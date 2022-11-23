‍Horse flies are not only annoying, but they can also be a health threat for you and your pets. If you have a swimming pool or pond nearby, there’s a high chance that these flying nuisances will find their way to it. However, with solid planning and some simple trap strategies in place, you can keep them away from your water source effectively. Horse flies find their way into swimming pools because of their ability to smell the presence of urine or sweat in water. They tend to be more active around water sources during dusk or dawn – especially when the temperature is above 80°F (26°C). Read on to learn how you can keep horse flies away from your pool as well as its surroundings.

How To Keep Horse Flies Away From Your Pool?

Horse Flies are attracted by light. So if you want to keep them away from your pool, turn off all the lights at night time. This will help reduce the number of horse flies at night time and will also help you have peaceful sleep at night time. In fact, it’s not just horse flies; any insect is less likely to visit an area with no lights on at night. You can also make use of solar-powered lights or motion sensor lights which switch on automatically when someone walks by and switches off after a few minutes without anyone passing by them. While this may not be enough to keep all insects away from your pool area, it will surely reduce the number of horse flies flying around after dark hours! Use Citronella Candles for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Citronella candles are also an effective way of keeping horseflies away from your backyard or terrace area where you have set up a swimming pool for summer fun! These candles work best if set up close enough to where people gather for entertaining or barbeques etc., but far enough so that people don’t get burnt. Citronella candles are a great way to keep horseflies away from the area, especially at night time. Use those Mosquito Repellent Candles for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Mosquito repellent candles are another great way of keeping horseflies away from your pool area! These candles are actually made with citronella oil which is an effective mosquito repellent and also repels other insects including horseflies! When lit up, they release the citronella fragrance which not only keeps mosquitoes away but also keeps horseflies at bay. These candles can be placed around the swimming pool area and even in your backyard or terrace etc., to keep horse flies away! Use Bay Leaves for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Bay leaves have been used for ages as moth repellents and it is believed that they also repel other insects including Horse Flies! So you can put some fresh bay leaves around the swimming pool area or in the backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. You can also dry out some bay leaves and then crush them into powder form, sprinkle it around the areas where you want to keep these flies at bay and this will help in keeping them away. Use Garlic Cloves for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: The smell of garlic cloves has always been known to repel moths and mosquitoes, and it also repels other insects including horseflies. So you can just put some garlic cloves around the swimming pool area or in the backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. You can also dry out some garlic cloves and then crush them into powder form, sprinkle it around the areas where you want to keep these flies at bay and this will help in keeping them away. Use Cucumber Peels for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Cucumber peels contain a substance that is used as a natural mosquito repellent, so it is believed that cucumber peels are also effective in keeping other insects including horseflies away. So you can just put some cucumber peels around the swimming pool area or in the backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. Use Catnip for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: A catnip is another great way of keeping horseflies away from your pool area! It is believed that catnip contains a substance that repels mosquitoes, so it is also effective in preventing other insects including horseflies from coming near you! So you can grow catnip plants around the pool area and even in your backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. Use Mint Leaves for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Mint leaves have been used for ages as moth repellents and it is believed that they also repel other insects including Horse Flies. So you can put some fresh mint leaves around the swimming pool area or in the backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. You can also dry out some mint leaves and then crush them into powder form, sprinkle it around the areas where you want to keep these flies at bay and this will help in keeping them away. Use Thyme for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Thyme is another great way of keeping horseflies away from your pool area! It is believed that thyme contains a substance that repels mosquitoes, so it is also effective in preventing other insects including horseflies from coming near you! So you can grow thyme plants around the pool area and even in your backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay. Use Orange Peels for keeping horseflies away from your Pool Area: Orange peels contain citral which has a strong aroma and is used as a natural mosquito repellent, so it is believed that orange peels are also effective in keeping other insects including horseflies away. So you can just put some orange peels around the swimming pool area or in the backyard or terrace etc., to keep these pesky flying insects at bay.

Traps For Horse Flies

1 . Horse Fly Traps

If you want to keep horse flies away from your pool, you can use horse fly traps. Horse fly traps are a great way of attracting horse flies and trapping them in a certain area. These traps are very effective, as they lure in the horse flies using either a smell or a sweet liquid. The best part about these traps is that they are non-toxic and biodegradable, so you don’t have to worry about environmental pollution while using them! There are several different kinds of horse fly traps available in the market today, and choosing between them can be quite tricky sometimes. To help you out in this regard, we have compiled some of the best options that you can go for. Let’s take a look at some of these options below:

2 . Pestrol Outdoor Electronic Fly Trap

Pestrol Outdoor Electronic Fly Trap is one of the most popular options for keeping horse flies away from your pool area! It comes with an electronic attractant that lures in the insects using UV light and carbon dioxide emissions. Once the insects get attracted to this trap, it zaps them with an electric current and kills them instantly! This trap has been designed to work all throughout the year without any issues or technical glitches whatsoever!

3 . Bug Zapper Solar Powered Mosquito Killer

Bug Zapper Solar Powered Mosquito Killer is also another great option for keeping those pesky flying insects including horseflies away from your pool area! It is equipped with a powerful solar panel that allows it to work all throughout the year without any issues or technical glitches. The best part about this trap is that it has been designed in such a manner that it can lure several types of insects including horseflies, mosquitoes, wasps, and more! The best thing about this trap is that it kills these insects instantly and painlessly.

4 . Pestrol Bug Zapper

Pestrol Bug Zapper also makes for a great option for keeping horse flies away from your pool area! It comes with a UV light as well as an electronic attractant, which lures the horse flies instantly, and then zaps them with an electric current. This trap works on a similar principle to the one mentioned above. However, one major difference between these two traps is that Pestrol Bug Zapper does not use carbon dioxide emissions to attract the insects towards themselves. This means you don’t have to worry about any harmful emissions or gas being released into your pool area while operating this device!

5 . Green Way Solar Powered Mosquito Trap

Another great option you can go for is Green Way Solar Powered Mosquito Trap. This trap has been designed using advanced technology and offers you both indoor as well as outdoor protection from all sorts of flying insects including horse flies! It uses solar power to operate and runs on 5Watts of power throughout the year without any issues or technical glitches whatsoever!

Conclusion

Horse flies are attracted to water sources such as swimming pools, ponds, and lakes. These insects can cause serious damage to your water source, as well as be a health threat to you and your pets. Horse flies can be kept away with traps, UV lights, and fences. Make sure to keep the surrounding area near your pool clean and avoid allowing horse flies to enter the area.