What You Need To Know About Snapchat: Parental Guide

Snapchat is a social media app that was created to allow users to share short videos and photos with friends. It has become popular among both tweens and teens, as it offers a way for them to communicate without being monitored by adults. As a parent, you might be wondering what your child is doing on Snapchat. What are the risks? Is there anything I can do about it? In this blog https://sociosite.org/ and this article we will answer these questions and more so that you have all the information necessary as a parent to make informed decisions regarding your child’s use of Snapchat.

What Is Snapchat?

How Does Snapchat Work?

You can join up for free if you provide your name, email address, and birth date. Snapchatters prefer to be called silly names on the app. You may add contacts or search for people you know to your friends list. You may also add someone by photographing their “Snapcode,” a one-of-a-kind QR code that is used by each user.

You can chat with your friends or send them photos and videos using the text tool, just tap the big camera circle and take a snap. There are a variety of photo-editing programs (you’ll have to play around with them to figure out what they do) as well as modifications to add style to your photos. You may also share it with your friends on Snapchat by adding them to the list. You might also add it to your story, which is a record of the day that your friends can view for 24 hours (which is accessible via the Discover section of the app). Finally, you may post it on Snap Map (which displays your photo on a map of your location that anyone on Snapchat can see) and send it to any of your contacts.

Snapchat may also be used to access special events, view stories from big occasions, create story posts of their own, utilize filters for fun shots (time-lapse), play games while viewing other snaps in a section called “our game,” discover new things around the world via lenses added by others, add music to videos you record on Snap, and more!

What Are Snapstreaks?

Snapstreaks are a point system that measures how long you have been sending photos to your friends on Snapchat. If the number of days between messages is more than 24 hours, it will reset back to zero. For instance, if you send a photo to your friend on Monday at noon and another one Wednesday morning, both of those snaps will count as two days. However, once that same snap is sent again the next day (Thursday), it resets back to zero even though you’ve now reached three consecutive days in which photos were shared with each other.

What Are Snapcodes?

Snapchat codes are scannable images composed of four or more dots arranged together like a square puzzle piece. When someone scans their own code, they can add new friends by camera phone video or picture messaging them directly from within Snapchat without having their username. This also allows for faster adding because no typing in usernames is required! Snapping this special image to a friend’s device also adds them as a Snapchat contact and allows for the two of you to chat, exchange photos or videos.

Snapchat tracks location all the time, so it knows where you are. Parents should note that Snapchat has a Snap Map which shows exactly where their child is and what they’re doing there.

Parents can also take advantage of additional privacy settings to limit who sees your child’s exact whereabouts on the map feature. If parents don’t want any location information shared at all, then they need to make sure “Ghost Mode” is activated by going into Settings > Additional Services > Location Services > Ghost Mode and setting it to ON . I recommend keeping this mode off until children are old enough for complete autonomy over sharing personal information with strangers via technology (about age 16).

What Is Snap Map?

Snapchat map shows where your friends are located at all times by using GPS technology from their mobile phones. To access this feature on an iPhone, go into settings > location services > scroll down until you see “allow location sharing” then check mark it so that option becomes enabled. If for some reason this isn’t working correctly (it won’t allow certain users’ locations to be shown), try turning off/on cell data and wifi since that might help refresh recent changes in cellular coverage areas too! On Android devices simply follow similar steps under Settings menu but remember if there is no location settings option in the phone’s menu, you will need to download a third party app to monitor Snapchat.

What’s A Snapchat Story?

A Snapchat story is a collection of snaps that are posted to your child’s Snapchat account for their friends to see. This can be a collection of photos and videos that were taken over the course of several hours. On Snapchat, stories look like circles and play the images or videos that the user has saved when you tap them.

You can produce personal narratives that your friends may view for a 24-hour period. Alternatively, if you believe your Snap is particularly interesting or newsworthy, you may post it to Our Story. Our Stories are short films about things that happened in the world on a given day. The company curates and compiles Snaps. While having your narrative included in Our Story is really cool, it’s also rather public, so children should consider carefully before submitting one.

How Do I Monitor Snapchat And Use The Settings?

The best way for parents to ensure that their children are safe when using Snapchat is by setting up a healthy relationship based on mutual respect. Discuss appropriate behavior both online and offline; talk about your kids’ digital footprints too! That way, if necessary, you can make sure that any monitoring or filtering tools are properly configured so that no harm comes from social media apps.

Conclusion

Parenting comes with its own set of challenges but at least now there are resources available online like ours here today which can help make things easier for everyone involved. We hope this guide has been of use to you. So remember, keeping an open dialogue with your children is key.