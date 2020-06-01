AutoZone is a top American retailer of automotive parts and accessories. The company also offers other free services to customers, including charging car batteries for free. But many are unaware of AutoZone’s free services.

So, does AutoZone install batteries?

Yes, the company does, but you have to buy your new battery from them. Despite that, if your battery installation is complicated, AutoZone won’t install it. The complexity means they have to remove certain parts of your car before they can install the battery. But if the process is straightforward, AutoZone will be happy to install the new battery for you.

A Brief History Of AutoZone

AutoZone didn’t start as an automotive retailer. Instead, it began as a wholesale food company in the United States of America. The company was known as Malone & Hyde, Inc. Then it started as a drug store and expanded into sporting goods and later on, a supermarket.

However, Pitt, the grandson of Malone & Hyde’s founder, and other top leaders in the company identified the need to establish automotive spare part stores. Then Auto Shack came into existence. Their primary aim for creating Auto Shack was to help people maintain their cars with ease. They tried to incorporate the characteristics from supermarkets into the newly established automotive spare parts business. These include easy access to products, excellent customer service, a clean and well-organized store. Auto Shack officially started in 1979. While in 1987, Auto Shack was changed to AutoZone, which is the company’s current name.

Today, AutoZone controls over 6,300 automotive spare parts retail stores across the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico. One thing that sets this automotive spare parts retailer apart is not just their good looking stores. They also offer excellent customer services and reasonably priced products.

Buying A New Battery From AutoZone – What You Need To Know

Getting free battery installation is a big relief for car owners. Not many automotive parts retailers would dare to offer such. So, AutoZone deserves some accolades for its free battery installation service. However, there’re certain things you need to know about AutoZone’s free services, so you don’t miss out.

First and foremost, AutoZone doesn’t do free installations for batteries bought from other retailers. So, don’t make the mistake of buying your battery from another retailer and hope you can talk to AutoZone, perhaps as a previous customer, to assist with your battery installation.

Again, before you splash the cash on a new battery, you can ask AutoZone’s workers to help test your battery. You don’t know for sure if it has lost its charge. If that’s the case, AutoZone’s workers will help charge your battery. You just have to be ready to wait a while.

AutoZone’s battery testing and charging services are also free. The company won’t charge you a penny, so take advantage of these services. If your battery is dead, you haven’t lost anything. All you simply need to do is get a replacement and move on.

Prices Of AutoZone Batteries

At AutoZone, car batteries are available at different price points. Their prices depend on the battery type, model, and year of your car. However, you can expect to pay $50 to $120 for a car battery.

Also, premium batteries come at different prices. They range from $90 to $200. But the good thing about the more costly batteries is that they have higher warranties and tend to last longer.

When you arrive at AutoZone’s office to get a battery and are sure your battery is dead, you can ask the workers to give you a quote on the battery prices. AutoZone’s workers are quite friendly. They would take time to explain the various options to you and even give you a recommendation based on your budget and needs.

AutoZone’s Line Of Products

AutoZone’s stores have a vast product line for different automobiles like sports vehicles, light trucks, vans, and cars. Products include new and used automotive hardware, vehicle accessories, maintenance products, and non-automotive products.

Some of the popular products on AutoZone are windshield markers, glass car wash shampoo, and others.

AutoZone Batteries

AutoZone has a massive collection of batteries for various budgets and cars. Thus, rest assured that you will find your battery of choice when you visit any of their stores. But if you are changing your car battery for the first time, don’t be afraid to ask the workers for a recommendation. Don’t worry; you won’t be tricked into buying the wrong battery for your car.

AutoZone batteries include Duralast Battery, Duralast Gold, Duralast Platinum, OPTIMA battery. Each of these batteries comes with its unique features and benefits. AutoZone batteries have warranties.

AutoZone offers numerous services, a majority of which are free. They do wiper blade installation, battery voltage testing, starter, and alternator checking, and more.

AutoZone Free Services

Car testing is one of the free services AutoZone offers its customers. They get your battery, alternator, and voltage regulatory tested for free at any of their stores across the United States of America. Car control modules testing, throttle position sensors testing are also offered in some of their stores.

AutoZone can help charge your battery for free. If you mistakenly left your car lights on and had a dead battery, as a result, they can come in and rescue you. The company used Duralast Fast Charger to charge batteries quickly. So, you won’t have to even spend more than 30 minutes to have a fully charged battery.

Overnight battery charging is another service AutoZone offers. It is basically for marine and motorcycle batteries.

AutoZone understands the impact of climate change and is providing vehicle users a safe way to dispose of their batteries and used oil. It’s one of the free services of the company.

All AutoZone stores accept used batteries from customers and recycle them. Also, the majority of their stores accept used automobile oil.

Returning Products

If you wish to return any item, you can head to any AutoZone store nationwide. Additionally, your warranty issues will be resolved even if you have misplaced your receipt. The reason is that AutoZone stores all warranty records in its database. So, they can easily trace yours to any store. All you need is to provide your name (the one on the receipt) and phone number.

Loan a Tool

This service aims to make inexpensive specialty tools available to customers in need of them. Examples include gadgets needed for air conditioning jobs, repair of engines, suspension work, etc.

This service is also straightforward to access. All you need to do is to pay a certain fee as a deposit and get your tool of choice. Whenever you return the tool (in the same condition it was before you collected it), you will get back your deposit.

Home Delivery

AutoZone also offers free delivery services. They deliver to your doorstep. You can order for any item until around 10 pm, and have it delivered to you the next day.

Online Shopping

You can buy products from AutoZone online. Their online store is opened 24/7, and orders get shipped to customers within two business days. However, some special orders can take between 3 to 5 days for delivery.

AutoZone has various payment options to make things easier for customers. You can pay via AutoZone gift cards, Visa, MasterCard, and other debit cards.

Also, customers can track their orders via the AutoZone Customer Care Center. Plus, you can return items to any of the company’s store hassle-free. All you need to do is to visit their website and follow the instructions on how to return products.

AutoZone Warranty

AutoZone offers warranties for its products. But keep in mind that the duration of each warranty varies from product to product. To learn about a product’s warranty, go through the product description.

If product malfunctions or stops working, you can return it to AutoZone, provided the warranty hasn’t expired. However, keep in mind that the company will not grant you a refund or replacement from damages arising from misuse, abuse, or improper installation. Additionally, a warranty ends once you sell the car bearing the purchased spare part or accessory.

AutoZone Community

AutoZone takes customers seriously. The company knows that excellent customer service can lead to repeat patronage. Thus, it is doing everything humanly possible to keep customers happy, engaged, and informed about the business, somehow.

AutoZone created an avenue for members of its community to access message boards and photo galleries, including its blog. Members of the community can also share their ideas, make inquiries, and share experiences of products they have used.

Another thing is AutoZone isn’t responsible for posts and comments made by members of the community.

Conclusion

AutoZone is currently the biggest automotive parts retailer in the United States of America. Its attractive business model will make the company to grow even bigger and remain at the top of the competition for years. In addition to their numerous free services, AutoZone also claims to offer quality spare parts at reasonable prices. Their excellent customer service also sets them apart.