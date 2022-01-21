Natural Supplements To Boost Your Health

Health and wellbeing seem to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds at the moment, and with magazines, newspapers, and the television promoting new natural supplements daily, it’s enough to make your head spin.

You more than likely know that natural supplements can give your health a boost, but do you know what natural supplements work the best? In this guide, we look at the health benefits of the top three natural supplements that you should definitely be adding to your normal daily diet

Garcinia Cambogia

Let’s start with Garcinia Cambogia. This natural supplement is derived from a fruit of the same name, also called Garcinia gummi-gutta or Malabar tamarind, and is a popular weight loss supplement. The fruit has a particularly sour taste and is similar in appearance to the pumpkin.

It’s the peel of this fruit that holds the key to the health benefits of Garcinia Cambogia, as it contains high amounts of hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which is reported to be the active ingredient responsible for most of its benefits associated with weight loss.

This wonder fruit isn’t just used for weight management, although studies show Garcinia Cambogia can help to block the formation of fat in your body and reduce your appetite. It has also been reported that taking Garcinia Cambogia can help to lift your mood and has antioxidant and antifungal properties, too.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha may be one of the new kids on the block when it comes to nutrition and natural supplements in the Western World, but people have been using ashwagandha for thousands of years to relieve stress, increase energy levels, and improve concentration. It’s one of the most important and potent herbs used in Ayurveda, traditional alternative medicine that incorporates the natural healing principles used in Indian medicine.

Ashwagandha is native to South-East Asia and India and is a small shrub that produces yellow flowers. But it’s the root of the plant where the magic lies, and powder or extracts from the ashwagandha plant’s roots have been used to treat various conditions, including those surrounding fertility issues in women and anxiety.

Further studies have shown that taking ashwagandha as a supplement can also help to naturally increase testosterone levels in men.

When it comes to ashwagandha, the buck most certainly does not stop there, though. Recent studies have shown that ashwagandha can also help those with insomnia, cognitive brain function, and memory. Plus, it helps to reduce both blood sugar levels and inflammation in the body.

Like the other supplements in this article, it’s an idea to read up more if you can, so look to expert resources like Orphic Nutrition Natural Supplements.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Although the process of making Apple cider vinegar doesn’t sound particularly palatable, the results from recent studies have shown that it is pretty amazing stuff, even if it is made by a fermentation process involving the natural sugars found in apples.

The fermented sugars turn into acetic acid, which is the active ingredient in all vinegar products. There are two types of apple cider vinegar that you can buy from a store: filtered or unfiltered, although the thought of actually physically drinking vinegar is enough to turn anyone’s stomach. Many people opt for gummies or pills that have the same effect but without the sour taste.

Recent studies have shown that apple cider vinegar helps to reduce the accumulation of body fat. The studies were carried out on 12 obese males who consumed acetic acid-rich vinegar and apple cider vinegar. The results showed that they all experienced a significant reduction in their BMI, body weight, visceral fat (stubborn fat), and waist circumference.

Further investigations into the health benefits of apple cider vinegar have shown that, amongst other things, it may help to balance your cholesterol, manage blood sugar levels, and also improve your heart health.

To conclude

So, there you have our top three natural supplements with all of the benefits that each could have on your nutritional intake and overall health.

Of course, any supplements should be incorporated into a healthy balanced diet accompanied by regular exercise to ensure that you benefit fully from whatever one you decide to take.

We all need a little help sometimes, and natural supplements are definitely one of the best options out there to maintain a healthy lifestyle that can only positively affect your overall health and wellbeing.