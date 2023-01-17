Just the thought of wearing Uggs in wet, wintery conditions brings shivers down your spine. You might cringe at the thought of putting on those cozy slippers after a long day of work or school, but fear not! There is no need to sacrifice that fluffy goodness for the rest of winter. With a little effort and attention to detail, you can keep your favorite sheepskin boots looking brand-new all season long. After all, what is not to love about Ugg slippers? They are soft and comfortable and they look super cute! However, with this much moisture and dirt from outside elements playing such a prominent role in their upkeep, how do you take care of them? Do you wash them?

Can You Wash Ugg Slippers?

Yes, you can wash ugg slippers. Just make sure to follow the washing instructions that come with your slippers so they will last longer. Some tips for washing uggs include using a mild detergent, avoiding harsh chemicals, and air drying them. Also, be sure to turn them inside out before washing to prevent excess wear and tear on the fur lining.

How to Clean Ugg Slippers

1. Use A Mild Detergent

You don’t have to use the same kind of detergent you use on your regular clothes. Just be sure to pick a brand that is gentle on materials like wool and down.

2. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Most detergents are made with harsh chemicals that can cause damage to your slippers. So, find a gentle detergent that is safe for leather and fabric materials such as wool and down.

3. Air Dry Them

The best way to restore the life of your slippers is through air drying, even if they are not completely dry after washing them. This will help prevent any damage from occurring while they are being stored or used again in the future.

4. Turn Them Inside Out Before Washing

This will help protect the fur lining from getting stained or worn out by having things rubbed against it during the wash process or from wearing it out too quickly after washing it the first time around. You may want to consider putting a thin sheet of paper between your slipper and its liner for extra protection during this process, especially if you plan on drying them in an oven or using an iron to press wrinkles out of them later (as some people do).

5. Do Not Wash Your Uggs In The Washing Machine

The inside lining of your slippers is more prone to getting damaged during the wash process if you don’t turn them inside out first. Also, do not mix different types of detergents together in the washing machine. Keep your slippers separate from other clothes when you are washing them so that they can be washed without damaging each other.

6. Do Not Dry Them With A Dryer

When you are drying your Uggs after using them for a while, it is best to leave them on a flat surface, out of direct sunlight, and do not put them in a dryer. The heat will cause damage to the fur lining and may cause it to wear out too quickly if you are not careful about how long they are drying. This can also cause the wool fibers on the outside of the slipper to become matted together or fray, resulting in damage and wear on the raw material of your Uggs.

When You Should Not Wash Ugg Slippers?

1. Do Not Wash Them In Hot Water

Uggs are made of wool, and wool is a natural material that is not meant to be washed with hot water. Hot water will cause the fibers of the wool to stretch out and possibly shrink away from the leather or fabric, resulting in damage. This can be especially dangerous if you are washing your Uggs in hot water and then putting them on right away. The heat will cause the slipper to stretch out too much, causing it to become too loose.

2. Do Not Wash Them With Other Cotton Items

Cotton is a material that can also be damaged by washing your Uggs with other cotton items such as towels or sheets (even if they have been pre-washed). Cotton can shrink when it is washed with hot water, which may cause your Uggs to become too loose. Also, cotton is prone to losing its color when it comes into contact with other types of detergents or bleach (especially if you use bleach without rinsing it off first). So make sure you wash your Uggs separately from other laundry so that they don’t get any detergent residue on them which could make the color fade or fade faster than normal.

3. Do Not Dry Them In A Dryer

Drying Uggs in a dryer causes damage because of the heat that causes stretching out and shrinking at high temperatures (which also damages fiber materials). Also, please do not use bleach or detergent when you are drying them to avoid damaging the color.

4. Do Not Wash Them With Other Items That Are Made Of Leather Or Suede

Uggs are made of wool, which is a natural material, but other materials such as leather and suede can also be damaged if you wash them with your Uggs. If you are going to wear your UGGS after washing them, make sure you only wear one pair at a time so that they don’t get stretched out and lose their shape.

5. Do Not Put Them In The Dryer Or Tumble Dryer

Drying Uggs in the dryer can cause damage because of the heat that causes stretching out and shrinking at high temperatures (which also damages fiber materials). Also, please do not use bleach or detergent when you are drying them to avoid damaging the color.

6. Do Not Wash Them With Other Items That Are Made Of Cotton

Cotton can shrink when it is washed with hot water, which may cause your Uggs to become too loose. Also, cotton is prone to losing its color when it comes into contact with other types of detergents or bleach (especially if you use bleach without rinsing it off first). So make sure you wash your Uggs separately from another laundry so that they don’t get any detergent residue on them which could make the color fade or fade faster than normal.

Tips to Extend the Life of Your Ugg Slippers

1. Don’t Wear Them The Same Day You Get Them

Wearing your Uggs the same day you get them can cause the wool in your Uggs to become worn out very quickly. It is best to keep them for a few days before wearing them so that they can have time to stretch out and lose their shape.

2. Don’t Put Them In With Other Items Of Clothing

If you are going to wear your Uggs after washing, make sure that you only wear one pair at a time so that they don’t get stretched out and lose their shape.

3. Don’t Wash Them With Other Items Made Of Leather Or Suede

Washing your Uggs with other items made of leather or suede can cause damage because of the heat that causes stretching out and shrinking at high temperatures (which also damages fiber materials). Also, do not use bleach or detergent when you are drying them to avoid damaging the color.

The Takeaway

There are a lot of ways you can maintain the quality of your Uggs, but the key is to avoid washing them whenever you can. While this may mean that they get dirty more often than you would like, it is better for their longevity in the long run. If you need to wash your Ugg slippers, make sure you use a low-temperature setting and follow a baby soap or other gentle detergent formula.

FAQ’s

Q. Why are Uggs so expensive?

Answer: Because of the very high quality of their materials, Uggs are one of the most expensive shoes on the market. Each pair can cost from $250 to $600 depending on the style and model. However, if you’re buying them for a young child or someone who will only wear them occasionally, they are still a good investment because they are durable and can be passed down to future generations.

Q. How long do they last?

Answer: While it is impossible to give an exact lifespan for any product because each item is different, Uggs have been known to last for 10 years or more due to their high-quality materials and durable design, especially if you take care of them properly and keep them away from hot water sources, detergent residue and other harsh weather elements (such as rain).