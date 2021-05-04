6 Reasons You Should Give Alumawood Patio Covers a Shot

If you have been researching the best patio covers you can install on your property, you must have come across alumawood covers. These are covers made from aluminum but designed to look like wood, specifically cedar.

Over the past few years, the covers have been receiving a lot of attention from homeowners due to the many benefits they come with. Some of the benefits that make it worthwhile to choose alumawood patio covers include:

1. They Are Lightweight

Like aluminum, alumawood is lightweight. The lightweight nature of the material makes it easy to handle especially for DIYers. Due to the weight, you can easily carry and install them even by yourself. The lightweight nature of the material also means that you don’t have to install a strong support system which saves you money.

The lightweight also makes it possible to install alumawood covers as an extension of an existing concrete slab, making your work easier and cheaper.

The lightweight characteristics also mean that you can install the covers over extended distances. For example, you can install the covers for longer distances between supporting columns. This makes the covers an ideal choice when you are building a larger outdoor space.

2. Maintaining The Material Is Easy

Compared to wood that requires regular painting and seasoning to keep it in top shape, alumawood is easier to maintain. In fact, it’s almost maintenance-free. Unlike wood, alumawood doesn’t chip off, peel off, crack or attract termites.

Since it’s made from aluminum (a metal), it can withstand severe rain, sun rays, humidity, and other weather elements without showing signs of wear and tear.

The only maintenance ritual you have to undertake is cleaning it, which is quite easy as all you need to do is wipe it with a clean fabric.

3. Alumawood Is Waterproof

Unlike wood that soaks up water over time, alumawood is made of metal that we all know doesn’t soak any water. You might argue that water can get in between the cover panels and cause damage, but this isn’t the case. Alumawood panels have a tight interlocking design that doesn’t allow any water to pass through.

This not only gives you peace of mind that your cover won’t get damaged by water, but it also gives you peace of mind as you know that your covers can’t leak, so you won’t deal with patio leaks.

With alumawood patio covers, sometimes rain is a blessing as it washes the dust and grime, leaving your countertops looking spectacular.

When installing the patio covers, ensure that you hire an expert contractor that will install the covers expertly, so the water runs off into the gutter system.

4. The Covers Are Rust-resistant

One major issue with metal covers is rust. Thankfully, aluminum doesn’t have this problem. It easily resists rust, and there is no way the alumawood patio cover will ever get rusty regardless of how wet your environment is.

5. Alumawood Comes In A Variety Of Colors And Shapes

Since alumawood is made to mimic wood, it comes in various colors ranging from natural wood colors to plain colors. The covers also come in various shapes and sizes that range from partially covered to fully covered patio covers. There are also custom-made alumawood covers you can use to give your patio a unique look.

6. They Are Bug-free

While the covers resemble wood in all ways, they aren’t wood, so you won’t have to worry about the wood bugs bothering your covers. Besides this ensuring no bugs infest your home, it also means that the covers have a long lifespan.

How Can You Get The Most From Alumawood Patio Covers?

To get the full benefits that come with the covers, you need to do several things that include:

Work with an expert contractor

The key to getting the most from patio covers is to start from their installation. You need to ensure that the covers are installed by contractors that know what they are doing. Alumawood covers come with limited options, but you need to work with a contractor who can think out of the box and develop designs and shapes that aren’t too obvious. This ensures that your covers are unique and don’t resemble your neighbor’s.

Hiring an experienced contractor also gives you peace of mind that they will expertly install the covers so your patio will look good and be free from leakages.

In your quest for contractors, you will come across plenty of contractors, but not all are ideal for your project. To ensure you are hiring the right one, interview the contractors and see their prior work. Of course, you want to work with experienced professionals.

While these professionals will be a little expensive, they will expertly install the patio covers. They also will save you a lot of headaches as they know what they are doing.

Avoid cheap contractors at all costs. This is because most are often inexperienced and don’t know what they are doing. The cheap contractors also end up being too expensive as they often damage the patio cover materials. They also do a shoddy job that you have to redo.

Take your time when buying the patio covers

Alumawood patio covers are expensive than wood and aluminum, but this doesn’t mean that you should pay exorbitant prices for them. Take your time when looking to install the material and visit as many stores as possible. While in these stores, compare the prices, shapes, sizes, and available designs.

If you have a large area to cover, try to negotiate the price so you can get a great deal.

Take good care of the patio covers

Hiring the most experienced contractor and installing high-quality patio covers won’t make much of an impact if you won’t take care of the installed covers. Although the covers are almost maintenance-free, do what you need to do to keep them in top condition.

At least twice a month, clean them with a clean fabric. You may also spray them now and then, if necessary.