What Is The Significance Of DHA In The Kabrita Baby Formula?

If you are a new parent, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to DHA and why it is important to look for this ingredient in baby formula. DHA stands for Docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid found naturally in breast milk. This fatty acid is essential for brain and eye development in babies. DHA makes up around 40% of the polyunsaturated fats in the brain and 60% of the polyunsaturated fats in the retina.

While all babies need DHA for proper development, not all get enough from breast milk alone. This is why many baby formulas now contain DHA. The Kabrita baby formula contains DHA because they believe all babies deserve the best possible start in life. Keep reading to learn more about the importance of DHA for babies and why the Kabrita formula is the best choice for your little one.

Why Is DHA Important For Babies?

As we mentioned above, DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid essential for babies’ brain and eye development. Numerous studies have shown that babies who do not get enough DHA from their diet can suffer developmental delays. For example, one study found that infants fed formula without DHA had lower cognitive scores at 18 months old than those fed formula with DHA.

In addition to cognitive development, DHA is also important for visual effects. Babies who do not get enough DHA may risk developing vision problems later in life. One study found that infants given formula with added DHA had better visual acuity at four years old than those without formula with added DHA.

Why Should You Look for DHA In Baby Formula?

If you cannot breastfeed or supplement with formula, it is important to look for a formula that contains DHA. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants receive a minimum of 200 mg of DHA daily starting at birth. Most commercial formulas now have some form of DHA, but the amount can vary widely between brands.

When choosing a baby formula, it is important to read the label carefully to see how much DHA it contains. The Kabrita baby formula contains 0.32% of docosahexaenoic acid by weight, which meets or exceeds the recommendations the American Academy of Pediatrics set forth.

Why Does The Kabrita Formula Contain Dha?

When you choose Kabrita formula for your baby, you can trust that their products are made with only the highest quality ingredients. One of the key ingredients in this formula is DHA or docosahexaenoic acid. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid that is found naturally in breast milk.

It is essential for brain and eye development in infants and has also been linked to a lowered risk of developing allergies later in life. Because of its importance, the World Health Organization recommends that all infant formulas contain DHA. Kabrita is proud to offer a formula that contains this essential nutrient so that you can feel confident that you are giving your baby the best possible start in life.

Conclusion

Dha plays an important role in infant development and should be included in any baby formula regimen. The Kabrita Formula contains an optimal level of DHA for infant growth and development.