The Top 6 Most Promising Cryptocurrencies For 2022

The most popular question in the first days of the year 2022 was: which cryptocurrencies are the best to invest in? To answer it, we will use three criteria: cryptocurrency capitalization, growth rate in 2021, and subjectively reasoned technical analysis. All cryptocurrencies are available on the website Alligat0r crypto aggregator.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

It is an internal token of the turn-based game of the same name, with over three million players. The essence of the game is quite simple: the player fights another player in a battle using Axie characters. An AXS token is needed to manage the project and improve the characters.

The developers of Axie Infinity have already launched the Ronin exchange, where AXS can be traded and steamed. Land Gameplay and Battles v2 are planned for launch in 2022 as part of the Axie ecosystem.

AXS was only $0.50 in January 2021 and has risen steadily since then until it reached $167. The average annual return on investment in AXS is 33,000%. However, as the saying goes: the faster you go up, the more it hurts to fall. AXS fell to $64.4 during the fall correction, and so there is a good opportunity to add the coin at a bargain price in January 2022.

Theta (THETA)

Theta is a blockchain protocol for streaming video. The developers promise to increase revenues for bloggers and streamers, and to make the service as simple and convenient as possible for viewers.

On February 1, Theta will release a TDROP token that rewards users for mining liquidity and streaming.

In early 2021, THETA traded at $1.75 and added 800% within four months, hitting a high of $16. Since then, the price has corrected dramatically, which is very good for long-term investors.

THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain is a blockchain protocol for switching between different blockchains needed to exchange coins. In the spring of 2022, THORChain developers will update the core network, making the exchange even more profitable.

The RUNE native token celebrated a bullish rally like many other cryptocurrencies and peaked at $21.3 in late May. Since then, the price has only fallen and reached a so-called bottom around the $4.80 mark, which is the main support to date.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is a simple and straightforward payment network, similar to Ripple. Unlike many cryptocurrencies, the transaction fee on the Stellar blockchain is only 0.0001 XLM. With its high throughput and paltry fees, Stellar is ideal for everyday payments.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance has grown from a simple trading platform to a large scale ecosystem including Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, etc. BNB rose from $41 to $692 in the first half of 2021, but lost more than 60% of its value in a general correction. BNB is currently moving within a descending parallel channel, and the price is 30% below its peak.

Ethereum (ETH)

With a capitalization of over $500 billion, Ethereum has firmly taken its place as the second largest cryptocurrency. It is on Ethereum that the vast majority of NFTs are released, decentralized applications are created, smart contracts and games are launched. On November 10, Ethereum reached an all-time high of $4900. To learn more about the current course, you can visit https://alligat0r.com/coin-pairs/eos/eth/info.

To Summarize

In 2022, investors need to keep their fingers on the pulse and invest in both HYIPs and promising coins. In this digital world, there are no guarantees that this or that coin will take off by 1000% and bring big returns. So invest only in cryptocurrencies with funds that you know will not affect your well-being.