How To Clean Your K&N Air Filter The Smart Way

‍

When you own a car, you must take care of it. This includes making sure the engine is clean, checking fluids regularly, and other tasks. One area that many people forget about is the air filter. Not many people know how to clean a K&N air filter or when they should replace it. Thankfully, there are some simple ways to keep your car running smoothly and extend its life. If you drive frequently in dusty conditions or have noticed an increase in your gas mileage, it may be time to change your air filter. There are multiple ways to clean a K&N air filter, but not all of them are safe or recommended. Here are some tips on how to clean your K&N air filter safely and effectively so that your car runs optimally again.

How To Clean K&N Air Filter

K&N Filters are designed to provide the ultimate in performance, reliability, and cleaning ability. The name K&N is derived from Ken Olson and Norm Nitz, whose names are associated with the design of the filter element. They were responsible for developing many of the advanced filtration techniques used in today’s air filters. K&N Filters are built using high-quality materials that provide superior filtration. K&N air filters feature oiled cotton gauze media that always stays dry under normal operating conditions, along with a paper backing to hold it in place. The media is held in place by an oiled paper facing (outside) which repels dust and moisture from entering your engine compartment during normal operation. A typical K&N Filter contains a pleated-paper media similar to what may be found in a standard air filter, along with a solid cotton gauze layer inside the filter housing which aids in keeping dirt particles from passing through during normal driving conditions. This combination provides extreme airflow efficiency as well as superior protection for the cleanliness and durability of your vehicle’s engine under all operating conditions (high-speed racing, cruising at highway speeds, or slow city driving). K&N Filters are factory direct replacement filters for nearly all vehicles on the road today, including SUVs and Vans, trucks and mini-vans, motorcycles and scooters, four-wheel drive vehicles, and even passenger cars. While technically universal, K&N Filters were specifically designed for efficient service in a variety of applications that are found on foreign and domestic cars across a wide variety of engine configurations. These include 4-cylinder engines or 8-cylinder engines. The fact is that K&N Filters will fit in their proper places in nearly 100 percent of new and used automobiles on the road today.

Dry Vs. Wet Cleaning

1. Dry Cleaning

K&N Filters are cleaned using a special process that effectively cleans dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media while simultaneously drying it into shape. This is accomplished by washing the media with a specialized cleaning solvent and then drying it in the sun. The result is a filter element that stays clean much longer than filters cleaned with regular washing.

2. Wet Cleaning

K&N Filters are cleaned using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

- Advertisement -

3. Disposable

K&N Filters are disposable. This does not mean you throw them out once you are finished. When the filter element is dirty and is no longer serving its intended purpose, the K&N Filter is cleaned, re-oiled, and re-sealed in a manner that allows reuse. In some cases, the original polyethylene box can be reused as well.

4. Reusable

K&N Filters have a protective wrap on them when they ship to maintain their shape after being shipped to the customer. This prevents any damage caused during shipping or storage and ensures the lifetime of your K&N Filter. The K&N sticker remains on the filter even after these boxes are opened to prevent it from being removed. This location also serves as a reminder that this filter needs to be changed after its lifetime has expired (about every 31,000 miles).

5. Reusable With Stock Box

Special boxes that house all K&N Filters are made to be re-used by their original owner. Many owners opt to reuse their stock boxes in keeping with the idea that each filter should have a clean and proper place in their vehicle.

6. Reuses Oem Packaging

K&N Filters may come packaged in any of these combinations: OEM, OEM in the box, OEM in the box with wrap over it, OEM for re-use, or Premium for re-use. The Boxes and wrappings are designed to reuse and recycle as many resources as possible at every step of the manufacturing process to ensure your K&N Filter will last for years. You could still return your K&N Filter from 25 years ago on eBay and sell it!

Brush And Comb Cleaning

1. No Hassle, No Worry

K&N Filters are cleaned using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

2. No-Rinse

K&N Filters are washed with a special cleaning solvent that clean all surfaces of the filter and then completely wash the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

3. No-Drip

K&N Filters are washed using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

4. No-Spill

K&N Filters are washed using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

5. No-Mess

K&N Filters are washed using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

6. No-Foam

K&N Filters are washed using a special cleaning solvent that cleans all surfaces of the filter and then completely washes the media in a specialized washing machine. This process eliminates any dirt, dust, and debris from the filter media. Once dry, it dries into shape in minutes. The result is a clean element that doesn’t stay dirty for as long as filters are cleaned with regular washing.

Summary

Cleaning a K&N air filter is essential for keeping your engine running efficiently and extending its life. There are two general methods of cleaning a K&N air filter; dry cleaning and wet cleaning. Dry cleaning is the most common cleaning method. It requires the use of a solvent to remove particles from the filter paper. Solvents commonly used for dry cleaning include isopropyl alcohol, acetone, and methyl ethyl ketone. Wet cleaning can also be used to clean a K&N air filter. This method uses water to flush the filter and remove dirt, debris, and other particles. A combination of methods can be effective when cleaning a K&N air filter. However, you should avoid using solvents that are too strong to avoid damaging the filter paper.