10 Little-Known Things That Cause Acne

As soon as a pimple appears on your face, you blame the last sugary or greasy treat you had or the full-glam makeup. Even avoiding all that makes you break out, and no acne spot treatment works!

Well, it turns out that there are other little-known things that cause acne! While you are fixated on your questionable food choices or hormones, there are many things that you are doing in your daily life that result in painful and annoying pimples. Keep reading to know what they are!

Do You Know There Are Different Types Of Acne?

American Academy of Dermatology states that up to 50 million Americans are affected by acne every year. People always use the term breakouts to describe all forms of acne, but there are different types of acne that vary from person to person. Before we get into the reasons behind them, it’s best to know what kind of acne you face to get better treatment; here are some terms that you must know:

Cysts

Whiteheads

Blackheads

Pustules

Papules

Nodular acne

Each person experiences a different type of acne at a different stage of their life. So before you google how to get rid of cystic acne, make sure you know what kind of acne you have!

10 Acne-Causing Things You Didn’t Know About!

1. Unsuitable Skincare Products

If you think that using skincare products will take all your skincare problems away- you’re wrong! Not every skincare product is suitable for your skin type and condition. First, you must learn how to know your skin type and then have a correct skincare routine order to avoid any breakouts.

Using a new product can cause purging at first, which may lead you to ask, how long does skin purging last? According to dermatologists, skin purging lasts for 4-6 weeks. However, if it lasts longer, you should stop using that product and use an acne spot treatment to heal it.

2. Dry Skin

We have always heard that oily skin is the main cause of acne and breakouts. It is true, but so is the case with dry skin. The dry skin on face has microscopic fissures and cracks, which causes the bacteria to multiply and cause acne. The best way to get rid of those cracks is through gentle exfoliation and a soothing and non-comedogenic face moisturizer made for dry skin.

3. Facial Hair Removal

Although removing facial hair is necessary and offers you a smooth and peach-fuzz-free face, it can still contribute to causing acne. This is because, after hair removal, your pores are open, and your skin becomes more permeable. So if you apply any product that is either comedogenic or not good for your skin, you will get acne. Other than that, many people get tiny itchy bumps which are a result of hair follicle irritation.

4. Hair Products

Did you know that your hair care products can cause acne? It is so common that they even have a name for it: pomade acne. While applying product to the hair, some of it gets onto the skin, which traps acne-causing particles in your pores. Try to avoid using extensive hair products, and even if you do, make sure you have wiped your face afterward!

5. Heavy Sunscreens

Sure, sunscreen is the best friend of acne-prone skin, but not using the right one can promote acne. You need to choose a non-comedogenic and oil-free sunscreen, and make sure you have washed the sunscreen off your face. No matter how light and good the sunscreen you are using, it can clog the pores and cause acne if not washed by the end of the day.

6. Pillowcases

Pillowcases can be the biggest contributors to your acne, so when was the last time you changed your pillowcase? Do you know all the bacteria sitting on your pillowcase can get into your skin? Make sure you use a clean pillowcase before getting your beauty sleep.

7. Your Fingers

We all are guilty of touching your face a hundred times a day. If only you knew the number of bacteria your fingers collect, you would never touch your face again! Frequent touching or rubbing your face can end up trapping sweat and bacteria to your skin. Eventually, it results in clogged pores and produces painful pimples.

8. Stress & Anxiety

If you are dealing with acne, stressing about it will further aggravate it. So it’s best to relax and do tasks that offer you peace, such as meditation, workouts, or a relaxing nighttime skincare routine. Your skin can sense your anxiety and react badly, causing stress acne, so try to remain calm.

9. Pimple Popping

Popping a pimple sure seems satisfying, but it can trigger more acne and breakouts on your face. Also, popping a pimple can leave a scar on your face. If you have done it in the past and have stubborn scarring on your face, you should use a scar remover to treat it.

10. Smartphones, Earphones or Makeup Tools

No matter for how long, everything that touches your face can transfer bacteria onto your skin. Makeup tools like brushes and sponges can get bacteria from the surface they are sitting on and cause breakouts. Other than that, smartphones and earphones are exposed to surfaces with bacteria, and then we use them to talk on the phone. As a result, the same bacteria gets on your face. It’s best to clean your smartphone and earphones with an alcohol wipe daily and wash your makeup tools every week.

Wrapping Up

Now that you know what is causing your acne, it is time to adopt some good habits and not make the same mistakes again! If you have acne patches or scars from your previous breakouts, get yourself some effective acne spot treatment and relax! The more relaxed you will be, the more glowing skin you will have.

