with it – make sure you wash all of your clothes in this detergent before rinsing them out or else they will not come out completely clean!

4. Don’t rub the stain: rinse it out

In order to successfully remove curry stains from your clothing, you should not try to scrub at the stain with anything abrasive such as soap or detergent – instead, simply rinse the area of the stain under cold running water (and maybe even put some ice cubes in it) until all of the grease and oil has been removed from it. After this, simply dry off any excess water before putting on your clothes again! If you find that there are stubborn stains on your clothing after following these steps, then try soaking them in an enzyme-based cleaner for an hour or so before rinsing them again. You should then repeat these steps until they have all been removed!

5. Wear the clothes inside out

If you have found that your clothes are still stained after following all of the above steps, then you should try wearing them inside-out until they are completely dry. This will help to prevent any more stains from occurring in the future, and will prevent any further damage to your clothing due to repeated washing!

6. Don’t wash whites with coloured clothes

If you have found that your clothes have been stained by curry but have not yet come out completely clean, then it is important that you do not wash them with white clothing as this could lead to even more damage being caused by the stain! Instead, simply rinse them off under cold running water before putting them back on. Afterwards, put some baking soda or bicarbonate of soda into a bowl and add some warm water – this will be enough to remove any stains that may still be present on the clothing.

Why Does Curry Staining Happen?

The reason why curry stains are so common is that the oil of the curry is solid at normal temperatures, so it tends to remain on the clothes that it has been spilled on. It also tends to be quite sticky and can cling onto other substances such as fibers, which causes it to get stuck onto your clothing. Another reason why curry stains are so common is because of how versatile curry is as a food item – it can be used in a wide variety of ways, and if you have ever eaten any kind of Indian food before then you will have probably seen this in action! Because of this, it can easily stain your clothing – especially if you spill any sort of sauces or oils on them without rinsing them off first! The most common cause of curry stains is because people tend to leave their leftovers sitting out for too long before washing them! If you do this then there will be an excess amount of grease and oil from all the different foods that you have cooked mixed together with your leftover sauce or gravy which will cause it to stain your clothes when you try to wash them in the future – especially if they are not washed in separate loads! The other main reason why curry stains are so common is because of how easy they are to get on your clothing in the first place! If you have ever had a curry at a restaurant before, then you will have probably seen the stains on the clothing of the people sitting next to you – this is because curry tends to be quite sticky and can stick around quite easily!

Tips For Removing Curry Stains From Clothes

The most common way that people remove curry stains from their clothing is by washing them in hot water with a detergent that is designed for removing stains. This will work as it will break down the grease and oil within the stain itself and then remove it easily once you have washed it off. Another way to remove curry stains from your clothes is to soak them in cold water with a couple of drops of dishwashing detergent for about 10 minutes before washing them at high temperatures. This should help to break down the grease and oil within the stain itself, meaning that you won’t need to use any more detergents on your clothes after this! If you want to try something different, then you can try using a special stain remover like Stains Away, which is designed specifically for removing curry stains! This product also contains a special enzyme that helps to break down the grease and oil within the stain itself, so it should work just as well as other detergents do!

Conclusion

Curry stains are no laughing matter! They can be extremely difficult to remove, especially if you wait too long to begin the process. Therefore, be vigilant and always be on the lookout for possible red stains! If you are vigilant and follow the above advice, you should be able to successfully remove curry stains from your clothes with relative ease. And who knows? You might even start to enjoy the process!