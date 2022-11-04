Lava lamps are a great piece of decoration. They are also a great source of relaxation. If your lava lamp isn’t moving as much as it used to, something might be wrong with it. The problem could have easily happened because you didn’t read the instructions on how to take care of the lava lamp. If your lava lamp doesn’t move, there could be one of several reasons why that is. You will want to troubleshoot and make sure that the lava lamp isn’t broken before assuming that you did something wrong when setting it up or caring for it later on. Keep reading to learn more about why your lava lamp is not moving and what you can do about it.

Why Is The Lava In My Lava Lamp Not Moving?‍

Check The Seal

Turn off the power to the room.

Remove all the light bulbs from the lamp. (The lamp will be dark.)

Make sure there are no electrical wires or cords in contact with the lamp’s plastic base.

Carefully remove the lava lamp from its base and set it down on a flat surface.

Check to see if there are cracks or chips in the glass that can allow water to enter the lamp, causing it to break down over time and stop working properly. Keep this in mind when you go shopping for a new one!

Use a tape measure to make sure the lamp is the same height as it was originally. If it has dropped, you’ll need to replace the glass.

Take the tape measure and place it on top of the base of your lamp, making sure that you are making a straight line with it.

Measure from this point to where the top of your lamp should stand when placed on top of its base (i.e., where your finger would be when you touch the glass).

Compare this measurement to your original measurement from step 6, and if they are not equal, you may need to replace some of the pieces that make up the plastic base or even all of them depending on how much they have moved out of place.

If you have any cracks or chips in your glass, use a piece of tape to seal them off so that no water can enter your lamp and cause it to break down over time and stop working properly!

The Lava Is Too Thick

There’s Not Enough Oil

Remove any excess oil that is inside your lava lamp; if there is too much oil, it will not move easily in the air and will be difficult for you to clean! You can use a paper towel or tissue to remove some of this excess oil from your lava lamp; however, try not to change how much wax you add during this process so that it remains as fluid as possible!

Replace any broken parts with new ones; they are easy to find at most hardware stores! To replace them, simply take out all of the old parts and insert new ones instead! Most likely, you will have an extra light bulb in which case replace this part with a new one too; they are also easy to find at most hardware stores!

Fill the bottom part of your lava lamp with wax and place it on its base; if there is too much wax, it will not move easily in the air and will be difficult for you to clean! You can use a paper towel or tissue to remove some of this excess wax from your lava lamp; however, try not to change how much wax you add during this process so that it remains as fluid as possible!

Conclusion

Lava lamps are a great source of relaxation. If your lamp is not moving and you want it to, there could be one of several reasons why that is. To troubleshoot and fix the problem, you will want to check the seal, the thickness of the lava, the age of your lamp, and the amount of oil inside the lamp. You can also check the heat source and the time since you last turned on your lamp. With any luck, your lava lamp will be bubbling again in no time.